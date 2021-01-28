 

8x8, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 15.3% year-over-year to $136.7 million, exceeding the high-end of the Company’s original guidance range of $132.0 to $133.0 million.
  • Service revenue increased 15.2% year-over-year to $127.1 million, exceeding the high-end of the Company’s original guidance range of $124.0 to $125.0 million.
  • GAAP Pre-Tax Loss was $39.9 million. Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Loss was $1.9 million and favorable to the Company’s original guidance of $3.0 million loss.

“Our integrated communications and contact center cloud platform is winning over mid-market and enterprise customers who value the benefits of a combined solution,” said Dave Sipes, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We delivered a good quarter that exceeded the high-end of guidance with improving operating performance. I’m pleased to report that we are raising full-year revenue guidance, and also improving our path to profitability.”

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Business Metrics and Highlights:

Financial and Business Metrics

  • Bookings:
    • Closed a record 53 new customer deals in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 with ARR (annual recurring revenue) greater than $100K, an increase of 33% from the same period last year. These deals represented 39% of new bookings for the quarter and included 34 new logo deals.
    • Bundled contact center and communications represented 67% of new bookings that were $12K or more in ARR.
    • Channel bookings grew 64% year-over-year and represented 64% of new bookings.
    • Contact center new bookings grew 33% year-over-year and represented 31% of total new bookings.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR):
    • Total ARR grew to $494.3 million, an increase of 20% from the same period last year.
    • 734 customers generated ARR greater than $100K, compared with 592 customers in the same period last year, a 24% year-over-year growth.
    • ARR growth by customer size:
      • Small Business customers (defined as companies whose annual revenue is less than $50 million) comprised 52% of total ARR which grew 12% year-over-year.
      • Mid-market customers (defined as companies whose annual revenue is between $50 million and $1 billion) comprised 26% of total ARR which grew 21% year-over-year.
      • Enterprise customers (defined as companies whose annual revenue is more than $1 billion) comprised 22% of total ARR which grew 46% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 56%, compared with 53% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 60%, compared with 57% in the same period last year.
  • GAAP service margin was 63%, compared with 63% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP service margin was 66%, compared with 66% in the same period last year.
  • Cash used in operating activities was $1.8 million. Cash, restricted cash, and investments were $168.0 million at December 31, 2020 and $175.0 million at September 30, 2020.

Company Highlights

  • Appointed Dave Sipes as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors.
  • Appointed Jaswinder Pal Singh as Chairman of the Board.

Product Innovation Highlights & Industry Awards

  • Named Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.
  • Named Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service.
  • Included in Microsoft’s Connected Contact Center for Microsoft Teams Certification program, integrating seamlessly with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams’ direct routing capabilities.
  • Announced partnership with Verint to bring integrated cloud workforce management applications to mid-market and enterprise businesses worldwide.
  • Awarded 2020 CRN UK Cloud Services Vendor of the Year.
  • Awarded 2020 TechTarget Archer Awards - North America - Best Channel Enablement Program.
  • Ended the quarter with a total of 262 patents awarded.

Q4 and F2021 Financial Outlook:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook Ending March 31, 2021:

  • Total Revenue guidance in the range of $138.5 million to $140.5 million, representing approximately 14% to 16% year-over-year growth.
  • Service Revenue guidance in the range of $130.8 million to $131.8 million, representing approximately 16% to 17% year-over-year growth.
  • Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Loss guidance of approximately $0.8 million.

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook Ending March 31, 2021:

  • The Company raises Total Revenue guidance from a range of $519.0 million to $522.0 million to a range of $526.1 million to $528.1 million, representing approximately 18% year-over-year growth.
  • The Company raises Service Revenue guidance from a range of $489.0 million to $492.0 million to a range of $493.0 million to $494.0 million, representing approximately 19% year-over-year growth.
  • The Company updates Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Loss guidance from approximately $16.0 million to approximately $13.7 million.

The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking estimates of non-GAAP Pre-Tax Income (Loss) to the corresponding GAAP measures of GAAP Net Income (Loss) due to the significant variability of, and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections with regards to, the various expenses it excludes. For example, although future hiring and retention needs may be reasonably predictable, stock-based compensation expense depends on variables that are largely not within the control of nor predictable by management, such as the market price of 8x8 common stock, and may also be significantly impacted by events like acquisitions, the timing and nature of which are difficult to predict with accuracy. Similarly, impairments and other items are difficult to predict as they may depend on future events and external factors outside the Company's control. The actual amounts of these excluded items could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP Pre-Tax Income (Loss). Accordingly, management believes that reconciliations of this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measure are not available without unreasonable effort. All projections are on a non-GAAP basis. See the Financial Metrics Sheet for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 posted on the Company's investor relations website for the definition of operational and key business metrics referenced in this press release.

Conference Call Information:

Management will host a conference call to discuss earnings results on January 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). The call is accessible via the following numbers and webcast link:

Dial In:

 

(844) 343-9040 Domestic or (647) 689-5131 International; Conference ID #3051469

Replay:

 

(800) 585-8367 Domestic or (416) 621-4642 International; Conference ID #3051469

Webcast:

 

http://investors.8x8.com

Participants should plan to dial in or log on ten minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 4, 2021. The webcast will be archived on 8x8's website for a period of 30 days. For additional information, visit http://investors.8x8.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Non-GAAP Measures:

The Company has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing the Company's financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company's ongoing operational performance. Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating 8x8's ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing financial results with other companies in the industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company defines non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, plus amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, debt amortization expense, certain legal and regulatory costs, certain severance and related termination costs, and the provision for income taxes.

The Company defines non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share as non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average basic or diluted shares outstanding which includes the effect of potentially dilutive stock options and awards. Management believes that such exclusions facilitate comparisons to the Company's historical operating results and to the results of other companies in the same industry, and provides investors with information that management uses in evaluating the Company's performance on a quarterly and annual basis.

The Company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures to the public as an additional means by which investors can assess its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This reconciliation has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, words such as "may," "will," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "strategy," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to: changing industry trends, operational and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, new product innovations and integrations, market demand for our products, channel and e-commerce growth, sales and marketing activities, strategic partnerships, business strategies, improved customer acquisition and support costs, customer churn, future operating performance and efficiencies, financial outlook, revenue growth, and profitability.

You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: market acceptance of new or existing services and features we may offer from time to time; customer acceptance and demand for our cloud communication and collaboration services, including voice, contact center, video, messaging, and communication APIs; competitive pressures, and any changes in the competitive dynamics of the markets in which the Company competes; the impact of economic downturns on the Company and on its customers, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the quality and reliability of our services; customer cancellations and rate of churn and downsell; the Company's ability to scale its business; the Company's reliance on infrastructure of third-party network services providers; risk of failure in its physical infrastructure; risk of defects or bugs in its software; risk of cybersecurity breaches and other unauthorized disclosures of customer data; the Company's ability to maintain the compatibility of its software with third-party applications and mobile platforms; continued compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements, including privacy, in the United States and foreign countries in which the Company makes its software solutions available, and the costs of such compliance; risks relating to the acquisition and integration of businesses it has acquired or may acquire in the future, particularly if the acquired business operates in a different market space from the Company or is based in a region where it does not have significant operations; the amount and timing of costs associated with recruiting, training and integrating new employees; timing and extent of improvements in operating results from increased spending in marketing, sales, and research and development; investments, including the cost to support new strategic initiatives with value-added resellers and other partners, to acquire more customers may not result in additional revenue from new or existing customers; introduction and adoption of the Company cloud software solutions in markets outside of the United States; risks related to the Company's senior convertible notes and the related capped call transactions; implementation and effects of new accounting standards and policies in its reported financial results; and potential future intellectual property infringement claims and other litigation that could adversely affect the Company's business and operating results.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other reports that 8x8, Inc. files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and 8x8, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

8x8, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Service revenue

 

$

127,107

 

 

$

110,363

 

 

$

362,232

 

 

$

301,547

 

Other revenue

 

9,578

 

 

8,204

 

 

25,393

 

 

23,212

 

Total revenue

 

136,685

 

 

118,567

 

 

387,625

 

 

324,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of service revenue

 

47,044

 

 

40,786

 

 

132,843

 

 

101,899

 

Cost of other revenue

 

13,364

 

 

15,433

 

 

36,194

 

 

41,708

 

Research and development

 

23,702

 

 

19,870

 

 

66,763

 

 

57,635

 

Sales and marketing

 

63,986

 

 

63,099

 

 

185,535

 

 

174,593

 

General and administrative

 

23,844

 

 

22,547

 

 

72,403

 

 

62,589

 

Total operating expenses

 

171,940

 

 

161,735

 

 

493,738

 

 

438,424

 

Loss from operations

 

(35,255

)

 

(43,168

)

 

(106,113

)

 

(113,665

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(4,669

)

 

(3,623

)

 

(13,772

)

 

(7,919

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(39,924

)

 

(46,791

)

 

(119,885

)

 

(121,584

)

Provision for income taxes

 

301

 

 

280

 

 

666

 

 

684

 

Net loss

 

$

(40,225

)

 

$

(47,071

)

 

$

(120,551

)

 

$

(122,268

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.47

)

 

$

(1.15

)

 

$

(1.23

)

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

106,641

 

99,922

 

104,961

 

99,082

 

8x8, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(In thousands)

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

106,877

 

 

$

137,394

 

Restricted cash, current

 

6,996

 

 

10,376

 

Short-term investments

 

41,738

 

 

33,458

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

50,404

 

 

37,811

 

Deferred sales commission costs, current

 

28,684

 

 

22,444

 

Other current assets

 

39,565

 

 

35,679

 

Total current assets

 

274,264

 

 

277,162

 

Property and equipment, net

 

94,480

 

 

94,382

 

Operating lease, right-of-use assets

 

70,443

 

 

78,963

 

Intangible assets, net

 

18,426

 

 

24,001

 

Goodwill

 

132,067

 

 

128,300

 

Restricted cash, non-current

 

8,562

 

 

8,641

 

Long-term investments

 

3,878

 

 

16,083

 

Deferred sales commission costs, non-current

 

69,859

 

 

53,307

 

Other assets

 

20,832

 

 

19,802

 

Total assets

 

$

692,811

 

 

$

700,641

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

32,337

 

 

$

40,261

 

Accrued compensation

 

29,993

 

 

22,656

 

Accrued taxes

 

14,299

 

 

10,251

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

12,691

 

 

5,875

 

Deferred revenue

 

18,015

 

 

7,105

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

20,419

 

 

37,277

 

Total current liabilities

 

127,754

 

 

123,425

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

85,379

 

 

92,452

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

304,111

 

 

291,537

 

Other liabilities, non-current

 

8,164

 

 

2,496

 

Total liabilities

 

525,408

 

 

509,910

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

107

 

 

103

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

716,820

 

 

625,474

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(3,503

)

 

(12,176

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(546,021

)

 

(422,670

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

167,403

 

 

190,731

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

692,811

 

 

$

700,641

 

 

8x8, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(120,551

)

 

$

(122,268

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

8,529

 

 

6,801

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

5,590

 

 

6,149

 

Amortization of capitalized software

 

20,021

 

 

13,263

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

12,574

 

 

9,987

 

Amortization of deferred sales commission costs

 

20,040

 

 

13,805

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

3,950

 

 

1,323

 

Operating lease expense, net of accretion

 

11,469

 

 

10,676

 

Stock-based compensation

 

74,940

 

 

50,305

 

Other

 

517

 

 

1,348

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(13,277

)

 

(8,776

)

Deferred sales commission costs

 

(41,187

)

 

(33,651

)

Other current and non-current assets

 

(8,939

)

 

(24,780

)

Accounts payable and accruals

 

(338

)

 

7,876

 

Deferred revenue

 

11,797

 

 

5,106

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(14,865

)

 

(62,836

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(4,975

)

 

(22,853

)

Purchase of business

 

(3,459

)

 

(58,853

)

Cost of capitalized software

 

(22,858

)

 

(22,784

)

Proceeds from maturities of investments

 

40,771

 

 

16,195

 

Proceeds from sales of investments

 

219

 

 

33,117

 

Purchases of investments

 

(36,840

)

 

(29,658

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(27,142

)

 

(84,836

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Finance lease payments

 

(74

)

 

(312

)

Tax-related withholding of common stock

 

(69

)

 

(6,186

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans

 

6,058

 

 

7,035

 

Purchases of capped calls

 

 

 

(9,288

)

Net proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

 

 

 

74,593

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

5,915

 

 

65,842

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

2,116

 

 

958

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(33,976

)

 

(80,872

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

156,411

 

 

284,683

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

122,435

 

 

$

203,811

 

 

8x8, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share amount)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of service revenue

 

$

47,044

 

 

 

 

$

40,786

 

 

 

 

$

132,843

 

 

 

 

$

101,899

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(1,192

)

 

 

 

(1,803

)

 

 

 

(4,043

)

 

 

 

(4,909

)

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

 

(2,528

)

 

 

 

(1,648

)

 

 

 

(6,926

)

 

 

 

(3,827

)

 

 

Legal and regulatory costs

 

(62

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(219

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance and related termination costs

 

(91

)

 

 

 

(286

)

 

 

 

(1,518

)

 

 

 

(562

)

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of service revenue

 

$

43,171

 

 

 

 

$

37,049

 

 

 

 

$

120,137

 

 

 

 

$

92,601

 

 

 

Non-GAAP service margin (as a percentage of service revenue)

 

$

83,936

 

 

66.0

 

%

 

$

73,314

 

 

66.4

 

%

 

$

242,095

 

 

66.8

 

%

 

$

208,946

 

 

69.3

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of other revenue

 

$

13,364

 

 

 

 

$

15,433

 

 

 

 

$

36,194

 

 

 

 

$

41,708

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

 

(1,196

)

 

 

 

(903

)

 

 

 

(3,223

)

 

 

 

(2,394

)

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

Legal and regulatory costs

 

(71

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(71

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance and related termination costs

 

(69

)

 

 

 

(287

)

 

 

 

(144

)

 

 

 

(429

)

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of other revenue

 

$

12,028

 

 

 

 

$

14,237

 

 

 

 

$

32,756

 

 

 

 

38,879

 

 

 

Non-GAAP other margin (as a percentage of other revenue)

 

$

(2,450

)

 

(25.6

)

%

 

$

(6,033

)

 

(73.5

)

%

 

$

(7,363

)

 

(29.0

)

%

 

$

(15,667

)

 

(67.5

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

81,486

 

 

59.6

 

%

 

$

67,281

 

 

56.7

 

%

 

$

234,732

 

 

60.6

 

%

 

$

193,279

 

 

59.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

23,702

 

 

 

 

$

19,870

 

 

 

 

$

66,763

 

 

 

 

$

57,635

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

 

(8,525

)

 

 

 

(6,236

)

 

 

 

(23,849

)

 

 

 

(14,317

)

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

 

 

 

(98

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(130

)

 

 

Legal and regulatory costs

 

(295

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(295

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance and related termination costs

 

(203

)

 

 

 

(452

)

 

 

 

(844

)

 

 

 

(837

)

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

14,679

 

 

10.7

 

%

 

$

13,084

 

 

11.0

 

%

 

$

41,774

 

 

10.8

 

%

 

$

42,351

 

 

13.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

63,986

 

 

 

 

$

63,099

 

 

 

 

$

185,535

 

 

 

 

$

174,593

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(343

)

 

 

 

(519

)

 

 

 

(1,547

)

 

 

 

(1,240

)

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

 

(9,575

)

 

 

 

(5,585

)

 

 

 

(22,908

)

 

 

 

(14,846

)

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

Legal and regulatory costs

 

(365

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(369

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance and related termination costs

 

(241

)

 

 

 

(1,220

)

 

 

 

(981

)

 

 

 

(1,893

)

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

53,462

 

 

39.1

 

%

 

$

55,773

 

 

47.0

 

%

 

$

159,730

 

 

41.2

 

%

 

$

156,607

 

 

48.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

 

$

23,844

 

 

 

 

$

22,547

 

 

 

 

$

72,403

 

 

 

 

$

62,589

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

 

(5,661

)

 

 

 

(7,010

)

 

 

 

(20,304

)

 

 

 

(16,986

)

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(530

)

 

 

 

(194

)

 

 

 

(2,209

)

 

 

Legal and regulatory costs

 

(136

)

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

(1,711

)

 

 

 

847

 

 

 

Severance and related termination costs

 

(3,217

)

 

 

 

(386

)

 

 

 

(5,292

)

 

 

 

(1,979

)

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

14,826

 

 

10.8

 

%

 

$

14,643

 

 

12.3

 

%

 

$

44,902

 

 

11.6

 

%

 

$

42,262

 

 

13.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP other income and expense

 

$

(4,669

)

 

 

 

$

(3,623

)

 

 

 

$

(13,772

)

 

 

 

$

(7,919

)

 

 

Debt amortization expense

 

4,257

 

 

 

 

3,590

 

 

 

 

12,574

 

 

 

 

9,987

 

 

 

Non-GAAP other income and expense (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

(412

)

 

(0.3

)

%

 

$

(33

)

 

 

%

 

$

(1,198

)

 

(0.3

)

%

 

$

2,068

 

 

0.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(40,225

)

 

 

 

$

(47,071

)

 

 

 

$

(120,551

)

 

 

 

$

(122,268

)

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

1,535

 

 

 

 

2,322

 

 

 

 

5,590

 

 

 

 

6,149

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

 

27,485

 

 

 

 

21,382

 

 

 

 

77,210

 

 

 

 

52,370

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

4

 

 

 

 

636

 

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

 

2,352

 

 

 

Legal and regulatory costs

 

929

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

 

2,665

 

 

 

 

(847

)

 

 

Severance and related termination costs

 

3,821

 

 

 

 

2,631

 

 

 

 

8,779

 

 

 

 

5,700

 

 

 

Debt amortization expense

 

4,257

 

 

 

 

3,590

 

 

 

 

12,574

 

 

 

 

9,987

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

301

 

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

 

666

 

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss before taxes (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

(1,893

)

 

(1.4

)

%

 

$

(16,252

)

 

(13.7

)

%

 

$

(12,872

)

 

(3.3

)

%

 

$

(45,873

)

 

(14.1

)

%

Non-GAAP tax expense

 

301

 

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

 

666

 

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss after taxes (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

(2,194

)

 

(1.6

)

%

 

$

(16,532

)

 

(13.9

)

%

 

$

(13,538

)

 

(3.5

)

%

 

$

(46,557

)

 

(14.3

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted

 

106,641

 

 

 

 

99,922

 

 

 

 

104,961

 

 

 

 

99,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share - Basic and Diluted

 

$

(0.38

)

 

 

 

$

(0.47

)

 

 

 

$

(1.15

)

 

 

 

$

(1.23

)

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss before taxes per share - Basic and Diluted

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

 

$

(0.16

)

 

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

 

 

$

(0.46

)

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

8x8, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Highlights: Total revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update