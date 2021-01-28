 

2G Energy AG: Correction to the notification of January 27, 2021

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2G Energy AG: Correction to the notification of January 27, 2021

28.01.2021 / 19:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heek, January 28, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) announces, according to the information from the investor, that the capital increase reported yesterday is based on an investment by a mutual fund managed by the Asset Management of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg) and not on an investment by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg).

2G company profile
The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the development, production and technical installation, as well as digital grid integration, of combined heat and power systems, the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growing market for highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) systems. Aftersales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing natural gas, biogas, as well as other lean gases and hydrogen. Worldwide, more than 6,500 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional energy production methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is utilized as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts. 2G's customers thereby benefit consistently from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

