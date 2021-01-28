 

CarGurus to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the market on February 11, 2021.

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 11, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 11, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13714720. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus:

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

CarGurus is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Scot Fredo
Chief Financial Officer, CarGurus
investors@cargurus.com


CarGurus Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarGurus to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
CarGurus Announces Executive Leadership Transition
14.01.21
CarGurus Completes Acquisition of CarOffer