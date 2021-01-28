 

Quidel to Hold Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on February 18th, 2021

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Following the release of results, Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and answer questions. During the conference call, the company will also discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

Investors may either join the live call by telephone, or via webcast:

  • To participate in the live call by telephone from the U.S., dial 833-968-2118, or from outside the U.S., dial 778-560-2849, and either request the “Quidel Q4 and FY 2020 Earnings Call” when prompted by the conference call operator, or dial conference ID 339-3433.

The website replay will be available for 1 year. The telephone replay will be available for 14 days beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on February 18th, 2021 by dialing 800-585-8367 from the U.S., or by dialing 416-621-4642 for international callers, and entering pass code 339-3433.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

View our story told by our people at www.quidel.com/ourstory.

