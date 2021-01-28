Pcas 2020 Net Sales
Ecully, January 28, 2021
2020 NET SALES
PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of December 31, 2020.
PCAS Group consolidated net sales amounted to €194.1 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of 3.4% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (-2.7% at constant exchange rate).
|In millions of euros
|2020
|2019
|% change
|2020 At a constant exchange rate
|% change
|Net sales as of 31 december
|194,1
|200,9
|-3,4%
|195,4
|-2,7%
|Pharmaceutical Synthesis
|135,2
|127,7
|5,9%
|136,0
|6,6%
|Fine Specialty Chemicals
|58,9
|73,2
|-19,6%
|59,3
|-19,0%
Pharmaceutical Synthesis
The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business in Health generated sales of €135.2 million, up 5.9% compared to 2019 (+6.6% at constant exchange rate). This growth can mainly be attributed to two effects: (i) a greater operational performance at one of our sites in the Greater Paris region and (ii) the mobilization of PCAS’ Pharmaceutical Synthesis business to respond to the health emergency in the context of Covid-19, in particular through the production of hydroalcoholic solution marketed under the Naaha brand, created for this purpose.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare