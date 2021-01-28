Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the financial year 2020 significantly above guidance and market expectations

Preliminary results for the financial year 2020 significantly above guidance and market expectations

Stuttgart, Germany -

Stuttgart, Germany - Daimler completed the financial year of 2020 in a challenging environment with a very strong fourth quarter, in particular with regard to Industrial Free Cash Flow. All divisions contributed to this success.

Industrial Free Cash Flow, Daimler Group EBIT, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Return on Sales adjusted and Daimler Mobility Return on Equity adjusted are all significantly above Daimler's guidance or significantly above market expectations for the financial year 2020.

The Industrial Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter reflects the continued extensive cost and cash preservation measures and strong operative performances across all divisions leading to favorable cash-conversion ratios.

The following stated figures for the FY 2020 are preliminary and unaudited:



- Industrial Free Cash Flow: € 8,259 million (consensus: € 5,296 million);

Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted: € 9,155 million (consensus: n/a)



- Net Industrial Liquidity: € 17.9 billion (end of Q3 2020: € 13.1 billion)



- Daimler Group EBIT: € 6,603 million (consensus: € 5,245 million);

EBIT adjusted: € 8,641 million (consensus: € 7,120 million)



- Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT: € 5,172 million (consensus: € 3,850 million);

EBIT adjusted: € 6,802 million (consensus: € 5,390 million);

Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 6.9% (consensus: 5.5%)



- Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT: € 525 million (consensus: € 556 million);

adjusted EBIT: € 678 million (consensus: € 689 million);

Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 2.0% (consensus: 2.0%)