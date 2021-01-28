Ecully, January 28, 2021

2020 NET SALES

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of December 31, 2020.

PCAS Group consolidated net sales amounted to €194.1 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of 3.4% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (-2.7% at constant exchange rate).