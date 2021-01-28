U & I Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

As of December 31, 2020, total assets ended at a record, $403.9 million, increasing by $56.4 million or 16.2% from the year earlier period of $347.5 million. Net loans reached $290.1 million, increasing by $51.0 million or 21.4% from the year earlier period of $239.0 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $47.9 million or 16.5% to a record, $337.6 million, from the year earlier period of $289.6 million.

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $1.8 million or $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter, as compared to $1.4 million or $0.26 per share for the same quarter of 2019. For the year, net income was an annual record of $6.2 million or $1.12 per share, increasing by $589 thousand or $0.10 per share from the same period last year, despite $1.4 million in higher provision for loan losses expense.

“We had an exceptional fourth quarter and year, despite the uncertain economic and public health conditions. The Bank exceeded $400 million in total assets, and made other achievements during the year such as being the #1 SBA lender in our market area among community banks, and opening our first LPO office,” said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added, “Although the financial performance of the Bank and the industry, as a whole, have generally been positive, there is still tremendous uncertainty. However, we believe that we are well positioned to succeed in the long run, due to the solid leadership by our Board and management, and sound business model and strategies. We thank our customers and shareholders for trusting in us, and look forward to another productive year.”

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 16.2% to $403.9 million as compared to $347.5 million a year ago.

Net loans grew 21.4% to $290.1 million as compared to $239.0 million a year ago.

Loans held for sale increased 178.7% to $6.7 million as compared to $2.4 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 16.5% to $337.6 million as compared to $289.6 million a year ago.

Net income year-to-date grew 10.5% to $6.2 million as compared to $5.6 million one year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.22% as compared to 4.20% one year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $3.4 million as compared to $2.8 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 11.45% as compared to 12.03% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 1.68% as compared to 1.78% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.78% as compared to 1.14% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.19% as compared to 0.21% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 52.22% as compared to 55.23% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches – Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma – online, or through the Bank’s ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.’s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “looking forward,” and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve’s actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 3,961 $ 4,316 $ 3,988 $ 16,772 $ 16,291 Interest Expense 292 379 961 2,044 3,783 Net Interest Income 3,669 3,937 3,027 14,728 12,508 Provision for Loan Losses 250 800 40 1,750 390 Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans 1,402 974 992 3,398 2,841 Gain on Sale of Securities - - - 78 151 Other Non-interest Income 272 272 209 1,104 876 Non-interest Income 1,674 1,246 1,201 4,580 3,868 Salaries & Benefits 1,922 1,627 1,446 6,742 5,854 Occupancy Expense 172 176 156 685 637 Other Expense 751 642 762 2,615 2,514 Non-interest Expense 2,845 2,445 2,364 10,042 9,005 Net Income before Income Taxes 2,248 1,938 1,824 7,516 6,981 Income Taxes 428 367 389 1,303 1,357 Net Income/(Loss) 1,820 1,571 1,435 $ 6,213 $ 5,624 Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,581 5,581 5,573 5,581 5,573 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 1.12 $ 1.02 Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Dec-20 Sep-20 Variance Dec-19 Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Qtr End Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 24,936 $ 16,089 $ 8,847 $ 38,754 ($ 13,818 ) Investments 58,573 58,490 83 48,994 9,579 Loans Held for Sale 6,689 18,296 (11,607 ) 2,400 4,289 Gross Loans 294,618 285,010 9,608 241,788 52,830 Allowance for Loan Losses (4,568 ) (4,304 ) (264 ) (2,775 ) (1,793 ) Net Loans 290,050 280,706 9,344 239,013 51,037 Fixed Assets 5,891 5,864 27 6,234 (343 ) Other Assets 17,759 13,524 4,235 12,060 5,699 Total Assets $ 403,898 $ 392,969 $ 10,929 $ 347,455 $ 56,443 Checking 79,648 77,163 2,485 44,988 34,660 NOW 8,837 14,768 (5,931 ) 8,767 70 Money Market 152,719 117,795 34,924 121,622 31,097 Savings 11,015 10,998 17 9,059 1,956 Certificates of Deposit 85,349 107,919 (22,570 ) 105,203 (19,854 ) Total Deposits 337,568 328,643 8,925 289,639 47,929 Borrowed Funds 5,000 6,000 (1,000 ) 5,000 - Other Liabilities 2,244 1,790 454 2,361 (117 ) Total Liabilities 344,812 336,433 8,379 297,000 47,812 Shareholders' Equity 59,086 56,536 2,550 50,455 8,631 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 403,898 $ 392,969 $ 10,929 $ 347,455 $ 56,443 Financial Ratios Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.87 % 1.64 % 1.75 % 1.68 % 1.78 % Return on Average Equity 12.59 % 11.20 % 11.50 % 11.45 % 12.03 % Net Interest Margin 4.02 % 4.37 % 3.95 % 4.22 % 4.20 % Efficiency Ratio 53.25 % 47.17 % 55.91 % 52.22 % 55.23 % Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.65 % 14.45 % 15.38 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 19.79 % 20.06 % 18.27 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 19.79 % 20.06 % 18.27 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 21.04 % 21.31 % 19.28 % Book Value per Share $ 10.59 $ 10.13 $ 9.05 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) ($13 ) ($9 ) ($15 ) Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 1.55 % 1.51 % 1.14 % Allowance Ratio, Excluding PPP Loans 1.78 % 1.77 % 1.14 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.21 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005162/en/