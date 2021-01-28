 

Campbell Board Elects Grant H. Hill as Director

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has elected Grant H. Hill as a member of the Board. Hill, 48, is a Co-Owner and Vice Chairman of the Atlanta Hawks professional basketball team.

Campbell Board Elects Grant H. Hill as Director (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Grant to Campbell’s Board of Directors,” said Keith McLoughlin, Chairman of the Board. “Grant has achieved success at every level. His unique skill set in building successful brands and businesses, leading inclusive, diverse, and winning teams on and off the court, and transforming cultures will be a valuable addition to Campbell and our Board.”

Hill is also the Founder and Chairman of Hill Ventures, through which he has developed and invested more than $200 million in commercial real estate as well as four television stations. He is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Penta Mezzanine Fund, a $100 million private investment fund. Hill is an Olympic gold medal winner and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame following a 19-year career as a professional athlete in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Hill is a member of the Board of Directors at Empire State Realty Trust. He is an independent member of the Board of Governors of the NCAA, a member of the Board of Directors and Secretary of the NBA Retired Players Association, and a member of the Board of Governors for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Hill earned a B.A. in History from Duke University.

Hill’s election follows the decision of Campbell’s Board of Directors to increase its size from 12 to 13 directors.

About Campbell Soup Company
 Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

