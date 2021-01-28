Freddie Mac Research Shows U.S. Population in the South and West Growing, Particularly in the Suburbs

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released its latest Insight, showing U.S. population in the South and West grew seven times faster than in the Northeast and Midwest between 2017 and 2019. In the South, the population growth is mainly attributed to net migration, while in the West, natural increase (more births than deaths) is the main catalyst. Within the South, Texas, Florida, and Georgia have witnessed the most increases in population. In the West, it’s Arizona, Washington, and Nevada.



“Freddie Mac has a keen interest in understanding not only how recent demographic trends have unfolded, but also how those trends will shape the future of housing demand,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Our mission to provide liquidity, stability, and affordability to the nation's housing market can only be accomplished with a strong understanding of the long-term changes that have been taking place with respect to demographics.”