 

Axos Financial, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos”), parent company of Axos Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income was $54.8 million, an increase of 32.7% from $41.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Earnings attributable to Axos’ common stockholders were $54.7 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 32.6% from $41.2 million or $0.67 per diluted share for the second quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), non-GAAP measures, which excludes non-cash amortization expenses and non-recurring costs related to mergers and acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs increased 31.7% to $56.6 million and increased 36.2% to $0.94, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $42.9 million and $0.69, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary:

 

Three Months Ended December 31

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 Fiscal 2021

 

Q2 Fiscal 2020

 

% Change

Net interest income

$

134,092

 

 

$

108,420

 

 

23.7

%

Non-interest income

$

28,718

 

 

$

21,207

 

 

35.4

%

Net income

$

54,785

 

 

$

41,295

 

 

32.7

%

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)1

$

56,566

 

 

$

42,949

 

 

31.7

%

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

54,672

 

 

$

41,217

 

 

32.6

%

Diluted EPS

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

35.8

%

Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)1

$

0.94

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

36.2

%

1 See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended December 31, 2020, net income was a record $107.8 million, an increase of 31.3% over net income of $82.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Earnings attributable to Axos’ common stockholders were $107.6 million or $1.79 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 31.4% from $81.9 million or $1.32 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Record earnings for the fiscal second quarter and for the six months ended December 31, 2020 were primarily the result of growth in the Bank’s loan and lease portfolio, exceptional performance in mortgage banking and lower deposit rates paid.

“We achieved record second quarter earnings, despite maintaining a conservative level of loan loss reserves,” stated Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axos. “Net interest income and non-interest income increased by more than 20% year-over-year as a result of solid loan growth and mortgage banking fees, as well as strong net interest margin expansion. With a diverse set of lending and fee-based businesses, we feel good about our ability to generate good risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

Other Highlights

  • Total assets grew to $14.4 billion, up $2.1 billion or 17.3% compared to December 31, 2019
  • Loan and lease portfolio grew by $1.5 billion or 14.5% compared to December 31, 2019
  • Net interest income increased 5.3% linked quarter and 23.7% year-over-year to $134.1 million
  • Net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.94% in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.87% in the three months ended December 31, 2019; net interest margin for the banking business segment increased 17 basis points to 4.11% in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.94% in the three months ended December 31, 2019
  • Efficiency ratio for the banking business segment was 40.45% in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 43.81% in the three months ended December 31, 2019
  • Net annualized charge-offs to average loans and leases of 16 basis points compared to 17 basis points in the December 31, 2019 period
  • No loans were in forbearance or deferral at December 31, 2020
  • Return on average common stockholders’ equity was 17.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2020
  • Book value increased to $21.79 per share, up 15.7% from December 31, 2019
  • Repurchased approximately $4.0 million of common stock at an average price of $23.43 per share in the three months ended December 31, 2020

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Income Statement Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Axos earned $54.7 million or $0.91 per diluted share compared to $41.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net interest income increased $25.7 million or 23.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019, primarily due to $2.4 billion growth in average-earning assets and a reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits due to decreases in prevailing deposits rates across the industry.

The provision for credit losses was $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the provision was mainly attributable to loan growth, changes in loan mix and a change in the methodology of determining the provision for credit loss from the historical incurred loss model to a current expected loss model based upon the life of the loan.

For the second quarter ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income was $28.7 million compared to $21.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The $7.5 million increase was mainly the result of an $8.4 million increase in mortgage banking income, a $0.7 million increase in broker dealer fees and a $0.5 million increase in banking and service fees, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in gain in sale - other, as certain sales of Emerald Advance loans to H&R Block in the three months ended December 31, 2019 did not recur in the three months ended December 31, 2020, and a decrease of $0.4 million in prepayment penalty fee income.

Non-interest expense increased $9.3 million to $76.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $67.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was mainly the result of a $4.2 million increase to salary and payroll costs due to growth in Bank staffing, a $2.5 million increase in professional services, a $2.3 million increase in data processing to support operational growth, and a $1.7 million increase in FDIC and regulatory fees, partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million to general and administrative expense.

Balance Sheet Summary

Axos’ total assets increased $541.4 million, or 3.9%, to $14.4 billion, at December 31, 2020, up from $13.9 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase of $978.2 million in net loans and leases held for investment, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $507.3 million. Total liabilities increased $484.7 million, primarily from increased borrowings of $182.7 million, an increase in customer, broker-dealer and clearing payables of $127.9 million, growth in deposits of $126.4 million, and an increase of $106.2 million in securities loaned, partially offset by a decrease of $60.0 million in advances from the FHLB.

The Bank’s Tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 9.08% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 9.16%.

Conference Call

A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern / 2:00 PM Pacific. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question/answer session. To access the call, please dial: 877-407-8293. The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Axos’ website, http://www.axosfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until February 28, 2021, at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13714588.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

The condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Axos Financial, Inc. (“Axos”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Axos Bank (the “Bank”) and Axos Nevada Holding, LLC (the “Axos Nevada Holding” and collectively, the “Company”). Axos Nevada Holding wholly owns its subsidiary Axos Securities, LLC, which wholly owns subsidiaries Axos Clearing, LLC, a clearing broker dealer, Axos Invest, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and Axos Invest LLC, an introducing broker dealer. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information on Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. In order to reconcile the two segments to the consolidated totals, the Company includes parent-only activities and intercompany eliminations.

The following tables present the operating results of the segments:

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Banking
Business

 

Securities
Business

 

Corporate/Eliminations

 

Axos
Consolidated

Net interest income

$

132,166

 

 

$

4,260

 

 

 

$

(2,334

)

 

 

$

134,092

 

Provision for credit losses

8,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,000

 

Non-interest income

22,295

 

 

6,572

 

 

 

(149

)

 

 

28,718

 

Non-interest expense

62,474

 

 

11,312

 

 

 

2,511

 

 

 

76,297

 

Income before taxes

$

83,987

 

 

$

(480

)

 

 

$

(4,994

)

 

 

$

78,513

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Banking
Business

 

Securities
Business

 

Corporate/Eliminations

 

Axos
Consolidated

Net interest income

$

105,340

 

 

$

4,037

 

 

 

$

(957

)

 

 

$

108,420

 

Provision for credit losses

4,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,500

 

Non-interest income

16,225

 

 

6,284

 

 

 

(1,302

)

 

 

21,207

 

Non-interest expense

53,253

 

 

10,455

 

 

 

3,257

 

 

 

66,965

 

Income before taxes

$

63,812

 

 

$

(134

)

 

 

$

(5,516

)

 

 

$

58,162

 

 

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Banking
Business

 

Securities
Business

 

Corporate/Eliminations

 

Axos
Consolidated

Net interest income

$

255,174

 

 

$

9,154

 

 

 

$

(2,909

)

 

 

$

261,419

 

Provision for credit losses

19,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,800

 

Non-interest income

52,507

 

 

12,356

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

64,573

 

Non-interest expense

123,691

 

 

22,664

 

 

 

5,488

 

 

 

151,843

 

Income before taxes

$

164,190

 

 

$

(1,154

)

 

 

$

(8,687

)

 

 

$

154,349

 

 

Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Banking
Business

 

Securities
Business

 

Corporate/Eliminations

 

Axos
Consolidated

Net interest income

$

204,812

 

 

$

9,183

 

 

$

(2,272

)

 

 

$

211,723

 

Provision for credit losses

7,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,200

 

Non-interest income

32,015

 

 

12,685

 

 

(1,957

)

 

 

42,743

 

Non-interest expense

103,886

 

 

21,519

 

 

7,027

 

 

 

132,432

 

Income before taxes

$

125,741

 

 

$

349

 

 

$

(11,256

)

 

 

$

114,834

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this report includes non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted common share, and tangible book value per common share. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not audited. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious as to their reliance on such measures. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this report enhance investors’ understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for GAAP basis financial measures.

We define “adjusted earnings”, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income without the after-tax impact of non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other costs (unusual or non-recurring charges), as adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted earnings by the average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the period. We believe the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS provide useful information about the Bank’s operating performance. We believe excluding the non-recurring acquisition related costs and other (unusual or non-recurring) costs provides investors with an alternative understanding of Axos’ core business.

Below is a reconciliation of net income, the nearest compatible GAAP measure, to adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) for the periods shown:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income

$

54,785

 

 

 

$

41,295

 

 

 

$

107,807

 

 

 

$

82,081

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

2,552

 

 

 

2,330

 

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

3,977

 

 

Income taxes

(771

)

 

 

(676

)

 

 

(1,554

)

 

 

(1,134

)

 

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

56,566

 

 

 

$

42,949

 

 

 

$

111,407

 

 

 

$

84,924

 

 

Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)

$

0.94

 

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

 

$

1.85

 

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

We define “tangible book value”, a non-GAAP financial measure, as book value adjusted for goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value is calculated using common stockholders’ equity minus mortgage servicing rights, goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing tangible book value by the common shares outstanding at the end of the period. We believe tangible book value per common share is useful in evaluating the Company’s capital strength, financial condition, and ability to manage potential losses.

Below is a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity to tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) as of the dates indicated:

 

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

 

2019

Total stockholders’ equity

$

1,287,482

 

 

$

1,160,752

 

Less: preferred stock

 

 

5,063

 

Common stockholders’ equity

1,287,482

 

 

1,155,689

 

Less: mortgage servicing rights, carried at fair value

14,314

 

 

11,262

 

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

120,644

 

 

130,534

 

Tangible common stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)

$

1,152,524

 

 

$

1,013,893

 

Common shares outstanding at end of period

59,072,822

 

 

61,338,386

 

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)

$

19.51

 

 

$

16.53

 

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation statements relating to Axos’ financial prospects and other projections of its performance and asset quality, Axos’ ability to continue to grow profitably and increase its business, Axos’ ability to continue to diversify its lending and deposit franchises and the anticipated timing and financial performance of other offerings, initiatives, and acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management regarding future events and performance as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Axos’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, government regulation, general economic conditions, conditions in the real estate markets in which we operate, risks associated with credit quality, the outcome and effects of pending class action litigation filed against the Company and other factors beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Axos’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Axos undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

The following tables set forth certain selected financial data concerning the periods indicated:

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Selected Balance Sheet Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

14,393,267

 

 

$

13,851,900

 

 

$

12,269,288

 

Loans and leases—net of allowance for credit losses

11,609,584

 

 

10,631,349

 

 

10,141,397

 

Loans held for sale, carried at fair value

64,287

 

 

51,995

 

 

36,092

 

Loans held for sale, lower of cost or fair value

13,769

 

 

44,565

 

 

3,430

 

Allowance for credit losses - loans

136,393

 

 

75,807

 

 

59,514

 

Securities—trading

362

 

 

105

 

 

1,740

 

Securities—available-for-sale

209,828

 

 

187,627

 

 

208,026

 

Securities borrowed

317,571

 

 

222,368

 

 

168,114

 

Customer, broker-dealer and clearing receivables

264,572

 

 

220,266

 

 

244,379

 

Total deposits

11,463,136

 

 

11,336,694

 

 

10,114,340

 

Advances from the FHLB

182,500

 

 

242,500

 

 

257,500

 

Borrowings, subordinated notes and debentures

418,480

 

 

235,789

 

 

62,233

 

Securities loaned

362,170

 

 

255,945

 

 

206,199

 

Customer, broker-dealer and clearing payables

475,473

 

 

347,614

 

 

305,669

 

Total stockholders’ equity

1,287,482

 

 

1,230,846

 

 

1,160,752

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Equity to assets at end of period

8.95

%

 

8.89

%

 

9.46

%

Axos Financial, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets

8.68

%

 

8.97

%

 

8.88

%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

10.85

%

 

11.22

%

 

11.29

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

10.85

%

 

11.27

%

 

11.35

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.88

%

 

12.64

%

 

12.65

%

Axos Bank:

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets

9.08

%

 

9.25

%

 

9.16

%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

11.45

%

 

11.79

%

 

11.55

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

11.45

%

 

11.79

%

 

11.55

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.44

%

 

12.62

%

 

12.25

%

Axos Clearing, LLC:

 

 

 

 

 

Net capital

$

34,417

 

 

$

34,022

 

 

$

31,917

 

Excess capital

$

28,941

 

 

$

29,450

 

 

$

27,056

 

Net capital as a percentage of aggregate debit items

12.57

%

 

14.88

%

 

13.13

%

Net capital in excess of 5% aggregate debit items

$

20,726

 

 

$

22,593

 

 

$

19,765

 

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

At or for the Three Months Ended

 

At or for the Six Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Selected Income Statement Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

$

155,379

 

 

$

147,288

 

 

$

305,268

 

 

$

293,633

 

Interest expense

21,287

 

 

38,868

 

 

43,849

 

 

81,910

 

Net interest income

134,092

 

 

108,420

 

 

261,419

 

 

211,723

 

Provision for credit losses

8,000

 

 

4,500

 

 

19,800

 

 

7,200

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

126,092

 

 

103,920

 

 

241,619

 

 

204,523

 

Non-interest income

28,718

 

 

21,207

 

 

64,573

 

 

42,743

 

Non-interest expense

76,297

 

 

66,965

 

 

151,843

 

 

132,432

 

Income before income tax expense

78,513

 

 

58,162

 

 

154,349

 

 

114,834

 

Income tax expense

23,728

 

 

16,867

 

 

46,542

 

 

32,753

 

Net income

$

54,785

 

 

$

41,295

 

 

$

107,807

 

 

$

82,081

 

Net income attributable to common stock

$

54,672

 

 

$

41,217

 

 

$

107,617

 

 

$

81,926

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Common Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

1.82

 

 

$

1.34

 

Diluted

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

1.79

 

 

$

1.32

 

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

0.94

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

1.85

 

 

$

1.37

 

Book value

$

21.79

 

 

$

18.84

 

 

$

21.79

 

 

$

18.84

 

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)

$

19.51

 

 

$

16.53

 

 

$

19.51

 

 

$

16.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

59,049,697

 

 

61,315,590

 

 

59,278,672

 

 

61,281,127

 

Diluted

60,040,723

 

 

61,938,988

 

 

60,196,516

 

 

61,900,633

 

Common shares outstanding at end of period

59,072,822

 

 

61,338,386

 

 

59,072,822

 

 

61,338,386

 

Common shares issued at end of period

67,668,664

 

 

66,915,478

 

 

67,668,664

 

 

66,915,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios and Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan and lease originations for investment

$

1,909,978

 

 

$

1,435,152

 

 

$

3,240,790

 

 

$

2,896,918

 

Loan originations for sale

$

490,261

 

 

$

666,192

 

 

$

931,065

 

 

$

994,004

 

Return on average assets

1.57

%

 

1.42

%

 

1.56

%

 

1.43

%

Return on average common stockholders’ equity

17.30

%

 

14.35

%

 

17.21

%

 

14.57

%

Interest rate spread1

3.71

%

 

3.37

%

 

3.67

%

 

3.35

%

Net interest margin2

3.94

%

 

3.87

%

 

3.89

%

 

3.81

%

Net interest margin2 – Banking Business Segment only

4.11

%

 

3.94

%

 

4.01

%

 

3.89

%

Efficiency ratio3

46.86

%

 

51.66

%

 

46.58

%

 

52.04

%

Efficiency ratio3 – Banking Business Segment only

40.45

%

 

43.81

%

 

40.20

%

 

43.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net annualized charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.16

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.10

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

1.44

%

 

0.52

%

 

1.44

%

 

0.52

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

1.22

%

 

0.49

%

 

1.22

%

 

0.49

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases held for investment at end of period

1.16

%

 

0.58

%

 

1.16

%

 

0.58

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

80.58

%

 

112.85

%

 

80.58

%

 

112.85

%

1. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the annualized weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the annualized weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
 2. Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 3 Efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the aggregate of net interest income and non-interest income.



