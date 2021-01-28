 

MedinCell Announces the Transfer of Its Shares From Compartment C

The transfer of MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) shares from compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris will occur on January 29, 2021.

Compartment B includes issuers with a market capitalisation of between €150 million and €1 billion (included). Changes of compartment are carried out once a year. Euronext calculates the market capitalisation on the basis of the opening price of the last 60 trading days of the previous year.

The switch to the next compartment up is an important step that underlines the significant increase in MedinCell's market value in 2020. This change of compartment will help enhance the Company’s visibility within the financial community in France and abroad.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

13.01.21
Half-year liquidity contract statement for MEDINCELL
07.01.21
MedinCell Announces the Resume of Listing of Its Shares on Euronext Paris as of the Opening of the Stock Exchange Tomorrow
07.01.21
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational Extended-Release Subcutaneous Injectable Risperidone for Patients with Schizophrenia