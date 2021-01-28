Associated Capital Group, Inc. Reports Estimated Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter is expected to be within the range of $2.15 to $2.35 compared to $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Full year EPS is expected to be within the range of $0.70 to $0.90 compared to $1.74 for 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, AC’s book value is estimated in the range of $40.15 to $40.45 per share versus $38.15 per share at September 30, 2020 and $39.88 per share on December 31, 2019.

Assets under management at December 31, 2020 were $1.35 billion.

We expect to issue additional information regarding our financial results in early February.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC), based in Greenwich Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. (“GCIA” f/k/a Gabelli Securities, Inc.). The proprietary capital is earmarked for our direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along three core pillars; Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC (“GPEP”), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a “fund-less” sponsor; the SPAC business (Gabelli special purpose acquisition vehicles), launched in April 2018; and, Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC (“GPS”) created to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

