The Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, The Bancorp earned net income of $24.0 million from continuing operations, and $0.41 diluted earnings per share from combined continuing and discontinued operations.

Annualized return on assets and equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 amounted to 1.6% and 17%, respectively, compared to 1.5% and 17% (annualized), respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest margin amounted to 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 3.12% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 3.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income increased 47% to $51.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $35.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Average loans and leases, including loans at fair value, increased 72% to $4.34 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.53 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Prepaid, debit card and related fees increased 5% to $17.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $17.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Gross dollar volume (GDV), representing total spend on cards, increased 18% between those periods.

SBLOC (securities-backed lines of credit), IBLOC (insurance backed lines of credit) and advisor financing loans increased 56% year over year and 10% quarter over quarter to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020.

Small Business Loans, including those held at fair value, increased 14% year over year to $654 million at December 31, 2020, exclusive of $166 million of Paycheck Protection Program balances.

The average interest rate on $5.40 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.24%. Average prepaid and debit card account deposits of $3.59 billion for fourth quarter 2020, reflected an increase of 33% over the $2.70 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated leverage ratio was 9.20% at December 31, 2020. The Bancorp and its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the “Bank”), remain well capitalized.

Book value per common share at December 31, 2020 was $10.10 per share compared to $8.52 at December 31, 2019, an increase of 19%, primarily as a result of retained earnings per share.

Damian Kozlowski, The Bancorp’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have completed our strategic business plan, strategic agenda and budget for 2021. The main focus continues to be product and platform expansion with a rigorous focus on building the best payments ecosystem in the financial services industry. Our plan includes a comprehensive and integrated analysis of the market and competitors, and the needed investments to build towards the future and create scalable core competencies that our partners can use to innovate and grow. We also continue to invest heavily in anti-money laundering and compliance to have best-in-class capabilities to meet regulatory guidance and expectations. Our guidance target for 2021 is $1.70 a share or approximately $100 million in net income, which does not include the impact of planned share repurchases.”

The Bancorp reported net income of $24.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 9.20%, 14.43%, 14.84% and 14.43%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively.

Conference Call Webcast

You may access the LIVE webcast of The Bancorp's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET Friday, January 29, 2021 by clicking on the webcast link on The Bancorp's homepage at www.thebancorp.com. Or, you may dial 844.775.2543, access code 8952947. You may listen to the replay of the webcast following the live call on The Bancorp's investor relations website or telephonically until Friday, February 5, 2021 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 8952947.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s only subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information please visit www.thebancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release regarding The Bancorp’s business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including but not limited to the words “may,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “look,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar words , and are based on current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among others, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results, events or achievements to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include those relating to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the impact it will have on our business and the industry as a whole, and the resulting governmental and societal responses. For further discussion of the risks and uncertainties to which these forward-looking statements may be subject, see The Bancorp’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of those filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Bancorp does not undertake to publicly revise or update forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this earnings release, except as may be required under applicable law.

The Bancorp, Inc. Financial highlights (unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Condensed income statement 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands except per share data) Net interest income $ 51,713 35,179 $ 194,866 $ 141,288 Provision for credit losses 554 1,450 6,352 4,400 Non-interest income Service fees on deposit accounts 7 6 30 75 ACH, card and other payment processing fees 1,788 1,962 7,101 9,376 Prepaid, debit card and related fees 17,818 17,004 74,465 65,141 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on commercial loans originated for sale 1,538 (247 ) (3,874 ) 24,072 Change in value of investment in unconsolidated entity — — (45 ) — Leasing related income 499 932 3,294 3,243 Other non-interest income 1,650 841 3,646 2,220 Total non-interest income 23,300 20,498 84,617 104,127 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 27,087 24,067 101,737 94,259 Data processing expense 1,174 1,210 4,712 4,894 Legal expense 1,005 995 5,141 5,319 FDIC insurance 2,121 2,141 9,808 7,025 Software 3,570 3,551 14,028 12,731 SEC settlement — 7,500 — 8,900 Lease termination expense — — — 908 Other non-interest expense 6,826 8,258 29,421 34,485 Total non-interest expense 41,783 47,722 164,847 168,521 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 32,676 6,505 108,284 72,494 Income tax expense 8,655 3,641 27,688 21,226 Net income from continuing operations 24,021 2,864 80,596 51,268 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (1,096 ) (1,365 ) (3,816 ) 510 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,246 ) (355 ) (3,304 ) 219 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 150 (1,010 ) (512 ) 291 Net income $ 24,171 $ 1,854 $ 80,084 $ 51,559 Net income per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.42 $ 0.05 $ 1.40 $ 0.90 Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Net income per share - basic $ 0.42 $ 0.03 $ 1.39 $ 0.91 Net income per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.05 $ 1.38 $ 0.89 Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.03 $ 1.37 $ 0.90 Weighted average shares - basic 57,597,124 56,924,543 57,474,612 56,765,635 Weighted average shares - diluted 59,146,222 57,847,509 58,411,222 57,338,985

Balance sheet December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 5,984 $ 6,220 $ 5,094 $ 19,928 Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 339,531 294,758 475,627 924,544 Total cash and cash equivalents 345,515 300,978 480,721 944,472 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,206,164 1,264,903 1,324,447 1,320,692 Investment securities, held-to-maturity, at cost — — — 84,387 Commercial loans, at fair value (held-for-sale at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 1,810,812 1,849,947 1,807,630 1,180,546 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,652,323 2,488,760 2,322,737 1,824,245 Allowance for credit losses (16,082 ) (15,727 ) (14,625 ) (10,238 ) Loans, net 2,636,241 2,473,033 2,308,112 1,814,007 Federal Home Loan Bank & Atlantic Community Bancshares stock 1,368 1,368 1,368 5,342 Premises and equipment, net 17,608 15,849 16,701 17,538 Accrued interest receivable 20,458 18,852 18,897 13,619 Intangible assets, net 2,447 2,563 2,710 2,315 Deferred tax asset, net 10,611 7,952 7,921 12,538 Investment in unconsolidated entity 31,294 31,783 34,064 39,154 Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 113,650 122,253 128,463 140,657 Other assets 81,265 79,821 83,003 81,696 Total assets $ 6,277,433 $ 6,169,302 $ 6,214,037 $ 5,656,963 Liabilities: Deposits Demand and interest checking $ 5,205,010 $ 4,882,834 $ 5,089,741 $ 4,402,740 Savings and money market 257,050 505,928 455,458 174,290 Time deposits — — — 475,000 Total deposits 5,462,060 5,388,762 5,545,199 5,052,030 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 42 42 42 82 Senior debt 98,314 98,222 — — Subordinated debenture 13,401 13,401 13,401 13,401 Other long-term borrowings 40,277 40,462 40,639 40,991 Other liabilities 82,175 69,954 81,677 65,962 Total liabilities $ 5,696,269 $ 5,610,843 $ 5,680,958 $ 5,172,466 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 57,650,629 and 56,940,521 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 57,651 57,591 57,555 56,941 Treasury stock (100,000 shares) (866 ) (866 ) (866 ) (866 ) Additional paid-in capital 378,218 376,751 374,578 371,633 Retained earnings 128,453 104,282 81,028 50,742 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,708 20,701 20,784 6,047 Total shareholders' equity 581,164 558,459 533,079 484,497 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,277,433 $ 6,169,302 $ 6,214,037 $ 5,656,963

Average balance sheet and net interest income Three months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans net of deferred fees and costs $ 4,329,794 $ 45,524 4.21 % $ 2,514,401 $ 31,177 4.96 % Leases - bank qualified* 7,346 138 7.51 % 12,633 229 7.25 % Investment securities-taxable 1,239,062 9,229 2.98 % 1,441,895 9,636 2.67 % Investment securities-nontaxable* 4,041 35 3.46 % 5,825 47 3.23 % Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 193,560 48 0.10 % 569,804 2,505 1.76 % Net interest earning assets 5,773,803 54,974 3.81 % 4,544,558 43,594 3.84 % Allowance for credit losses (15,804 ) (10,162 ) Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 117,482 965 3.29 % 149,301 1,416 3.79 % Other assets 220,595 254,809 $ 6,096,076 $ 4,938,506 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 4,978,562 $ 1,679 0.13 % $ 3,749,860 $ 5,405 0.58 % Savings and money market 270,820 134 0.20 % 66,151 51 0.31 % Time — — — % 406,730 2,217 2.18 % Total deposits 5,249,382 1,813 0.14 % 4,222,741 7,673 0.73 % Short-term borrowings 32,989 17 0.21 % 102,832 507 1.97 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 41 — — % 84 — — % Subordinated debentures 13,401 116 3.46 % 13,401 177 5.28 % Senior debt 100,031 1,279 5.12 % — — — % Total deposits and liabilities 5,395,844 3,225 0.24 % 4,339,058 8,357 0.77 % Other liabilities 130,420 115,112 Total liabilities 5,526,264 4,454,170 Shareholders' equity 569,812 484,336 $ 6,096,076 $ 4,938,506 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 52,714 $ 36,653 Tax equivalent adjustment 36 58 Net interest income $ 52,678 $ 36,595 Net interest margin * 3.58 % 3.12 % * Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory Federal tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019.

Average balance sheet and net interest income Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans net of deferred fees and costs $ 3,931,758 $ 170,449 4.34 % $ 2,402,686 $ 126,176 5.25 % Leases - bank qualified* 8,885 647 7.28 % 14,968 1,177 7.86 % Investment securities-taxable 1,317,031 37,822 2.87 % 1,406,247 42,286 3.01 % Investment securities-nontaxable* 4,412 145 3.29 % 6,533 215 3.29 % Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 381,290 1,885 0.49 % 472,279 10,007 2.12 % Net interest earning assets 5,643,376 210,948 3.74 % 4,302,713 179,861 4.18 % Allowance for credit losses (13,878 ) (9,696 ) Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 127,519 4,222 3.31 % 169,986 6,710 3.95 % Other assets 226,210 254,674 $ 5,983,227 $ 4,717,677 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 4,864,236 $ 11,356 0.23 % $ 3,817,176 $ 30,664 0.80 % Savings and money market 291,204 442 0.15 % 37,671 181 0.48 % Time 79,439 1,483 1.87 % 170,438 3,555 2.09 % Total deposits 5,234,879 13,281 0.25 % 4,025,285 34,400 0.85 % Short-term borrowings 27,322 198 0.72 % 129,031 3,131 2.43 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 49 – — % 90 – — % Subordinated debentures 13,401 524 3.91 % 13,401 750 5.60 % Senior debt 38,532 1,913 4.96 % – – — % Total deposits and liabilities 5,314,183 15,916 0.30 % 4,167,807 38,281 0.92 % Other liabilities 137,983 104,233 Total liabilities 5,452,166 4,272,040 Shareholders' equity 531,061 445,637 $ 5,983,227 $ 4,717,677 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 199,254 $ 148,290 Tax equivalent adjustment 166 292 Net interest income $ 199,088 $ 147,998 Net interest margin * 3.45 % 3.32 % * Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019.

Allowance for credit losses: Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Balance in the allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period (1) $ 12,875 $ 8,653 Loans charged-off: SBA non-real estate 1,350 1,362 Direct lease financing 2,243 528 Other consumer loans – 1,103 Total 3,593 2,993 Recoveries: SBA non-real estate 103 125 Direct lease financing 570 51 Other consumer loans – 2 Total 673 178 Net charge-offs 2,920 2,815 Provision credited to allowance, excluding commitment provision 6,127 4,400 Balance in allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 16,082 $ 10,238 Net charge-offs/average loans 0.07 % 0.12 % Net charge-offs/average assets 0.05 % 0.06 % (1) Excludes activity from assets held for sale from discontinued operations. The beginning balance for the 2020 activity differs from the December 31, 2019 balance as a result of the implementation of Current Expected Credit Loss accounting.

Loan portfolio: December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) SBL non-real estate $ 255,318 $ 293,488 $ 293,692 84,579 SBL commercial mortgage 300,817 270,264 259,020 218,110 SBL construction 20,273 27,169 33,193 45,310 Small business loans * 576,408 590,921 585,905 347,999 Direct lease financing 462,182 430,675 422,505 434,460 SBLOC / IBLOC** 1,550,086 1,428,253 1,287,350 1,024,420 Advisor financing *** 48,282 26,600 15,529 – Other specialty lending 2,179 2,194 2,706 3,055 Other consumer loans **** 4,247 3,809 4,003 4,554 2,643,384 2,482,452 2,317,998 1,814,488 Unamortized loan fees and costs 8,939 6,308 4,739 9,757 Total loans, net of unamortized fees and costs $ 2,652,323 $ 2,488,760 $ 2,322,737 1,824,245

Small business portfolio: December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) SBL, including unamortized fees and costs 577,944 590,314 583,935 352,214 SBL, included in commercial loans held at fair value 243,562 250,958 225,401 220,358 Total small business loans $ 821,506 $ 841,272 $ 809,336 $ 572,572

* The preceding table shows small business loans and small business loans held at fair value. The small business loans held at fair value are comprised of the government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans at the dates indicated (in thousands). A reduction in SBL non-real estate from $293.5 million to $255.3 million in the fourth quarter resulted from the commencement of U.S. treasury repayments of PPP loans which totaled $42.1 million in fourth quarter 2020. ** Securities Backed Lines of Credit (SBLOC) are collateralized by marketable securities, while Insurance Backed Lines of Credit (IBLOC) are collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies. *** In 2020, we began originating loans to investment advisors for purposes of debt refinance, acquisition of another firm or internal succession. Maximum loan amounts are subject to loan to value ratios of 70%, based on third party business appraisals, but may be increased depending upon the debt service coverage ratio. Personal guarantees and blanket business liens are obtained as appropriate. **** Included in the table above under Other consumer loans are demand deposit overdrafts reclassified as loan balances totaling $663,000 and $882,000 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Estimated overdraft charge-offs and recoveries are reflected in the allowance for credit losses and have been immaterial.

Small business loans as of December 31, 2020 Loan principal (in millions) U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans (a) $ 338 Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP) (a) 168 Commercial mortgage SBA (b) 176 Construction SBA (c) 14 Unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans (d) 101 Non-SBA small business loans (e) 18 Total principal $ 815 Unamortized fees and costs 7 Total small business loans $ 822

(a) This is the portion of SBA 7a loans (7a) and PPP which have been guaranteed by the U.S. government, and therefore are assumed to have no credit risk. (b) Substantially all of these loans are made under the SBA 504 Fixed Asset Financing program (504) which dictates origination date loan to value percentages (LTV), generally 50-60%, to which the bank adheres. (c) Of the $14 million Construction SBA loans, $11 million are 504 first mortgages with an origination date LTV of 50-60% and $3 million are SBA interim loans with an approved SBA post-construction full takeout/payoff. (d) The $101 million represents the unguaranteed portion of 7a loans which are 70% or more guaranteed by the U.S. government. 7a loans are not made on the basis of real estate LTV; however, they are subject to SBA's "All Available Collateral" rule which mandates that to the extent a borrower or its 20% or greater principals have available collateral (including personal residences), the collateral must be pledged to fully collateralize the loan, after applying SBA-determined liquidation rates. In addition, all 7a and 504 loans require the personal guaranty of all 20% or greater owners. (e) The $18 million non-SBA loans are mainly comprised of approximately 20 conventional coffee/doughnut/carryout franchisee note purchases. The majority of purchased notes were made to multi-unit operators and are considered seasoned and have performed as agreed. A $2 million guaranty by the seller, for an 11% first loss piece, is in place until August 2021. Additionally, the CARES Act of 2020 provided six months of principal and interest payments on 7a loans which generally ended in fourth quarter 2020 or in first quarter 2021. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, became law in December 2020 and provided for at least an additional three months of such payments on 7a loans, with up to eight months of payments on hotel and restaurant loans. Unlike the six months of CARES Act payments, these additional payments will be capped at $9,000 per month.

Small business loans by type as of December 31, 2020 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a and PPP loans) SBL commercial

mortgage* SBL construction* SBL non-real estate Total % Total (in millions) Hotels $ 66 $ 3 $ — $ 69 22% Full-service restaurants 12 1 3 16 5% Baked goods stores 4 — 12 16 5% Child day care services 14 1 1 16 5% Car washes 10 1 — 11 4% Offices of lawyers 10 — — 10 3% Assisted living facilities for the elderly 1 8 — 9 3% Limited-service restaurants 4 — 4 8 2% Funeral homes and funeral services 8 — — 8 3% Fitness and recreational sports centers 5 1 2 8 3% General warehousing and storage 7 — — 7 2% All other amusement and recreation industries 5 — 1 6 2% Outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers 5 — — 5 2% Gasoline stations with convenience stores 5 — — 5 2% Caterers 4 — — 4 1% Offices of dentists 4 — — 4 1% Other warehousing and storage 3 — — 3 1% New car dealers 3 — — 3 1% Drinking places (alcoholic beverages) 2 — 1 3 1% Other** 66 — 32 98 32% Total $ 238 $ 15 $ 56 $ 309 100%

* Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $63.3 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-values. **Loan types less than $2 million are spread over a hundred different classifications such as Commercial Printing, Pet and Pet Supplies Stores, Securities Brokerage, etc.

State diversification as of December 31, 2020 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a and PPP loans) SBL commercial

mortgage* SBL construction* SBL non-real estate Total % Total (in millions) Florida $ 45 $ 8 $ 8 $ 61 20% California 37 1 5 43 14% Pennsylvania 30 — 4 34 11% Illinois 25 1 3 29 9% North Carolina 22 1 3 26 9% New York 10 3 5 18 6% Texas 12 — 5 17 6% Tennessee 11 — 1 12 4% New Jersey 4 — 7 11 4% Virginia 9 — 2 11 4% Georgia 5 — 2 7 2% Colorado 3 1 2 6 2% Michigan 3 — 1 4 1% Ohio 3 — 1 4 1% Washington 3 — — 3 1% Other States 16 — 7 23 6% Total $ 238 $ 15 $ 56 $ 309 100%

* Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $63.3 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-values.

Top 10 loans as of December 31, 2020 Type* State SBL commercial

mortgage* SBL construction* Total (in millions) Lawyers office CA $ 9 $ — $ 9 Hotel FL 9 — 9 General warehouse and storage PA 7 — 7 Hotel NC 6 — 6 Assisted living facility for the elderly FL — 5 5 Outpatient mental health and substance abuse center FL 5 — 5 Hotel NC 5 — 5 Fitness and recreation sports center PA 4 — 4 Hotel PA 4 — 4 Hotel TN 4 — 4 Total $ 53 $ 5 $ 58

* All of the top 10 loans are 504 SBA loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-value. The top 10 loan table above does not include loans to the extent that they are U.S. government guaranteed. Commercial real estate loans, at fair value, excluding SBA loans, are as follows including LTV at origination:

Type as of December 31, 2020 Type # Loans Balance Origination date

LTV Weighted average

minimum interest

rate (dollars in millions) Multifamily (apartments) 161 $ 1,427 76 % 4.77 % Hospitality (hotels and lodging) 11 68 65 % 5.75 % Retail 8 52 70 % 4.62 % Other 7 25 70 % 5.22 % 187 $ 1,572 76 % 4.82 % Fair value adjustment (5 ) Total $ 1,567

State diversification as of December 31, 2020 15 largest loans (all multifamily) as of December 31, 2020 State Balance Origination

date LTV State Balance Origination

date LTV (in millions) (in millions) Texas $ 419 77% North Carolina $ 44 78% Georgia 215 77% Texas 38 79% Arizona 123 76% Texas 36 80% North Carolina 114 77% Pennsylvania 32 77% Ohio 56 69% Texas 29 75% Alabama 55 76% Nevada 28 80% Other states 590 73% Texas 27 77% Total $ 1,572 76% Arizona 27 79% Mississippi 26 79% North Carolina 25 77% Texas 25 77% Texas 24 77% Georgia 23 79% California 23 65% Alabama 21 77% 15 Largest loans $ 428 77%

Institutional banking loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 Type Principal % of total (in millions) Securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC) $ 1,113 70% Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC) 437 27% Advisor financing 48 3% Total $ 1,598 100%

For SBLOC, we generally lend up to 50% of the value of equities and 80% for investment grade securities. While equities have fallen in excess of 30% in recent periods, the reduction in collateral value of brokerage accounts collateralizing SBLOCs generally has been less, for two reasons. First, many collateral accounts are “balanced” and accordingly have a component of debt securities, which have either not decreased in value as much as equities, or in some cases may have increased in value. Secondly, many of these accounts have the benefit of professional investment advisors who provided some protection against market downturns, through diversification and other means. Additionally, borrowers often utilize only a portion of collateral value, which lowers the percentage of principal to collateral.

Top 10 SBLOC loans at December 31, 2020 Principal

amount % Principal to

collateral (in millions) $ 49 37% 17 38% 14 31% 12 25% 12 30% 10 42% 10 21% 9 28% 9 35% 8 73% Total $ 150 35%

Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC)

IBLOC loans are backed by the cash value of life insurance policies which have been assigned to us. We lend up to 100% of such cash value. Our underwriting standards require approval of the insurance companies which carry the policies backing these loans. Currently, seven insurance companies have been approved and, as of August 14, 2020, all were rated Superior (A+ or better) by AM BEST.

Direct lease financing* by type as of December 31, 2020 Principal balance % Total (in millions) Government agencies and public institutions** $ 84 18% Construction 77 17% Waste management and remediation services 64 14% Real estate, rental and leasing 52 11% Retail trade 41 9% Health care and social assistance 27 6% Transportation and Warehousing 24 5% Professional, scientific, and technical services 20 4% Manufacturing 16 4% Wholesale trade 16 3% Educational services 9 2% Arts, entertainment, and recreation 6 1% Other 26 6% Total $ 462 100%

* Of the total $462 million of direct lease financing, $421 million consisted of vehicle leases with the remaining balance consisting of equipment leases. ** Includes public universities and school districts

Direct lease financing by state as of December 31, 2020 State Principal balance % Total (in millions) Florida $ 94 20% California 36 8% New Jersey 33 7% New York 32 7% Pennsylvania 30 6% North Carolina 25 5% Maryland 24 5% Utah 23 5% Washington 16 4% Connecticut 15 3% Texas 13 3% Missouri 13 3% Georgia 11 2% Alabama 10 2% Idaho 9 2% Other states 78 18% Total $ 462 100%

Capital ratios: Tier 1 capital Tier 1 capital Total capital Common equity to average to risk-weighted to risk-weighted tier 1 to risk assets ratio assets ratio assets ratio weighted assets As of December 31, 2020 The Bancorp, Inc. 9.20% 14.43% 14.84% 14.43% The Bancorp Bank 9.11% 14.27% 14.68% 14.27% "Well capitalized" institution (under FDIC regulations-Basel III) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50% As of December 31, 2019 The Bancorp, Inc. 9.63% 19.04% 19.45% 19.04% The Bancorp Bank 9.46% 18.71% 19.11% 18.71% "Well capitalized" institution (under FDIC regulations-Basel III) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50%

Three months ended Year ended December 31, (1) December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected operating ratios: Return on average assets 1.57% 0.15% 1.34% 1.09% Return on average equity 16.83% 1.52% 15.08% 11.57% Net interest margin 3.58% 3.12% 3.45% 3.32% (1) Annualized

Book value per share table: December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 Book value per share $ 10.10 $ 9.71 $ 9.28 $ 8.52

Loan quality table: December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.48% 0.49% 0.44% 0.50% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20% 0.20% 0.17% 0.16% Allowance for credit losses 0.61% 0.63% 0.63% 0.56% Nonaccrual loans $ 12,227 $ 12,275 $ 9,957 $ 5,796 Loans 90 days past due still accruing interest 497 24 352 3,264 Other real estate owned — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 12,724 $ 12,299 $ 10,309 $ 9,060

Three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands) Gross dollar volume (GDV) (2): Prepaid and debit card GDV $ 22,523,855 $ 23,964,508 $ 23,680,749 $ 19,104,327 (2) Gross dollar volume represents the total dollar amount spent on prepaid and debit cards issued by The Bancorp Bank.

Business line quarterly summary: Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) Balances % Growth Major business lines Average

approximate

rates * Balances ** Year over

year Linked

quarter

annualized Loans Institutional banking *** 2.5% $ 1,598 56% 39% Small Business Lending**** 4.9% 822 14% 13% Leasing 6.4% 462 6% 29% Commercial real estate (non SBA at fair value) 4.8% 1,567 nm nm Weighted average yield 4.2% $ 4,449 Non-interest income % Growth Deposits Current

quarter Year over

year Payment solutions (prepaid and debit card issuance) 0.1% $ 3,586 33% nm $ 17.8 5% Card payment and ACH processing 0.3% $ 1,037 41% nm $ 1.8 nm

* Average rates are for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. ** Loan and deposit categories are respectively based on period-end and average quarterly balances. *** Institutional Banking loans are comprised of Securities Backed Lines of Credit (SBLOC), collateralized by marketable securities, Insurance Backed Lines of Credit (IBLOC), collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies, and Advisor financing. **** Small Business Lending is substantially comprised of SBA loans. Loan growth percentages exclude short-term PPP loans.

Analysis of Walnut Street* marks: Loan activity Marks (dollars in millions) Original Walnut Street loan balance, December 31, 2014 $ 267 Marks through December 31, 2014 sale date (58 ) $ (58 ) Sales price of Walnut Street 209 Equity investment from independent investor (16 ) December 31, 2014 Bancorp book value 193 Additional marks 2015 - 2019 (46 ) (46 ) 2020 Marks — Payments received (116 ) December 31, 2020 Bancorp book value** $ 31 Total marks $ (104 ) Divided by: Original Walnut Street loan balance $ 267 Percentage of total mark to original balance 39 %

* Walnut Street is the investment in unconsolidated entity on the balance sheet which reflects the investment in a securitization of certain loans from the bank's discontinued loan portfolio. ** Approximately 34% of expected principal recoveries were from loans and properties pending liquidation or other resolution as of December 31, 2020.

Walnut Street portfolio composition as of December 31, 2020 Collateral type % of Portfolio Commercial real estate non-owner occupied - Retail 67.4 % Construction and land 24.3 % Other 8.3 % Total 100.0 %

Cumulative analysis of marks on discontinued commercial loan principal as of December 31, 2020 Discontinued Cumulative % to original loan principal marks principal (dollars in millions) Commercial loan discontinued principal before marks $ 64 Florida mall held in discontinued other real estate owned 42 (27 ) Mark at December 31, 2020 (5 ) Cumulative mark at December 31, 2020 $ 106 $ (32 ) 30 %

Analysis of discontinued commercial loan relationships as of December 31, 2020 Performing Nonperforming Total Performing Nonperforming Total loan principal loan principal loan principal loan marks loan marks marks (in millions) 5 loan relationships > $5 million $ 42 $ — $ 42 $ (3 ) $ — $ (3 ) Loan relationships < $5 million 9 9 18 — (1 ) (1 ) $ 51 $ 9 $ 60 $ (3 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 )

Quarterly activity for commercial loan discontinued principal Commercial loan principal (in millions) Commercial loan discontinued principal September 30, 2020 before marks $ 66 Quarterly paydowns and other reductions (2 ) Commercial loan discontinued principal December 31, 2020 before marks $ 64 Marks December 31, 2020 (4 ) Net commercial loan exposure December 31, 2020 $ 60 Residential mortgages 32 Net loans $ 92 Florida mall in other real estate owned 15 7 properties in other real estate owned 7 Total discontinued assets at December 31, 2020 $ 114