 

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 20:35  |  20   |   |   

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:PGC) announced on January 28, 2021 that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2021. 

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and AUM/AUA of $7.6 billion as of September 30, 2020.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:

Jeffrey J. Carfora, Chief Financial Officer

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-719-4308




Peapack-Gladstone Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:PGC) announced on January 28, 2021 that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Promotes Gregory M. Smith, President of Commercial Banking and Stuart Vorcheimer, Market President and Head of Commercial and Industrial Lending at Peapack-Gladstone Bank
20.01.21
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker