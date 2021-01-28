 

Waters Corporation Recognized for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

28.01.2021, 19:00  |  32   |   |   

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced that it received a score of 95 out of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual scorecard for LGBTQ workplace equality. This first-time recognition for Waters is a testament to the company’s ongoing global commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s CEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million outside of the U.S.

“Diversity is a statement; inclusion is an act. Inclusion and equality are linchpins to a successful ecosystem in which diversity of thought and perspectives help to breed new ideas and ultimately, drive better business results,” said Dr. Udit Batra, Waters President and CEO. “I am proud to represent an organization that has been recognized for nurturing a corporate culture where LGBTQ+ employees can bring their true selves to work, creating an environment for all of us to be successful, innovative and engaged.”

In 2019, Waters launched the employee-led, Pride Circle. Members serve as ambassadors and change agents to foster a workplace where diversity in all forms can thrive. Since its inception, the Pride Circle has worked closely with executive leadership to help make Waters more inclusive and supportive for employees and customers. This has included ongoing Pride Circle sessions on how to cultivate a more inclusive culture for LGBTQ+ employees, alterations to employee restrooms, expanded benefits for same-sex spouses and partners along with gender transition guidelines.

These actions also reinforce one of Waters’ 2025 Sustainability Goals: To Lead by Example in Our Employee Development and Engagement. Through programs and initiatives that drive diversity, inclusion and development, Waters is focused on empowering employees to pursue their full potential without limitation.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

