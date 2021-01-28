 

Advisor Joins Ameriprise and Nearly Doubles Assets Within the First Month

Financial advisor Mitchell Rock recently joined Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from Wells Fargo in New York City. Rock transitioned to Ameriprise and nearly doubled his assets within the first month from existing relationships and introductions to serve new clients. Rock manages in excess of $250 million in assets and credits his Ameriprise transition team, and the firm’s reliable technology, and culture of service and integrity for helping him quickly scale up the size of his practice.

Rock explored various firms for three years before deciding to join the Ameriprise Advisor Group. After a 35-year career working for wirehouses, Rock was attracted to the intense focus Ameriprise has on delivering advice to clients.

“Because Ameriprise has a singular focus on sophisticated wealth management and comprehensive financial planning, the client response to moving assets was extraordinary. The deep relationships I’ve built with clients, coupled with the strong leadership and growth resources of the firm, give me confidence that I will continue to serve my affluent clients and their families well here,” said Rock. “Clients see the value I’m able to offer at Ameriprise, which has helped me transfer more accounts early on.”

Reflecting on his first month, Rock said, “The integrity and commitment of Ameriprise’s people toward business transition and development has been incredible. Leadership and support teams are committed to advisors’ and clients’ success, and I’m excited to tap into their expertise as I look to continue to provide for my clients and grow my business.”

Todd Hubley, Ameriprise complex director, supports Rock. “We’re excited to support Mitchell,” said Hubley. “He’s focused on growth by delivering consistently stellar client service, which is aligned with our focus as a firm. His early success points to the deep level of trust he has with clients, and how passionate he is about finding efficiencies in his business to help him continue to grow.”

Rock’s practice operates under the name Rock Financial Strategies Group and primarily serves families of current and former business owners.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

