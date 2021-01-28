 

Biosenta Announces Note Financing

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta Inc. (“Biosenta” or the “Company”) listed on the CSE (CSE:ZRO) announces that it will enter into a series of prime plus 5% unsecured promissory notes (the “Notes”) in consideration for cash investments in the aggregate amount of $85,000 (together, the “Investment”). The Investment will provide capital for Biosenta to meet the financial requirements of its day-to-day operations and to continue its strategic business plan to grow the company and to capture the growing trend for safe, consumer, commercial and industrial disinfectant with anti-microbial compounds.

The Notes will become fully due and payable six (6) months from their date of issue along with interest calculated on the basis of a 365 day year for the actual days elapsed. The Investment will include an investment by Amarvir Singh Gill, Chief Executive Office, President and Director of Biosenta, in the amount of $25,000, as well as investment by various other arm’s length parties.

The Investment is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”) as Amarvir Singh Gill is considered a related party. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement as per section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company is listed only on the CSE, and no exchanges specified in MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the need to obtain minority shareholder approval as per section 5.7(b) of MI 61-10 as neither the fair market value of the Notes, nor the fair market value of the consideration received therefor exceeds $2,500,00 and each of the independent directors of Biosenta approved the Investment.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. develops and manufactures a range of chemical compounds for household and industrial applications using advanced encapsulated nanotechnology.

Other household disinfectants and cleaners possess similar levels of efficacy as traditional disinfectants. But Biosenta products contain significantly lower concentrations of active ingredients resulting in lower toxicity.

Biosenta disinfectants and cleaners will kill 99.9% of potentially deadly mold, fungi, bacteria and viruses on contact and prevent re-growth. Biosenta disinfectants are very safe due to the very low toxicity. Biosenta industrial compounds are embedded to protect various materials, including drywall, plastic and resins, from microbe formation.

