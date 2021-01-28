 

EVO Payments to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021   

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. EST.

Individuals may listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com. A recording of the presentation will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

