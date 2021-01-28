Ress Life Investments A/S Ress Life Investments A/S publishes performance and portfolio data for 2020
Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 28 January 2021
Corporate Announcement 04/2021
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes performance and portfolio data for 2020
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes performance attribution and portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
As per 31 December 2020, the number of life insurance policies owned is 350. The total face value of the portfolio is 915 million USD. Actual total number of maturities in the portfolio was 51, while the expected number was 45.1.
|Performance 2020-12-31
|2020
|Realised (Maturities & sold policies)
|11.53%
|Aging effect
|2.08%
|Mtm-adjustment (Change in discount rates)
|-1.30%
|Life Expectancy Updates
|-0.07%
|Premium prepayments
|-0.15%
|Premium optimization
|-0.21%
|Gross portfolio performance
|11.89%
|Investment factor effect
|-1.54%
|Net portfolio performance
|10.35%
|Fund costs
|-3.14%
|Net Fund Performance
|7.21%
Portfolio composition as of 2020-12-31
|Top 10 Carriers
|Weight % of portfolio value
|Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
|14.3%
|John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
|13.7%
|Transamerica Life Insurance Company
|8.9%
|Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
|7.5%
|Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company
|4.6%
|Protective Life Insurance Company
|4.5%
|Equitable Life Insurance Company
|4.2%
|C.M. Life Insurance Company
|4.0%
|Pacific Life Insurance Company
|2.8%
|American General Life Insurance Company
|2.4%
