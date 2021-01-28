NI Reports Record Quarterly Revenue

In Q4 2020, the value of the company’s total orders were up 7 percent year over year; orders over $20,000 were up 13 percent year over year; and orders under $20,000 were down 4 percent year over year. As we expand our systems and software offerings, we may see larger differences between bookings and revenue on a quarterly basis.

National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q4 2020 revenue of $368 million, up slightly year over year for an all-time quarterly record.

“This year was a stress test for our strategy and it proved resilient. We delivered a strong close to a challenging year with record quarterly revenue above the high end of guidance," said Eric Starkloff, NI president and CEO. "The areas where we have focused showed strength and momentum increased throughout the year with fourth quarter orders up sequentially across all regions and business units. I believe we enter 2021 in a position of strength and poised to accelerate growth and deliver increased value to all our stakeholders."

Geographic revenue in U.S. dollar terms for Q4 2020 compared with Q4 2019 was down 6 percent in the Americas, up 5 percent in APAC and up 3 percent in EMEA. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, revenue was down 6 percent in the Americas, up 5 percent in APAC and up 1 percent in EMEA. Historical revenue from these three regions can be found on NI’s investor website at www.ni.com/nati.

In Q4, GAAP gross margin was 70 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 74 percent. Total Q4 GAAP operating expenses were $245 million, up 10 percent year over year, which includes approximately $30 million of restructuring-related charges. Total Q4 non-GAAP operating expenses were $196 million, down 3 percent year over year. GAAP operating margin was 4 percent in Q4, with GAAP operating income of $13 million, down 75 percent year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 21 percent in Q4, with non-GAAP operating income of $79 million, down 6 percent year over year.

GAAP net income for Q4 was $5 million, with diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.04, and non-GAAP net income was $67 million, with non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.51. EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, was $42 million for Q4. GAAP EPS includes higher restructuring charges than previously expected.

"I believe our strong close to 2020 is proof in our ability to adapt quickly to the global pandemic. We were diligent in managing expenses and achieved the 2020 annual targets shared at our investor conference in August," said Karen Rapp, NI CFO. "We remain committed to our 2023 financial model. In order to accelerate growth, we will continue to align investments to our higher growth opportunities within our four strategic pillars. I believe our strong balance sheet also gives us the opportunity to capitalize on inorganic investments to meet our growth targets faster and deliver shareholder returns."

As of Dec. 31, 2020, NI had $320 million in cash and short-term investments with $181 million in cash generated from operations in 2020. During Q4, NI paid $34 million in dividends and repurchased approximately 275,000 shares of our common stock at an average price of $34.39 per share. For the year, we returned over $185 million to our shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, including the repurchase of 1.4 million shares at an average price of $35.04 per share. The NI Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.27 per share payable on March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 8, 2021. This represents an increase of 4 percent per share.

The company’s non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.

FY 2020 Highlights

Revenue of $1.29 billion, down 5 percent year over year

GAAP gross margin of 71 percent

Non-GAAP gross margin of 75 percent

Diluted GAAP EPS of $1.09

Diluted non-GAAP EPS of $1.24

Dividends paid of $137 million, or $1.04 per share

In 2020, GAAP operating expenses were $876 million, up 1 percent year over year, and non-GAAP operating expenses were $759 million, down 5 percent year over year. GAAP net income in 2020 was $144 million, down 11 percent year over year, and non-GAAP net income in 2020 was $164 million, down 24 percent year over year.

Guidance

NI currently expects Q1 revenue to be in the range of $324 million to $354 million and Q1 non-GAAP revenue, which we define as GAAP revenue adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments (for Q4 2020 these adjustments related to our recently acquired OptimalPlus subsidiary), to be in the range of $325 million to $355 million. The company currently expects that GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $(0.05) to $0.09 for Q1, with non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.38. For 2021, NI estimates its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 17 percent to 18 percent.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties can listen to the Q4 2020 earnings conference call with NI management today, January 28, at 4:00 p.m. CT at www.ni.com/call or dial (855) 212-2361 and enter confirmation code 3484087. Replay information is available by calling (855) 859-2056, confirmation code 3484087, shortly after the call through January 31, at 11:59 p.m. CT or by visiting the company’s website at www.ni.com/call.

Non-GAAP Presentation

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, NI discloses certain non-GAAP operating results and non-GAAP information that exclude certain charges. In this news release, the company has presented its gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, provision for income taxes, net income, net margin and diluted EPS for the three-month and 12-month periods ending Dec. 31, 2020 and 2019, on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. In this news release the company has also presented its non-GAAP revenue, and guidance for its Q1 non-GAAP revenue. In this news release revenue is also referred to as net sales, and non-GAAP revenue is also referred to as non-GAAP net sales. In this news release the company has also presented its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2021. When presenting non-GAAP information, the company includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to the GAAP results. The company is not able to provide guidance on its GAAP tax rate or a related reconciliation without unreasonable efforts since its future GAAP tax rate depends on its future stock price and related information that is not currently available. Management believes that including the non-GAAP results assists investors in assessing the company’s operational performance and its performance relative to its competitors. The company presents these non-GAAP results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP, and these results should not be regarded as a substitute for GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to manage and assess the profitability and performance of its business and does not consider purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held-for-sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs in managing its operations. Specifically, management uses non-GAAP measures to plan and forecast future periods; to establish operational goals; to compare with its business plan and individual operating budgets; to measure management performance for the purposes of executive compensation, including payments to be made under bonus plans; to assist the public in measuring the company’s performance relative to the company’s long-term public performance goals; to allocate resources; and, relative to the company’s historical financial performance, to enable comparability between periods. Management also considers such non-GAAP results to be an important supplemental measure of its performance.

This news release discloses the company’s EBITDA for the three-month and 12-month periods ending Dec. 31, 2020 and 2019. The company believes that including the EBITDA results assists investors in assessing the company’s operational performance relative to its competitors. A reconciliation of EBITDA to GAAP net income is included with this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding as we expand our systems and software offerings, we may see larger differences between bookings and revenue on a quarterly basis; the areas where we have focused showed strength and momentum increased throughout the year; I believe we enter 2021 in a position of strength and poised to accelerate growth and deliver increased value to all our stakeholders; I believe our strong close to 2020 is proof in our ability to adapt quickly to the global pandemic; we remain committed to our 2023 financial model; in order to accelerate growth, we will continue to align investments to our higher growth opportunities within our four strategic pillars; I believe our strong balance sheet gives us the opportunity to capitalize on inorganic investments to meet our growth targets faster and deliver shareholder returns; expecting Q1 revenue to be in the range of $324 million to $354 million; expecting Q1 non-GAAP revenue to be in the range of $325 million to $355 million; expecting that GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $(0.05) to $0.09 for Q1, with non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.38; and estimating its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 17 percent to 18 percent for 2021. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 virus and further economic and market disruptions resulting from COVID-19; further adverse changes or fluctuations in the global economy; further adverse fluctuations in our industry, foreign exchange fluctuations, changes in the current global trade regulatory environment; fluctuations in customer demands and markets; fluctuations in demand for our products including orders from our large customers; component shortages; delays in the release of new products; our ability to effectively manage our operating expenses; manufacturing inefficiencies and the level of capacity utilization; the impact of any recent or future acquisitions or divestitures by NI (including the ability to successfully operate or integrate the acquired company’s business into NI, the ability to retain and integrate the acquired company’s employees into NI, and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition); our ability to achieve the benefits of employee restructuring plans and possible changes in the size and timing of the related charges; cyber-attacks; expense overruns; and adverse effects of price changes or effective tax rates. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results. The company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

All information in this release is as of the date above. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day. (NATI-F)

National Instruments, NI and ni.com are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,232 $ 194,616 Short-term investments 59,923 237,983 Accounts receivable, net 266,869 248,872 Inventories, net 194,012 200,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,470 65,477 Total current assets 849,506 947,358 Property and equipment, net 254,399 243,717 Goodwill 467,547 262,242 Intangible assets, net 172,719 84,083 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,674 70,407 Other long-term assets 79,670 44,082 Total assets 1,891,515 1,651,889 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 51,124 52,192 Accrued compensation 87,068 47,732 Deferred revenue - current 132,151 131,445 Other lease liabilities - current 15,801 13,431 Other taxes payable 48,129 40,607 Debt - current 5,000 — Other current liabilities 42,578 20,716 Total current liabilities 381,851 306,123 Deferred income taxes 25,287 14,065 Liability for uncertain tax positions 10,868 6,652 Income tax payable - non-current 61,623 69,151 Deferred revenue - long-term 36,335 33,480 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 35,854 40,650 Debt, non-current 92,036 — Other long-term liabilities 22,789 5,418 Total liabilities 666,643 475,539 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1,312 1,305 Additional paid-in capital 1,033,285 953,578 Retained earnings 211,101 242,537 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,826) (21,070) Total stockholders' equity 1,224,872 1,176,350 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,891,515 $ 1,651,889

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales: Product $ 327,714 $ 332,267 $ 1,137,603 $ 1,215,014 Software maintenance 40,124 35,201 149,068 138,201 Total net sales 367,838 367,468 1,286,671 1,353,215 Cost of sales: Product 105,625 89,308 359,861 329,364 Software maintenance 3,571 1,827 11,260 7,527 Total cost of sales 109,196 91,135 371,121 336,891 Gross profit 258,642 276,333 915,550 1,016,324 70% 75% 71% 75% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 134,570 121,052 465,509 473,392 Research and development 73,733 71,471 280,381 272,452 General and administrative 36,883 30,129 129,863 122,768 Total operating expenses 245,186 222,652 875,753 868,612 Gain on sale of business/asset — — 159,753 26,842 Operating income 13,456 53,681 199,550 174,554 Other income (expense) 1,797 611 (788) 5,990 Income before income taxes 15,253 54,292 198,762 180,544 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 10,515 (4,304) 55,103 18,393 Net income $ 4,738 $ 58,596 $ 143,659 $ 162,151 Basic earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.45 $ 1.10 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.45 $ 1.09 $ 1.22 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 131,277 130,776 131,082 131,722 Diluted 131,732 131,432 131,799 132,734 Dividends declared per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 1.04 $ 1.00

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 143,659 $ 162,151 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,064 73,541 Stock-based compensation 58,376 51,438 Disposal gain on sale of business/asset (159,753) (26,842) Deferred income taxes 7,089 (12,680) Net change in operating assets and liabilities 44,332 (23,203) Net cash provided by operating activities 180,767 224,405 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures (49,652) (60,857) Proceeds from sale of assets/business, net of cash divested 160,266 32,492 Capitalization of internally developed software (4,054) (9,065) Additions to other intangibles (1,441) (1,209) Acquisitions of equity-method investments (9,761) (13,670) Acquisitions, net of cash received (334,981) — Purchases of short-term investments (206,330) (185,267) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 384,652 219,628 Net cash used by investing activities (61,301) (17,948) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan 170,000 — Payments of term loan (71,250) — Proceeds from revolving line of credit 20,000 — Payments of revolving line of credit (20,000) — Debt issuance costs (1,893) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 31,947 33,191 Repurchase of common stock (48,713) (171,316) Dividends paid (136,545) (131,855) Other — (837) Net cash used by financing activities (56,454) (270,817) Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash 2,604 (410) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 65,616 (64,770) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 194,616 259,386 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 260,232 $ 194,616

The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments, acquisition-related transaction costs, disposal gains on sale of business/assets and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held-for-sale, capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, and restructuring charges that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock-based compensation Cost of sales $ 979 $ 887 $ 3,766 $ 3,475 Sales and marketing 5,462 4,868 22,288 19,612 Research and development 5,129 4,236 17,769 16,265 General and administrative 4,251 3,393 14,552 12,086 Provision for income taxes (445) (1,433) (8,705) (9,337) Total $ 15,376 $ 11,951 $ 49,670 $ 42,101 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments Net sales $ 1,961 $ — $ 3,260 $ — Cost of sales 4,313 823 9,892 3,348 Sales and marketing 1,965 485 5,264 1,970 Research and development 9 28 94 112 General and administrative 846 — 846 — Other expense (income) 124 124 487 409 Provision for income taxes (606) (127) (2,554) (703) Total $ 8,612 $ 1,333 $ 17,289 $ 5,136 Acquisition related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other(1)(2)(3)(4) Cost of sales $ 1,620 $ — $ 1,626 $ — Sales and marketing 23,309 5,356 32,079 13,646 Research and development 1,184 3,266 6,374 4,166 General and administrative (1)(4) 8,685 2,002 21,279 11,527 Gain on sale of business/asset (1)(2) — — (159,753) (26,842) Other expense (income) 191 — 589 — Provision for income taxes(3) (1,602) (13,477) 32,364 (12,237) Total $ 33,387 $ (2,853) $ (65,442) $ (9,740) (1): During the third quarter of 2019, the company recognized a gain of $27 million related to the sale of an office building, presented within "Gain on sale of business/assets". The company also recognized a charitable contribution expense of $7 million related to an infrequent donation using a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the building, presented within "General and administrative". (2): During the first quarter of 2020, we recognized a gain of $160 million related to the divestiture of AWR, presented within "Gain on sale of business/assets". (3): During the fourth quarter of 2019, we recognized an income tax benefit of $11 million related to the recognition of deferred taxes on the outside basis difference of our AWR business, which was held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019. (4): During the third quarter of 2020, we recognized $5 million of compensation expense related to the replacement of unvested options acquired from OptimalPlus. These amounts were accounted for as post-combination expense and will be recognized over the required service period. (Capitalization) and amortization of internally developed software costs Cost of sales $ 6,936 $ 7,012 $ 27,931 $ 27,085 Research and development (1,248) (1,887) (4,043) (9,066) Provision for income taxes (1,195) (1,076) (5,017) (3,784) Total $ 4,493 $ 4,049 $ 18,871 $ 14,235

National Instruments Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net sales to Non-GAAP Net sales Net sales, as reported $ 367,838 $ 367,468 $ 1,286,671 $ 1,353,215 Impact of acquisition related fair value adjustments 1,961 — 3,260 — Non-GAAP net sales $ 369,799 $ 367,468 $ 1,289,931 $ 1,353,215 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross profit, as reported $ 258,642 $ 276,333 $ 915,550 $ 1,016,324 Stock-based compensation 979 887 3,766 3,475 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 6,274 823 13,152 3,348 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 1,620 — 1,626 — Amortization of internally developed software costs 6,936 7,012 27,931 27,085 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 274,451 $ 285,055 $ 962,025 $ 1,050,232 Non-GAAP gross margin 74% 78% 75% 78% Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Operating expenses, as reported $ 245,186 $ 222,652 $ 875,753 $ 868,612 Stock-based compensation (14,842) (12,497) (54,609) (47,963) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments (2,820) (513) (6,204) (2,082) Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other (33,178) (10,624) (59,732) (29,339) Capitalization of internally developed software costs 1,248 1,887 4,043 9,066 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 195,594 $ 200,905 $ 759,251 $ 798,294 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating income, as reported $ 13,456 $ 53,681 $ 199,550 $ 174,554 Stock-based compensation 15,821 13,384 58,375 51,438 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 9,094 1,336 19,356 5,430 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 34,798 10,624 61,358 29,339 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 5,688 5,125 23,888 18,019 Gain on sale of business/assets — — (159,753) (26,842) Non-GAAP operating income $ 78,857 $ 84,150 $ 202,774 $ 251,938 Non-GAAP operating margin 21% 23% 16% 19% Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes, as reported(1) $ 10,515 $ (4,304) $ 55,103 $ 18,393 Stock-based compensation 445 1,433 8,705 9,337 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 606 127 2,554 703 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 1,328 2,715 4,122 7,136 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 1,195 1,076 5,017 3,784 Gain on sale of business/assets 274 10,762 (36,486) 5,101 Tax reform charge (benefit) — — — (2,774) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) $ 14,363 $ 11,809 $ 39,015 $ 41,680 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, and EBITDA (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income, as reported $ 4,738 $ 58,596 $ 143,659 $ 162,151 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation 15,821 13,384 58,375 51,438 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 9,218 1,460 19,843 5,839 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 34,989 10,624 61,947 29,339 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 5,688 5,125 23,888 18,019 Gain on sale of business/asset — — (159,753) (26,842) Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (3,848) (16,113) 16,088 (23,287) Non-GAAP net income $ 66,606 $ 73,076 $ 164,047 $ 216,657 Non-GAAP net margin 18.0% 19.9% 12.7% 16.0% Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.04 $ 0.45 $ 1.09 $ 1.22 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.10 0.44 0.39 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.07 0.01 0.15 0.04 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 0.27 0.08 0.47 0.22 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 0.04 0.04 0.18 0.14 Gain on sale of business/asset — — (1.21) (0.20) Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.03) (0.12) 0.12 (0.18) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.56 $ 1.24 $ 1.63 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments. Net income, as reported $ 4,738 $ 58,596 $ 143,659 $ 162,151 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Interest expense (income), net 592 (1,934) (2,016) (8,089) Tax expense (benefit) 10,515 (4,304) 55,103 18,393 Depreciation and amortization 25,836 18,995 87,064 73,541 EBITDA $ 41,681 $ 71,353 $ 283,810 $ 245,996 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 131,277 130,776 131,082 131,722 Diluted 131,732 131,432 131,799 132,734

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Low High GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS: Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.13 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.06 0.06 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 0.12 0.12 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 0.05 0.05 Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance $ 0.24 $ 0.38 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Sales to Non-GAAP Net Sales, Guidance (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (midpoint) Percent Inc(Dec) GAAP Net sales, guidance $ 339,000 $ 309,381 10% Impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments 1,000 — Non-GAAP Net sales, guidance $ 340,000 $ 309,381 10%

