 

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Information

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE:RLJ) today announced the 2020 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares.

The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101):

Record Date

 

Payment Date

 

Total Distribution
Per Share

 

Total Distribution
Allocable to 2020

 

Return of
Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2019

 

1/15/2020

 

$0.3300

 

$0.3300

 

$0.3300

3/31/2020

 

4/15/2020

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

6/30/2020

 

7/15/2020

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

9/30/2020

 

10/15/2020

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

   

 

 

 

 

 

Wertpapier


