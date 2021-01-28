 

DGAP-DD SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2021 / 21:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Theresa Margarete
Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 12,500 shares in the context of the exercise of stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
187.00 EUR 2337500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
187.0000 EUR 2337500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64409  28.01.2021 



Disclaimer

