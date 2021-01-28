RLJ Lodging Trust Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Information
RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE:RLJ) today announced the 2020 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares.
The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:
Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101):
|
Record Date
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
Total Distribution
|
|
Total Distribution
|
|
Return of
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2019
|
1/15/2020
|
$0.3300
|
$0.3300
|
$0.3300
|
3/31/2020
|
4/15/2020
|
$0.0100
|
$0.0100
|
$0.0100
|
6/30/2020
|
7/15/2020
|
$0.0100
|
$0.0100
|
$0.0100
|
9/30/2020
|
10/15/2020
|
$0.0100
|
$0.0100
|
$0.0100
|
|
|
|
