 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES' SMART PROXIMITY SENSOR ENABLES OSHA/CDC COMPLIANT COVID-19 WORKPLACE PREPAREDNESS PLANNING BY UTILIZING OUR CANARIO2B SMART SOCIAL DISTANCING PLATFORM

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today availability of an exclusive, high-accuracy, bio-aerosol and proximity ranging sensor line of products, developed in response to the global pandemic, designed to help prevent workplace disease transmission by sensing, analyzing bio-aerosol including tracing social distancing at workplaces nationwide. Canario's smart distance sensing portable device is suitable for workplaces, public schools, hospitals, restaurants, convention centers, and other public places. The easy-to-setup device and smart app also displays a signal if a person crosses a safe minimum-distance preprogrammed threshold. 
   

               Recently published by OSHA, "Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19," stated that: “To reduce the impact of COVID-19 outbreak conditions on businesses, workers, customers, and the public, it is essential for all employers to plan now for COVID-19. For employers who have already planned for influenza pandemics, planning for COVID-19 may involve updating plans to address the specific exposure risks, sources of exposure, routes of transmission, and other unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 (i.e., compared to pandemic influenza viruses). Employers who have not prepared for pandemic events should prepare themselves and their workers as far in advance as possible of potentially worsening outbreak conditions. Lack of continuity planning can result in a cascade of failures as employers attempt to address challenges of COVID-19 with insufficient resources and workers who might not be adequately trained for jobs they may have to perform under pandemic conditions. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) developed this COVID-19 planning guidance based on traditional infection prevention and industrial hygiene practices. It focuses on the need for employers to implement engineering, administrative, and work practice controls and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as considerations for doing so." 

