Iba – Acquisition of Own Share

Immediate Release – January 28th, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 28th, 2021 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on January 12th, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 357.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until May 31st, 2021, effective as from January 13th, 2021, to cover the company’s obligations under a long term incentive plan for certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 14.484 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from January 22nd, 2021 up to and including January 28th, 2021, as follows ;

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person
IBA
Christian Matton,
Chief Legal Officer
shareholderrelations@iba-group.com

 

