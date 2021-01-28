Western Digital Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“The team delivered solid results this quarter, especially as we continue adapting our business and technology portfolio to take advantage of the immense opportunities in the storage industry,” said, David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “During the quarter, we captured strength in the retail business and also delivered on our target outcome to complete qualification of our energy-assisted hard drives and second-generation enterprise SSD products with some of the world’s largest data center operators. While there is still more work to be done, we remain extremely focused on meeting the needs of our customers and ramping our next-generation products throughout calendar 2021.”

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2021 Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2020 Revenue ($M) $3,943 $4,234 down 7% $3,943 $4,234 down 7% Gross Margin 24.3% 22.1% up 2.2 ppt 26.4% 25.9% up 0.5 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $802 $885 down 9% $696 $765 down 9% Operating Income ($M) $158 $50 up 216% $343 $333 up 3% Net Income (Loss) ($M) $62 ($139) * $212 $187 up 13% Earnings Per Share $0.20 ($0.47) * $0.69 $0.62 up 11% *not a meaningful figure

Key End Market Summary

Revenue ($M) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2020 Client Devices $2,131 $1,797 up 19% Data Center Devices & Solutions $807 $1,489 down 46% Client Solutions $1,005 $948 up 6% Total Revenue $3,943 $4,234 down 7%

In the fiscal second quarter of 2021, Western Digital’s revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $3.9 billion. The decrease is largely attributable to a decline in our Data Center Devices & Solutions end market, more than offsetting growth in Client Devices and Client Solutions.

In Client Devices, Western Digital’s industry leading NVMe-based client SSDs and strong relationships with major PC OEMs drove a record level of exabyte shipments. The pandemic has not only accelerated the digital transformation, but it has also spurred technological innovation, driving the ability to access the cloud using very powerful and advanced end-devices. The ability to access, store, and share data from anywhere, on any device, has resulted in robust storage demand for notebook, tablet, and Chromebook devices.

In Data Center Devices & Solutions, qualifications of the second-generation eSSD products have progressed well, with nearly 150 qualifications completed, including at one cloud titan. There has been solid progress made completing the qualifications of our energy-assisted hard drives, including at three of the four US cloud titans. While one now-completed cloud titan qualification slipped beyond our anticipated timeline in the fiscal second quarter, another cloud titan qualification was completed, ahead of schedule. With cloud digestion abating and the stabilization of OEM demand, we believe the demand in capacity enterprise bottomed in the fiscal second quarter and are anticipating a rebound in the fiscal third quarter.

In Client Solutions, revenue increased during the seasonally strong quarter, to a two-year high. This solid performance was driven by continued growth in retail, supported by the strength of our brand and the breadth of our portfolio.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Third Quarter of 2021

Three Months Ending

April 2, 2021 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $3.85 - $4.05 $3.85 - $4.05 Gross margin 24.5% - 26.5% 25.5% - 27.5% Operating expenses ($M) $770 - $790 $705 - $725 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~ $80 ~ $70 Tax rate N/A ~ 23% (2) Diluted earnings per share N/A $0.55 - $0.75 Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~ 310 ~ 310

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $40 million to $60 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense; and employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, totaling approximately $50 million to $70 million. The company's non-GAAP interest and other expense guidance excludes approximately $10 million of convertible debt activity. In the aggregate, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $100 million to $140 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, net and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expense, tax rate and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) The non-GAAP tax rate provided is based on a percentage of non-GAAP pre-tax income.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) January 1,

2021 July 3,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,956 $ 3,048 Accounts receivable, net 1,833 2,379 Inventories 3,576 3,070 Other current assets 744 551 Total current assets 9,109 9,048 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,918 2,854 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,858 1,875 Goodwill 10,071 10,067 Other intangible assets, net 596 941 Other non-current assets 1,000 877 Total assets $ 25,552 $ 25,662 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,939 $ 1,945 Accounts payable to related parties 393 407 Accrued expenses 1,420 1,296 Accrued compensation 523 472 Current portion of long-term debt 251 286 Total current liabilities 4,526 4,406 Long-term debt 8,882 9,289 Other liabilities 2,315 2,416 Total liabilities 15,723 16,111 Total shareholders’ equity 9,829 9,551 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 25,552 $ 25,662

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1,

2021 January 3,

2020 January 1,

2021 January 3,

2020 Revenue, net $ 3,943 $ 4,234 $ 7,865 $ 8,274 Cost of revenue 2,983 3,299 6,001 6,581 Gross profit 960 935 1,864 1,693 Operating expenses: Research and development 535 578 1,090 1,152 Selling, general and administrative 265 298 521 603 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 2 9 25 17 Total operating expenses 802 885 1,636 1,772 Operating income (loss) 158 50 228 (79 ) Interest and other expense, net (73 ) (90 ) (146 ) (198 ) Income (loss) before taxes 85 (40 ) 82 (277 ) Income tax expense 23 99 80 138 Net income (loss) $ 62 $ (139 ) $ 2 $ (415 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.20 $ (0.47 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.40 ) Diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.47 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.40 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 305 298 304 297 Diluted 307 298 305 297

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1,

2021 January 3,

2020 January 1,

2021 January 3,

2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 62 $ (139 ) $ 2 $ (415 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 336 399 710 805 Stock-based compensation 80 77 156 154 Deferred income taxes (16 ) (15 ) (5 ) (42 ) Loss on disposal of assets — (14 ) 1 (12 ) Write-off of issuance costs and amortization of debt discounts 10 10 20 20 Other non-cash operating activities, net (12 ) 1 (18 ) (20 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable, net 264 (344 ) 546 (587 ) Inventories (220 ) 160 (505 ) 155 Accounts payable (29 ) 15 70 170 Accounts payable to related parties (10 ) (143 ) (13 ) 33 Accrued expenses 101 227 78 327 Accrued compensation 25 116 51 191 Other assets and liabilities, net (166 ) (93 ) (305 ) (269 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 425 257 788 510 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (207 ) (160 ) (537 ) (305 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (22 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net (69 ) 280 94 466 Strategic Investments and Other, net 6 6 7 21 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (270 ) 126 (436 ) 160 Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net 60 44 20 18 Dividends paid to shareholders — (149 ) — (296 ) Repayment of debt (248 ) (388 ) (461 ) (707 ) Other (9 ) — (9 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (197 ) (493 ) (450 ) (985 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3 (1 ) 6 (3 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (39 ) (111 ) (92 ) (318 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,995 3,248 3,048 3,455 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,956 $ 3,137 $ 2,956 $ 3,137

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1,

2021 January 3,

2020 January 1,

2021 January 3,

2020 GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,983 $ 3,299 $ 6,001 $ 6,581 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (109 ) (157 ) (254 ) (321 ) Stock-based compensation expense (15 ) (13 ) (27 ) (25 ) Charges related to cost saving initiatives — (1 ) — (1 ) Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery 45 — 75 (68 ) Other — 8 — 8 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,904 $ 3,136 $ 5,795 $ 6,174 GAAP gross profit $ 960 $ 935 $ 1,864 $ 1,693 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 109 157 254 321 Stock-based compensation expense 15 13 27 25 Charges related to cost saving initiatives — 1 — 1 Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery (45 ) — (75 ) 68 Other — (8 ) — (8 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,039 $ 1,098 $ 2,070 $ 2,100 GAAP operating expenses $ 802 $ 885 $ 1,636 $ 1,772 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (39 ) (39 ) (78 ) (80 ) Stock-based compensation expense (65 ) (64 ) (129 ) (129 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (2 ) (9 ) (25 ) (17 ) Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions — (2 ) — (7 ) Charges related to cost saving initiatives — (6 ) — (7 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 696 $ 765 $ 1,404 $ 1,532 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 158 $ 50 $ 228 $ (79 ) Cost of revenue adjustments 79 163 206 407 Operating expense adjustments 106 120 232 240 Non-GAAP operating income $ 343 $ 333 $ 666 $ 568 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (73 ) $ (90 ) $ (146 ) $ (198 ) Convertible debt activity 7 7 14 14 Other (2 ) 2 (4 ) 4 Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (68 ) $ (81 ) $ (136 ) $ (180 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 23 $ 99 $ 80 $ 138 Income tax adjustments 40 (34 ) 42 (38 ) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 63 $ 65 $ 122 $ 100

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1,

2021 January 3,

2020 January 1,

2021 January 3,

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 62 $ (139 ) $ 2 $ (415 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 148 196 332 401 Stock-based compensation expense 80 77 156 154 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 2 9 25 17 Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions — 2 — 7 Charges related to cost saving initiatives — 7 — 8 Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery (45 ) — (75 ) 68 Convertible debt activity 7 7 14 14 Other (2 ) (6 ) (4 ) (4 ) Income tax adjustments (40 ) 34 (42 ) 38 Non-GAAP net income $ 212 $ 187 $ 408 $ 288 Diluted income (loss) per common share GAAP $ 0.20 $ (0.47 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.40 ) Non-GAAP $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 1.34 $ 0.96 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 307 298 305 297 Non-GAAP 307 300 305 300 Cash flows Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 425 $ 257 $ 788 $ 510 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (207 ) (160 ) (537 ) (305 ) Activity related to flash ventures, net (69 ) 280 94 466 Free cash flow $ 149 $ 377 $ 345 $ 671

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; non-GAAP income tax expense; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted income per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, charges related to acquisitions and dispositions, charges related to cost saving initiatives, charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery, convertible debt activity, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company's results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company's performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company's acquisitions and any related impairment charges.

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company's control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company's peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges. From time-to-time, in order to realign the company's operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may terminate employees and/or restructure its operations. From time-to-time, the company may also incur charges from the impairment of intangible assets and other long-lived assets. These charges (including any reversals of charges recorded in prior periods) are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions. In connection with the company's business combinations or dispositions, the company incurs expenses which it would not have otherwise incurred as part of its business operations. These expenses include third-party professional service and legal fees, third-party integration services, severance costs, non-cash adjustments to the fair value of acquired inventory, contract termination costs, and retention bonuses. The company may also experience other accounting impacts in connection with these transactions. These charges and impacts are related to acquisitions and dispositions, are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Charges related to cost saving initiatives. In connection with the transformation of the company's business, the company incurred charges related to cost saving initiatives which do not qualify for special accounting treatment as exit or disposal activities. These charges, which the company believes are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business, primarily relate to costs associated with rationalizing the company's channel partners or vendors, transforming the company's information systems infrastructure, integrating the company's product roadmap, and accelerated depreciation of assets.

Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery. In June 2019, an unexpected power outage incident occurred at the flash-based memory manufacturing facilities operated through the company's joint venture with Kioxia Corporation in Yokkaichi, Japan. The power outage incident resulted in costs associated with the repair of damaged tools and the write-off of damaged inventory and unabsorbed manufacturing overhead costs which are expensed as incurred. In the fiscal first and second quarters of 2021, the company received recoveries of these losses from insurance carriers. These charges and recoveries are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes these charges or recoveries are not part of the ongoing production operation of its business.

Convertible debt activity. The company excludes non-cash economic interest expense associated with its convertible notes. These charges do not reflect the company's operating results, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Other adjustments. From time-to-time, the company incurs charges or gains that the company believes are not a part of the ongoing operation of its business. The resulting expense or benefit is inconsistent in amount and frequency.

Income tax adjustments. Income tax adjustments include the difference between income taxes based on a forecasted annual non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate as a result of the timing of certain non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. The income tax adjustments also include adjustments to estimates related to the current status of the rules and regulations governing the transition to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These adjustments are excluded because they are infrequent and the company believes that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Additionally, free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and the activity related to Flash Ventures, net. The company considers free cash flow generated in any period to be a useful indicator of cash that is available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the company's business, making strategic acquisitions, repaying debt and strengthening the balance sheet.

