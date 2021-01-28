 

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Goodyear Tire Property for $3.5 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Goodyear Tire property for $3.5 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Ohio and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately ten years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

