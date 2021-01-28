 

Intuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Feb. 23

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will announce its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2021 on Feb. 23 following the close of market. The company’s second quarter ends on January 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Feb. 23. To hear the call, dial 866-417-5279 in the United States or 409-937-8904 from international locations. No reservation or access code is needed. The conference call can also be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 9559195.

The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Wertpapier


