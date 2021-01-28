 

Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:15  |  15   |   |   

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions.

The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share (“Common Stock”), and holders of Crown Castle 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle’s distributions.

Crown Castle Common Stock
Ticker Symbol: CCI

Record Date Payable Date Cash
Distribution
(per share) 		Ordinary
Taxable 
Dividend 
(per share) 		Qualified
Taxable
Dividend 
(per share)* 		Section 199A
Dividend 
(per share)* 		Non-Taxable
Distribution
(per share)
3/13/2020 3/31/2020 $1.20 $0.788 $0.010 $0.778 $0.412
6/12/2020 6/30/2020 $1.20 $0.788 $0.010 $0.778 $0.412
9/15/2020 9/30/2020 $1.20 $0.788 $0.010 $0.778 $0.412
12/15/2020 12/31/2020 $1.33 $0.874 $0.012 $0.862 $0.456

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

  • During the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain with respect to the Common Stock.
  • IRS Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, disclosing additional information relating to the non-taxable distributions attributable to the Common Stock, has been posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.crowncastle.com/investors/shareholder-services.

Crown Castle 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
Ticker Symbol: CCI-PRA

Record Date Payable Date Cash
Distribution
(per share) 		Ordinary
Taxable 
Dividend 
(per share) 		Qualified
Taxable
Dividend 
(per share)* 		Section 199A
Dividend 
(per share)* 		Non-Taxable
Distribution
(per share)
1/15/2020 2/3/2020 $17.1875 $17.1875 $0.2265 $16.9610 $0.00
4/15/2020 5/1/2020 $17.1875 $17.1875 $0.2265 $16.9610 $0.00
7/15/2020 8/3/2020 $17.1875 $17.1875 $0.2265 $16.9610 $0.00

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

  • During the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain, no long-term capital gain, and no non-taxable distributions with respect to the Preferred Stock.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Crown Castle International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Crown Castle Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Maintains Outlook for Full Year 2021
27.01.21
Crown Castle and Verizon Expand Strategic Relationship with Long-Term 5G Small Cell Commitment
13.01.21
Crown Castle Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details