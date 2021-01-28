 

Atlassian Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 and released a shareholder letter available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at http://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q2fy21. The shareholder letter will also be posted to the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com.

“Our Q2 results reflect steady progress towards our long-term goals as we crossed $500 million in quarterly revenue for the first time, up 23% year-over-year, and drove subscription revenue growth of 36% year-over-year,” said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “Total customers rose to 194,000, an increase of over 11,600 during the quarter. This increase is a new record illustrating our progress and commitment to continuous customer innovation in the cloud.”

“Through the strength of our cloud platform, we’re delivering customers powerful new products like Jira Service Management, which unleashes the potential of technical teams in the ITSM market,“ said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “This is one example of the value we deliver to organizations large and small across the Fortune 500,000 to power their most mission-critical workflows. We’re excited to continue that momentum in the second half of fiscal year 2021.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

On an IFRS basis, Atlassian reported:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $501.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, up 23% from $408.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $27.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with operating income of $41.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Operating margin was 6% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with 10% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Net loss was $621.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $124.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net loss per diluted share was $2.49 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.49 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

    Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 included a charge of $539.1 million recorded in “other non-operating income (expense), net,” compared with a gain of $106.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 relating to Atlassian’s exchangeable senior notes and related capped calls. Of this amount, a loss of $440.4 million is related to marking to fair value the exchange feature of these notes and related capped calls, that remain outstanding as of quarter end, and in addition, a net loss of $98.7 million is related to the net impact of repurchasing a portion of the notes and unwinding of the related capped calls during this quarter. Further, Atlassian took an $87.3 million charge related to accelerated amortization of the unamortized notes discount and issuance costs.
  • Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $1.8 billion.

    During the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the company used $671.5 million in cash to repurchase a portion of its outstanding notes in privately negotiated transactions and received $72.8 million in cash from the unwinding of the related capped calls. The net impact resulted in cash outflows of $598.7 million, which is reflected in cash used in financing activities on our statement of cash flows.

On a non-IFRS basis, Atlassian reported:

  • Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $143.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with operating income of $125.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Operating margin was 29% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with 31% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Net Income and Net Income Per Diluted Share: Net income was $95.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $93.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net income per diluted share was $0.37 for the second quarter for both fiscal year 2021 and 2020.
  • Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $200.5 million and free cash flow was $179.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Free cash flow margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was 36%.

A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading “About Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Jira Service Management Launch: In November 2020, Atlassian introduced Jira Service Management, its cloud-based end-to-end IT service management (ITSM) solution. The line between IT and software development is blurring, and Jira is the only solution that brings software and IT operations teams together on a unified platform. Jira Service Management integrates several capabilities into one holistic solution including: service desk; workflow management; incident management; real-time-communications; and asset and configuration management. By serving IT teams, Atlassian more than doubles its addressable opportunity with technical teams from 45 million software team members to 100 million technical workers.
  • Cloud Customer Migration Announcement: In October 2020, Atlassian took the next step in its multi-year cloud journey by announcing changes to its on-premises offerings. Atlassian announced the end of new server license sales beginning February 2, 2021, and the end of support for all server products as of February 2, 2024. In conjunction with this announcement, Atlassian introduced a robust migration program, including tools, incentives, and customer support. For data center customers, Atlassian announced new capabilities and integrations that make it easier for cloud and data center products to work together.
  • Sustainability Annual Report and Net-Zero Commitment: In December 2020, Atlassian released its second annual sustainability report, announcing the achievement of operating on 100% renewable energy. Atlassian also made the commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement and the company’s commitment to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign. These goals have been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative Steering Committee.
  • Customer Growth: Atlassian ended its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 with a total customer count, on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis, of 194,334. Atlassian added a record 11,617 net new customers during the quarter.
  • Atlassian Team 2021: Atlassian will hold its premier customer event on April 28th and 29th as a virtual conference. Team 2021 is the ultimate digital experience for developers, creators, and innovators of every industry. General information on Team 2021 can be found at https://www.atlassian.com/company/events/team.

Financial Targets:

Atlassian is providing its financial targets for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. The company’s financial targets are as follows:

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $475 million to $490 million.
  • Gross margin is expected to be approximately 82% on an IFRS basis and approximately 84% on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Operating margin is expected to be approximately (7%) on an IFRS basis and approximately 16% on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Net loss per diluted share is expected to be in the range of ($0.15) to ($0.14) on an IFRS basis, and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.21 on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Weighted average share count is expected to be in the range of 250 million to 252 million shares when calculating diluted IFRS net loss per share and in the range of 255 million to 257 million shares when calculating diluted non-IFRS net income per share.

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 shareholder letter dated January 28, 2021.

With respect to Atlassian’s expectations under “Financial Targets” above, a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS gross margin, operating margin, and net income (loss) per diluted share, has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at http://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q2fy21, and the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com. Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

  • When: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.
  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available via telephone for seven days, beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in North America, please dial 1-800-585-8367 (access code 6576384). International callers, please dial 1-416-621-4642 (access code 6576384).

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 194,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon, and Dropbox - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, customers, anticipated growth, go-to-market model, environmental goals, outlook, technology and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as revenue, share count, and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, and net income (loss) per diluted share.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K (reporting our quarterly results). These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our reported results and financial targets include certain non-IFRS financial measures, including non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow. Management believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of our results of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with peer companies, many of which use similar non-IFRS or non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their IFRS or GAAP results. Non-IFRS results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid in understanding our results of operations. The non-IFRS results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

  • Non-IFRS gross profit. Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • Non-IFRS operating income. Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • Non-IFRS net income and non-IFRS net income per diluted share. Excludes expenses related to share- based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction.
  • Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment, and payments of lease obligations.

Our non-IFRS financial measures reflect adjustments based on the items below:

  • Share-based compensation.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls:
    • Amortization of notes discount and issuance costs.
    • Mark to fair value of the exchangeable senior notes exchange feature.
    • Mark to fair value of the related capped call transactions.
    • Net loss on settlements of exchangeable senior notes and capped call transactions.
  • The related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction.
  • Purchases of property and equipment and payments of lease obligations.

We exclude expenses related to share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction from certain of our non-IFRS financial measures as we believe this helps investors understand our operational performance. In addition, share-based compensation expense can be difficult to predict and varies from period to period and company to company due to differing valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments, as well as changes in stock price. Management believes that providing non-IFRS financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction allow for more meaningful comparisons between our results of operations from period to period.

Management considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, and strengthening our statement of financial position.

Management uses non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow:

  • As measures of operating performance, because these financial measures do not include the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.
  • For planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget.
  • To allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business.
  • To evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.
  • In communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance.

The tables in this press release titled “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results” and “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Financial Targets” provide reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the most recent directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We understand that although non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

310,675

 

 

$

228,684

 

 

$

588,639

 

 

$

429,779

 

Maintenance

 

131,276

 

 

 

116,877

 

 

 

258,970

 

 

 

226,948

 

Perpetual license

 

22,124

 

 

 

29,051

 

 

 

44,261

 

 

 

53,795

 

Other

 

37,284

 

 

 

34,113

 

 

 

68,995

 

 

 

61,593

 

Total revenues

 

501,359

 

 

 

408,725

 

 

 

960,865

 

 

 

772,115

 

Cost of revenues (1) (2)

 

79,482

 

 

 

65,761

 

 

 

153,166

 

 

 

128,040

 

Gross profit

 

421,877

 

 

 

342,964

 

 

 

807,699

 

 

 

644,075

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (1) (2)

 

241,064

 

 

 

172,420

 

 

 

473,299

 

 

 

348,302

 

Marketing and sales (1) (2)

 

77,151

 

 

 

69,263

 

 

 

147,437

 

 

 

137,306

 

General and administrative (1)

 

75,949

 

 

 

59,440

 

 

 

147,318

 

 

 

121,181

 

Total operating expenses

 

394,164

 

 

 

301,123

 

 

 

768,054

 

 

 

606,789

 

Operating income

 

27,713

 

 

 

41,841

 

 

 

39,645

 

 

 

37,286

 

Other non-operating income (expense), net

 

(545,749

)

 

 

104,214

 

 

 

(572,020

)

 

 

186,449

 

Finance income

 

2,112

 

 

 

8,100

 

 

 

4,702

 

 

 

17,212

 

Finance costs

 

(91,448

)

 

 

(12,364

)

 

 

(104,023

)

 

 

(24,691

)

Income (loss) before income tax expense

 

(607,372

)

 

 

141,791

 

 

 

(631,696

)

 

 

216,256

 

Income tax expense

 

(14,156

)

 

 

(17,717

)

 

 

(11,386

)

 

 

(22,862

)

Net income (loss)

$

(621,528

)

 

$

124,074

 

 

$

(643,082

)

 

$

193,394

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(2.49

)

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

(2.59

)

 

$

0.79

 

Diluted

$

(2.49

)

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

(2.59

)

 

$

0.77

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

249,188

 

 

 

244,203

 

 

 

248,601

 

 

 

243,497

 

Diluted

 

249,188

 

 

 

250,960

 

 

 

248,601

 

 

 

250,950

 

 

(1) Amounts include share-based payment expense, as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cost of revenues

$

6,801

 

$

4,407

 

$

12,057

 

$

9,119

 

Research and development

 

73,085

 

 

45,978

 

 

134,536

 

 

94,917

 

Marketing and sales

 

11,666

 

 

10,874

 

 

18,450

 

 

21,505

 

General and administrative

 

16,140

 

 

9,179

 

 

28,380

 

 

22,193

 

 

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cost of revenues

$

5,413

 

$

9,173

 

$

10,832

 

$

17,661

 

Research and development

 

42

 

 

42

 

 

83

 

 

83

 

Marketing and sales

 

2,317

 

 

3,925

 

 

4,616

 

 

7,611

 

 

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(U.S. $ in thousands)

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,251,715

 

 

$

1,479,969

 

Short-term investments

534,498

 

 

676,072

 

Trade receivables

157,543

 

 

112,019

 

Tax receivables

2,582

 

 

1,509

 

Derivative assets

263,622

 

 

327,487

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

54,653

 

 

46,730

 

Total current assets

2,264,613

 

 

2,643,786

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

103,861

 

 

97,648

 

Deferred tax assets

50,024

 

 

35,351

 

Goodwill

686,858

 

 

645,140

 

Intangible assets, net

123,759

 

 

129,690

 

Right-of-use assets, net

204,004

 

 

217,683

 

Other non-current assets

128,071

 

 

124,774

 

Total non-current assets

1,296,577

 

 

1,250,286

 

Total assets

$

3,561,190

 

 

$

3,894,072

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

$

189,345

 

 

$

202,570

 

Tax liabilities

27,727

 

 

19,583

 

Provisions

22,986

 

 

14,291

 

Deferred revenue

652,330

 

 

573,813

 

Lease obligations

39,297

 

 

34,743

 

Derivative liabilities

1,418,559

 

 

1,284,596

 

Exchangeable senior notes, net

735,660

 

 

889,183

 

Total current liabilities

3,085,904

 

 

3,018,779

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

43,652

 

 

31,304

 

Provisions

10,631

 

 

9,493

 

Deferred revenue

33,951

 

 

27,192

 

Lease obligations

215,566

 

 

229,825

 

Other non-current liabilities

2,346

 

 

2,173

 

Total non-current liabilities

306,146

 

 

299,987

 

Total liabilities

3,392,050

 

 

3,318,766

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

24,963

 

 

24,744

 

Share premium

461,002

 

 

459,892

 

Other capital reserves

1,324,489

 

 

1,130,918

 

Other components of equity

118,160

 

 

76,144

 

Accumulated deficit

(1,759,474

)

 

(1,116,392

)

Total equity

169,140

 

 

575,306

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,561,190

 

 

$

3,894,072

 

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(U.S. $ in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income tax expense

$

(607,372

)

 

$

141,791

 

 

$

(631,696

)

 

$

216,256

 

Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) before income tax expense to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

13,807

 

 

17,753

 

 

27,218

 

 

34,410

 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

9,378

 

 

8,869

 

 

18,592

 

 

17,227

 

Loss (gain) on sale of investments, disposal of assets and other

51

 

 

(217

)

 

299

 

 

(264

)

Net unrealized loss on investments

750

 

 

 

 

750

 

 

 

Interest expense

3,594

 

 

3,516

 

 

6,996

 

 

7,099

 

Net unrealized foreign currency loss

4,874

 

 

3,183

 

 

10,441

 

 

946

 

Share-based payment expense

107,692

 

 

70,438

 

 

193,423

 

 

147,734

 

Net loss (gain) on exchange derivative and capped call transactions

539,102

 

 

(106,423

)

 

566,598

 

 

(188,526

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost

87,854

 

 

8,848

 

 

97,027

 

 

17,590

 

Interest income

(2,112

)

 

(8,099

)

 

(4,702

)

 

(17,211

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

(37,145

)

 

(24,276

)

 

(45,523

)

 

(41,113

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,057

 

 

2,227

 

 

(7,361

)

 

(6,370

)

Trade and other payables, provisions and other non-current liabilities

32,823

 

 

26,320

 

 

(14,561

)

 

(5,509

)

Deferred revenue

61,297

 

 

77,223

 

 

83,933

 

 

108,779

 

Interest received

3,298

 

 

7,591

 

 

7,454

 

 

16,270

 

Income tax paid, net

(21,486

)

 

(10,379

)

 

(28,961

)

 

(12,762

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

200,462

 

 

218,365

 

 

279,927

 

 

294,556

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(9,700

)

 

(37,168

)

 

(42,164

)

 

(37,983

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,548

)

 

(7,010

)

 

(17,365

)

 

(13,123

)

Purchases of investments

(36,013

)

 

(263,122

)

 

(69,265

)

 

(586,878

)

Proceeds from maturities of investments

120,627

 

 

70,569

 

 

195,304

 

 

193,018

 

Proceeds from sales of investments

40,607

 

 

82,942

 

 

47,694

 

 

141,961

 

Increase in restricted cash

(2,162

)

 

 

 

(2,162

)

 

 

Payment of deferred consideration

 

 

 

 

(185

)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

103,811

 

 

(153,789

)

 

111,857

 

 

(303,005

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of share options

225

 

 

331

 

 

1,147

 

 

986

 

Payments of lease obligations

(11,139

)

 

(9,357

)

 

(22,235

)

 

(17,027

)

Payment of issuance costs for credit facility

(4,445

)

 

 

 

(4,445

)

 

 

Interest paid

(3,294

)

 

(3,125

)

 

(3,294

)

 

(3,125

)

Repayment of exchangeable senior notes

(671,489

)

 

 

 

(671,497

)

 

 

Proceeds from settlement of capped call transactions

72,776

 

 

 

 

72,776

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(617,366

)

 

(12,151

)

 

(627,548

)

 

(19,166

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

4,546

 

 

109

 

 

7,510

 

 

(1,101

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(308,547

)

 

52,534

 

 

(228,254

)

 

(28,716

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,560,262

 

 

1,187,191

 

 

1,479,969

 

 

1,268,441

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,251,715

 

 

$

1,239,725

 

 

$

1,251,715

 

 

$

1,239,725

 

 

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results

(U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IFRS gross profit

$

421,877

 

 

$

342,964

 

 

$

807,699

 

 

$

644,075

 

Plus: Share-based payment expense

6,801

 

 

4,407

 

 

12,057

 

 

9,119

 

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

5,413

 

 

9,173

 

 

10,832

 

 

17,661

 

Non-IFRS gross profit

$

434,091

 

 

$

356,544

 

 

$

830,588

 

 

$

670,855

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IFRS operating income

$

27,713

 

 

$

41,841

 

 

$

39,645

 

 

$

37,286

 

Plus: Share-based payment expense

107,692

 

 

70,438

 

 

193,423

 

 

147,734

 

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,772

 

 

13,140

 

 

15,531

 

 

25,355

 

Non-IFRS operating income

$

143,177

 

 

$

125,419

 

 

$

248,599

 

 

$

210,375

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IFRS net income (loss)

$

(621,528

)

 

$

124,074

 

 

$

(643,082

)

 

$

193,394

 

Plus: Share-based payment expense

107,692

 

 

70,438

 

 

193,423

 

 

147,734

 

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,772

 

 

13,140

 

 

15,531

 

 

25,355

 

Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls

626,956

 

 

(97,575

)

 

663,625

 

 

(170,936

)

Less: Income tax effects and adjustments

(25,581

)

 

(16,182

)

 

(57,415

)

 

(31,645

)

Non-IFRS net income

$

95,311

 

 

$

93,895

 

 

$

172,082

 

 

$

163,902

 

Net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IFRS net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

(2.49

)

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

(2.59

)

 

$

0.77

 

Plus: Share-based payment expense

0.44

 

 

0.28

 

 

0.78

 

 

0.59

 

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.04

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.07

 

 

0.10

 

Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls

2.48

 

 

(0.39

)

 

2.63

 

 

(0.68

)

Less: Income tax effects and adjustments

(0.10

)

 

(0.06

)

 

(0.21

)

 

(0.13

)

Non-IFRS net income per share - diluted

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.65

 

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS net loss per share

249,188

 

 

250,960

 

 

248,601

 

 

250,950

 

Plus: Dilution from share options and RSUs (1)

5,357

 

 

 

 

5,457

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted non-IFRS net income per share

254,545

 

 

250,960

 

 

254,058

 

 

250,950

 

Free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IFRS net cash provided by operating activities

$

200,462

 

 

$

218,365

 

 

$

279,927

 

 

$

294,556

 

Less: Capital expenditures

(9,548

)

 

(7,010

)

 

(17,365

)

 

(13,123

)

Less: Payments of lease obligations

(11,139

)

 

(9,357

)

 

(22,235

)

 

(17,027

)

Free cash flow

$

179,775

 

 

$

201,998

 

 

$

240,327

 

 

$

264,406

 

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities were not included in the IFRS calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 because the effect would have been anti-dilutive.

 

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Financial Targets

(U.S. $)

 

 

Three Months Ending
March 31, 2021

Revenue

$475 million to $490 million

 

 

IFRS gross margin

82%

Plus: Share-based payment expense

1

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1

Non-IFRS gross margin

84%

 

 

IFRS operating margin

(7%)

Plus: Share-based payment expense

21

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2

Non-IFRS operating margin

16%

 

 

IFRS net loss per share - diluted

($0.15) to ($0.14)

Plus: Share-based payment expense

0.39

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.03

Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls

0.03

Less: Income tax effects and adjustments

(0.10)

Non-IFRS net income per share - diluted

$0.20 to $0.21

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS net loss per share

250 million to 252 million

Dilution from share options and RSUs (1)

5 million

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted non-IFRS net income per share

255 million to 257 million

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities are not included in the IFRS calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three months ending March 31, 2021 because the effect would be anti-dilutive.

Disclaimer

Atlassian Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 and released a shareholder letter …

