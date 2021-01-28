Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions.



The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share (“Common Stock”), and holders of Crown Castle 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle’s distributions.