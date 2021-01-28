PCT LTD Announces Significant Progress in Commercializing the Annihilyzer Infection Control System in the United Kingdom

In a recent communication to Mr. Barry Dunn, Managing Director of PCT (Europe) Ltd, PCTL was informed that North Tees Hospital has successfully completed its first phases of testing the Annihilyzer and will now begin a robust 12 week evaluation study on several live and occupied Wards, including one dedicated to COVID-19 patients. The Hospital will commence the final evaluation of PCTL’s Annihilyzer on the live Wards following initial results that provided the evidence needed to allow the Hospital’s Infection Control Director to authorize the final phase of testing. This live study will be fully supported by the Infection Control and Operational Decontamination Cleaning Teams.

PCT LTD (OTCQB: “PCTL”) is pleased to announce that in conjunction with PCT (Europe) Ltd., their efforts to commercialize its Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has taken a significant step forward, according to a senior executive of NTH Solutions UK, a subsidiary of North Tees NHS Foundation Trust, who are also PCT Europe’s exclusive trading partner.

The final stage of the study will utilize the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) protocols, which will be clinically sponsored by Teesside University’s Microbiology Department. The eight (8) fully patient occupied Wards being used for the study have been subject to COVID-19 outbreaks and regular Hospital Associated Infections (HAI’s).

The University will assist in the collection of base line and pre-evaluation information collected during and post-evaluation to ensure a broad representation of data, which will be published in support of the system and the HOCl fluids it generates.

Barry Dunn stated, “I very much look forward to reporting regular updates and results to PCT LTD over the coming weeks.”

Gary Grieco, CEO and Chairman of PCT LTD, noted, “Our business dealings with PCT (Europe) Ltd. are culminating in appropriate contractual arrangements and commitments between our companies and PCT (Europe) Ltd.’s clients, the civil health care service.” Grieco further commented, “COVID-19 and its variant(s) have created both challenges and opportunities for our Annihilyzer system in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service, but the benefits far outweigh the difficulties and both parties are confident that they will achieve a successful outcome.”