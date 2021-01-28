T-Mobile to Release Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results on February 4, 2021

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS ) looks forward to discussing its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operational results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be accessible via the dial-in details below as well as a webcast link on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com . The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other related materials will be available at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at TMUS Investor Relations .

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET)

US/Canada: 866-575-6534

International: +1 786-460-7205

Participant Passcode: 1183288

Have a question? Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by also sending a tweet to @TMobileIR or @MikeSievert using $TMUS.

A replay of the earnings call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (toll free) or +1-719-457-0820 (international). The passcode required to listen to the replay is 1183288.

The company looks forward to hosting a live webcast of its Analyst Day presentation following the expected end of the FCC quiet period for Auction 107. The presentation will include updated merger synergies, long-term guidance, a strategic overview of the business and other updates from members of its senior leadership team. More details related to the exact date and accessing the event will be shared at a later time.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

T-Mobile Social Media

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also intend to use certain social media accounts as means of disclosing information about us and our services and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR) and the @MikeSievert Twitter (https://twitter.com/MikeSievert) account, which Mr. Sievert also uses as a means for personal communications and observations). The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations website.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006057/en/