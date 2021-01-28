Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.0375 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to holders of common shares of record on March 17, 2021.



