Cryptologic Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of Copenhagen Minerals Inc. and the Storø Gold Project

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Corp. (CSE:CRY) (the “Company” or “Cryptologic”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with Greenland Resources Inc. (the “Seller”) on January 27, 2021 to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the Seller’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Copenhagen Minerals Inc. (“Copenhagen”), which owns 100% of a mineral exploration license known as the Storø Gold Project, located in Greenland (the “Acquisition”).



The Storø Gold Project is located some 40 km northeast of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. It is located on the 12 km2 mineral exploration License No. 2014/11 and hosts an inferred mineral resource of 885,000 tonnes at a grade of 3.4 g/t gold. The Storø Gold Project is devoid of vegetation and overburden, which facilitates exploration and enjoys year-round property access for eventual mining and ice-free shipping. In addition, there is a second larger 540 km2 mineral exploration License No. 2021-01 surrounding License No 2014/11, where a recent satellite-based spectral analysis survey outlined numerous other Storø-type exploration targets. As well, Copenhagen owns a mineral prospecting License No. 2020-62 covering the entire eastern third of Greenland. Metallurgical studies undertaken by SGS Ltd. in Lakefield, Ontario show recoveries of between 91.5% and 94.8% from gravitational separation/cyanide leach. Selected intersections of the Storø Gold Project include 4.11 g/t gold over 14.03m in DDH 15-03; 20.0m of 6.30 g/t gold in DDH 95-03; 12.0m of 4.20 g/t in DDH 05-01; 23.9m of 6.40 g/t gold in DDH 95-05; and 28.8m of 6.74 g/t gold in DDH 10-54.

Upon closing of the proposed Acquisition, the Company will be a mineral resource issuer and the Storø Gold Project will be the cornerstone of the Company’s business. Although the Company expects to use up to $2.5 million of its cash on hand to pursue the exploration and other recommendations in the Technical Report (as defined below), it expects to have sufficient available cash to pursue other mining prospects of interest. The Company currently has $7.6 million of cash on hand and expects to collect upwards of $1 million of sales tax receivable that it has previously written off. This write off has been at the request of its auditors, however the Company has historically collected these receivables.