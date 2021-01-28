 

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8 30 AM EST on February 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 18:49  |  28   |   |   

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 27, 2020, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 7:00 AM EST, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:30 AM EST the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.

Wertpapier


