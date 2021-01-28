 

Cryptologic Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of Copenhagen Minerals Inc. and the Storø Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 21:08  |  56   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Corp. (CSE:CRY) (the “Company” or “Cryptologic”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with Greenland Resources Inc. (the “Seller”) on January 27, 2021 to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the Seller’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Copenhagen Minerals Inc. (“Copenhagen”), which owns 100% of a mineral exploration license known as the Storø Gold Project, located in Greenland (the “Acquisition”).

The Storø Gold Project is located some 40 km northeast of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. It is located on the 12 km2 mineral exploration License No. 2014/11 and hosts an inferred mineral resource of 885,000 tonnes at a grade of 3.4 g/t gold. The Storø Gold Project is devoid of vegetation and overburden, which facilitates exploration and enjoys year-round property access for eventual mining and ice-free shipping. In addition, there is a second larger 540 km2 mineral exploration License No. 2021-01 surrounding License No 2014/11, where a recent satellite-based spectral analysis survey outlined numerous other Storø-type exploration targets. As well, Copenhagen owns a mineral prospecting License No. 2020-62 covering the entire eastern third of Greenland. Metallurgical studies undertaken by SGS Ltd. in Lakefield, Ontario show recoveries of between 91.5% and 94.8% from gravitational separation/cyanide leach. Selected intersections of the Storø Gold Project include 4.11 g/t gold over 14.03m in DDH 15-03; 20.0m of 6.30 g/t gold in DDH 95-03; 12.0m of 4.20 g/t in DDH 05-01; 23.9m of 6.40 g/t gold in DDH 95-05; and 28.8m of 6.74 g/t gold in DDH 10-54.

Upon closing of the proposed Acquisition, the Company will be a mineral resource issuer and the Storø Gold Project will be the cornerstone of the Company’s business. Although the Company expects to use up to $2.5 million of its cash on hand to pursue the exploration and other recommendations in the Technical Report (as defined below), it expects to have sufficient available cash to pursue other mining prospects of interest. The Company currently has $7.6 million of cash on hand and expects to collect upwards of $1 million of sales tax receivable that it has previously written off. This write off has been at the request of its auditors, however the Company has historically collected these receivables.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cryptologic Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of Copenhagen Minerals Inc. and the Storø Gold Project TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cryptologic Corp. (CSE:CRY) (the “Company” or “Cryptologic”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with Greenland Resources Inc. (the “Seller”) on January 27, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units