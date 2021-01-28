Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization

Upon implementation of the Proposal on January 26, 2021, all existing equity claims in the Company, including all of the 121,729,441 previously outstanding common shares of the Company (CUSIP: 629523101) (the "Old Common Shares"), were irrevocably and finally extinguished and cancelled for no consideration. If you held Old Common Shares, you did not and will not receive any cash or securities in exchange for your Old Common Shares.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (" Nabis " or the " C omp a n y ") today provided clarification regarding the completion on January 26, 2021, of its previously announced proposal (the " Proposal ") under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), pursuant to which the Company implemented a recapitalization of its previously outstanding CDN$35 million principal amount of 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") and all other prior debts of the Company (the " Recapitalization ").

In full and final satisfaction of all claims of Nabis' creditors, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,700,000 new common shares in the capital of the Company ("New Common Shares") and an aggregate principal amount of CDN$23 million new 5.3% senior unsecured notes due 2023 ("New Unsecured Notes") to former creditors of the Company. The Company currently has issued and outstanding 3,700,000 New Common Shares (CUSIP: 629523309), all of which are held by former creditors of the Company .

The Debentures previously posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "NAB.DB" and the Company's warrants previously posted for trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NAB.WT" were both cancelled pursuant to the Proposal and were delisted from the CSE as of close of markets on January 26, 2021. The Company's Old Common Shares (CUSIP: 629523101) were cancelled pursuant to the Proposal and were delisted, and concurrently the New Common Shares were listed under a new CUSIP on the CSE, each effective as of close of markets on January 26, 2021. The New Unsecured Notes began trading on the CSE on January 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NAB. NT".

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

