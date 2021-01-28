 

PCT LTD Announces Significant Progress in Commercializing the Annihilyzer Infection Control System in the United Kingdom

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 20:45  |  24   |   |   

PCT LTD (OTCQB: “PCTL”) is pleased to announce that in conjunction with PCT (Europe) Ltd., their efforts to commercialize its Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has taken a significant step forward, according to a senior executive of NTH Solutions UK, a subsidiary of North Tees NHS Foundation Trust, who are also PCT Europe’s exclusive trading partner.

In a recent communication to Mr. Barry Dunn, Managing Director of PCT (Europe) Ltd, PCTL was informed that North Tees Hospital has successfully completed its first phases of testing the Annihilyzer and will now begin a robust 12 week evaluation study on several live and occupied Wards, including one dedicated to COVID-19 patients. The Hospital will commence the final evaluation of PCTL’s Annihilyzer on the live Wards following initial results that provided the evidence needed to allow the Hospital’s Infection Control Director to authorize the final phase of testing. This live study will be fully supported by the Infection Control and Operational Decontamination Cleaning Teams.

The final stage of the study will utilize the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) protocols, which will be clinically sponsored by Teesside University’s Microbiology Department. The eight (8) fully patient occupied Wards being used for the study have been subject to COVID-19 outbreaks and regular Hospital Associated Infections (HAI’s).

The University will assist in the collection of base line and pre-evaluation information collected during and post-evaluation to ensure a broad representation of data, which will be published in support of the system and the HOCl fluids it generates.

Barry Dunn stated, “I very much look forward to reporting regular updates and results to PCT LTD over the coming weeks.”

Gary Grieco, CEO and Chairman of PCT LTD, noted, “Our business dealings with PCT (Europe) Ltd. are culminating in appropriate contractual arrangements and commitments between our companies and PCT (Europe) Ltd.’s clients, the civil health care service.” Grieco further commented, “COVID-19 and its variant(s) have created both challenges and opportunities for our Annihilyzer system in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service, but the benefits far outweigh the difficulties and both parties are confident that they will achieve a successful outcome.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PCT LTD Announces Significant Progress in Commercializing the Annihilyzer Infection Control System in the United Kingdom PCT LTD (OTCQB: “PCTL”) is pleased to announce that in conjunction with PCT (Europe) Ltd., their efforts to commercialize its Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has taken a significant step …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update