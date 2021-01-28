 

Zendesk To Present At An Upcoming Investor Conference

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

  • Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance & Analytics, will virtually present at Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 3:40 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live webcast of this presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. From large enterprises to startups, we believe that powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.

Wertpapier


