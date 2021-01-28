 

Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.0375 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to holders of common shares of record on March 17, 2021.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Kim Campbell
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604 661 2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com




Wertpapier


