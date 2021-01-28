Haynes International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

“As we continue to navigate through the business impacts caused by the pandemic, our liquidity remains strong with cash generation this quarter of $14 million, resulting in over $61 million of cash on our balance sheet with zero borrowed against our credit facility," said Michael L. Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our first quarter gross margin was significantly compressed due to the low volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the aerospace market. Looking forward, we welcome the favorable news of the start of the vaccination rollout and the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX. While visibility is still unclear, our conversations with customers as well as recent order entry trends lead us to believe that Q1 volume is at or near the bottom of this unprecedented downturn.”

KOKOMO, Ind., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) (the “Company”), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high-performance alloys, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020. In addition, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per outstanding share.

1st Quarter Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues were $72.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a decrease of 33.4% from $108.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2020. Volume was 2.8 million pounds in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a decrease of 33.9% from 4.2 million pounds in the same period of fiscal 2020. The decrease in volume is primarily attributable to a significant slowdown in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the aerospace supply chain caused by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. The product average selling price was $23.84 per pound in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a decrease of 0.5% from $23.97 per pound in the same period of fiscal 2020. The decrease in average selling price per pound largely reflects a lower-value product mix and other pricing considerations, which decreased the average selling price per pound by approximately $0.14, partially offset by higher market prices of raw materials which increased average selling price per pound by approximately $0.01.



Cost of Sales. Cost of sales was $71.2 million, or 98.6% of net revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $89.7 million, or 82.7% of net revenues, in the same period of fiscal 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower volumes combined with the Company’s actions taken to lower costs in response to COVID-19. However, despite these cost reduction measures, fixed costs have not declined in line with current production volumes, which required directly expensing a portion of these fixed costs in the amount of approximately $5.9 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company also recorded a $0.7 million increase in inventory reserves and scrap-outs to cost of sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit. As a result of the above factors, gross profit was $1.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a decrease of $17.8 million from the same period of fiscal 2020. Gross margin as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 1.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to 17.3% in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense. Selling, general and administrative expense was $9.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 15.4%, from the same period of fiscal 2020. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net revenues increased to 13.5% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 10.6% for the same period of fiscal 2020. Significant cost saving measures continued in the quarter including headcount reductions, furloughs, reduced executive salaries, reduced board fees and reduced travel and entertainment expenses. Lower exchange rate loss also contributed to the lower expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the same period of fiscal 2020.

Research and Technical Expense. Research and technical expense was $0.8 million, or 1.1% of net revenue, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $0.9 million, or 0.8% of net revenue, in the same period of fiscal 2020. The reduction in spend as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 is primarily attributable to lower salaries and wages as a result of lower hours worked and reduced headcount.

Operating Income/(Loss). As a result of the above factors, operating loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($9.5) million compared to operating income of $6.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Nonoperating retirement benefit expense. Nonoperating retirement benefit expense was $0.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $1.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2020. The decrease in expense was primarily driven by favorable retiree health care spending and higher than expected return on plan assets.

Income Taxes. Income tax benefit was $2.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a difference of $3.3 million from income tax expense of $1.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, driven primarily by a difference in income (loss) before income taxes of $14.6 million. Additionally, income tax benefit is being adversely impacted by discrete items related to stock compensation in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net Income/(Loss). As a result of the above factors, net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($8.0) million, compared to net income of $3.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Volumes, Competition and Pricing

Significantly lower produced and shipped volume continued to be the primary issue impacting the Company’s financial results in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Demand for the Company’s products has been negatively impacted across all of the Company’s major end markets due to the widespread impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Many of the Company’s customers are in a cash preservation mode which has also resulted in conservative order entry trends. Elevated inventory throughout the supply chain, particularly in aerospace, contributed to lower order entry. In addition, the first quarter of any fiscal year is typically impacted by lower volumes due to the holidays, maintenance schedules and customers managing their calendar year-end balance sheets.

Volume shipped in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was 2.8 million pounds, a reduction of 1.4 million pounds, or 33.9%, from the same period last year and a 5.2% reduction sequentially from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The aerospace market was the most impacted market with a 1.4 million, or 60.7%, volume decrease from the same period last year and a 20.8% decrease sequentially from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Volume shipped into the chemical processing market decreased 0.2 million pounds, or 23.7%, due to COVID-19 impacts noted above, but was offset by increased volume of 0.2 million pounds shipped into other markets for flue-gas desulphurization applications. Shipments in the industrial gas turbine market were relatively flat compared to the same period last year. The industrial gas turbine market was impacted by COVID-19, however this impact was mitigated by increases in market share. Due to abnormally low levels of production during the first quarter, the Company directly expensed a portion of fixed overhead costs of $5.9 million to cost of sales.

The product average selling price per pound in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $23.84, which is nearly even to last year’s first quarter. The Company continues to pursue price increases in its high-value differentiated products.

Gross Profit Margin Trend Performance

The significant drop in volumes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic compressed margins significantly in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to 1.4%. The Company continues to face the industry-wide challenge of reducing spending commensurate with reductions in production volume in the current environment. In the first quarter, the Company charged $5.9 million directly to cost of sales for excess fixed overhead cost per pound incurred due to abnormally low production levels that could not be capitalized into inventory. This direct charge of $5.9 million compares to $0.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $4.0 million sequentially in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additional inventory reserves and scrap-outs of $0.7 million compared to last year’s first quarter were charged to cost of sales primarily due to decreasing sales levels of certain inventory items.



Backlog

The Company has continued to experience low order entry levels attributable primarily to the global COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented impact on the economy, significant supply chain inventory reductions, the significant drop in the oil prices, along with the disruption in the aerospace supply chain caused by the year-long grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. Backlog was $145.1 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $8.1 million, or 5.3%, from $153.3 million at September 30, 2020. Backlog pounds at December 31, 2020 increased sequentially during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 by 2.2% as compared to September 30, 2020. The average selling price of products in the Company’s backlog decreased to $25.89 per pound at December 31, 2020 from $27.94 per pound at September 30, 2020, reflecting a change in product mix to lower value products. Visibility continues to be limited due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 and the various mitigation measures undertaken within the various supply chains.

Capital Spending

During the first three months of fiscal 2021, capital investment was $1.1 million, and total planned capital expenditures for fiscal 2021 are expected to be approximately $10.0 million to allow for maintaining reliability within operations.

Working Capital

Controllable working capital, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and accrued expenses, was $244.5 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $20.4 million, or 7.7%, from $264.9 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease resulted primarily from accounts receivable and inventory decreasing $10.7 million and $9.8 million, respectively, during the first three months of fiscal 2021.

Liquidity

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $61.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $47.2 million at September 30, 2020. Additionally, there were zero borrowings against the line of credit outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2021 was $18.5 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $7.0 million in the first three months of fiscal 2020, an increase of $11.4 million. Cash flow from operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2021 was favorably impacted by a decrease in inventory of $13.3 million during the first three months of fiscal 2021 as compared to an increase in inventory of $20.0 million during the same period of fiscal 2020, partially offset by a net loss of ($8.0) million during the first three months of fiscal 2021 as compared to net income of $3.3 million during the same period of fiscal 2020.

Net cash used in investing activities was $1.1 million in the first three months of fiscal 2021 which was lower than cash used in investing activities of $2.3 million during the same period of fiscal 2020 due to lower additions to property, plant and equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities was $4.1 million in the first three months of fiscal 2021, which was higher than net cash used in financing activities of $2.6 million during the same period of fiscal 2020, primarily as a result of, among other factors, cash paid for debt issuance costs resulting from the new U.S. revolving credit facility. Dividends paid of $2.8 million during the first three months of fiscal 2021 were comparable to the same period of fiscal 2020.

Refinancing of Credit Facility

On October 19, 2020, the Company replaced the $120.0 million credit facility set to expire in July 2021 with a new credit facility expiring in three years. The Credit Agreement provides for revolving loans in the maximum amount of $100.0 million, subject to a borrowing base and certain reserves. The Credit Agreement permits an increase in the maximum revolving loan amount from $100.0 million up to an aggregate amount of $170.0 million at the request of the borrower if certain conditions are met. As of December 31, 2020, the Company was in compliance with all applicable financial covenants under the new credit facility.

Dividend Declared

On January 28, 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. Any future dividends will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

G uidance

The Company continues to experience market uncertainty due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. While visibility is still unclear, conversations with customers as well as recent order entry trends lead the Company to believe that its first quarter volume and revenue are at or near the bottom of this unprecedented downturn. Earnings for the second quarter cannot be estimated during this time of market and economic unpredictability, low volumes and unfavorable fixed cost absorption. The Company expects to continue its solid liquidity throughout fiscal 2021 and to be favorably positioned for the recovery.

Schedule 1

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

2020

Net revenues $ 108,453 $ 72,177 Cost of sales 89,710 71,190 Gross profit 18,743 987 Selling, general and administrative expense 11,507 9,733 Research and technical expense 882 787 Operating income (loss) 6,354 (9,533 ) Nonoperating retirement benefit expense 1,700 359 Interest income (14 ) (4 ) Interest expense 251 304 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,417 (10,192 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,149 (2,165 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,268 $ (8,027 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ (0.65 ) Diluted $ 0.26 $ (0.65 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 12,460 12,493 Diluted 12,502 12,493 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22

Schedule 2

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31, 2020

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,238 $ 61,263 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $545 and $576 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively 51,118 40,380 Inventories 246,124 236,313 Income taxes receivable 3,770 4,221 Other current assets 3,285 3,946 Total current assets 351,535 346,123 Property, plant and equipment, net 159,819 156,942 Deferred income taxes 30,551 32,096 Other assets 8,974 8,531 Goodwill 4,789 4,789 Other intangible assets, net 5,056 5,920 Total assets $ 560,724 $ 554,401 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,555 $ 18,063 Accrued expenses 14,757 14,134 Income taxes payable — 277 Accrued pension and postretirement benefits 3,403 3,403 Deferred revenue—current portion 2,500 2,500 Total current liabilities 38,215 38,377 Long-term obligations (less current portion) 8,509 8,436 Deferred revenue (less current portion) 12,829 12,204 Deferred income taxes 2,131 2,222 Operating lease liabilities 1,719 1,622 Accrued pension benefits (less current portion) 105,788 103,467 Accrued postretirement benefits (less current portion) 90,032 90,182 Total liabilities 259,223 256,510 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,681,280 and 12,751,495 shares issued and 12,622,371 and 12,682,147 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 13 13 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding) — — Additional paid-in capital 257,583 258,642 Accumulated earnings 120,943 110,134 Treasury stock, 58,909 shares at September 30, 2020 and 69,348 shares at December 31, 2020 (2,437 ) (2,675 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,601 ) (68,223 ) Total stockholders’ equity 301,501 297,891 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 560,724 $ 554,401

Schedule 3

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,268 $ (8,027 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 4,752 4,807 Amortization 51 116 Pension and post-retirement expense - U.S. and U.K. 3,437 2,040 Change in long-term obligations (12 ) 7 Stock compensation expense 734 1,059 Deferred revenue (625 ) (625 ) Deferred income taxes (84 ) (1,983 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,941 11,684 Inventories (19,983 ) 13,289 Other assets (206 ) (270 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,207 (1,246 ) Income taxes 1,761 (178 ) Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (2,213 ) (2,220 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,028 18,453 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,296 ) (1,127 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,296 ) (1,127 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (2,760 ) (2,795 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 422 — Payment for purchase of treasury stock (198 ) (238 ) Payment for debt issuance cost — (980 ) Payments on long-term obligation (40 ) (67 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,576 ) (4,080 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 425 779 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents: 2,581 14,025 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 31,038 47,238 End of period $ 33,619 $ 61,263

Quarterly Data

The unaudited quarterly results of operations of the Company for the most recent five quarters are as follows.

Quarter Ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2020 2020

2020

2020

Net revenues $ 108,453 $ 111,563 $ 80,576 $ 79,938 $ 72,177 Gross profit margin 18,743 19,296 2,639 3,954 987 Gross profit margin % 17.3 % 17.3 % 3.3 % 4.9 % 1.4 % Net income (loss) 3,268 4,068 (8,097 ) (5,717 ) (8,027 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.32 ($ 0.65 ) ($ 0.46 ) ($ 0.65 ) Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.32 ($ 0.65 ) ($ 0.46 ) ($ 0.65 )

Sales by Market

The unaudited revenues, pounds shipped and average selling price per pound of the Company for the three months ending December 31, 2019 and 2020 are as follows.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2020 Net revenues (in thousands) Aerospace $ 58,843 $ 24,555 Chemical processing 16,712 15,256 Industrial gas turbines 13,763 13,967 Other markets 11,875 12,779 Total product revenue 101,193 66,557 Other revenue 7,260 5,620 Net revenues $ 108,453 $ 72,177 Shipments by markets (in thousands of pounds) Aerospace 2,303 904 Chemical processing 788 601 Industrial gas turbines 825 798 Other markets 306 489 Total shipments 4,222 2,792 Average selling price per pound Aerospace $ 25.55 $ 27.16 Chemical processing 21.21 25.38 Industrial gas turbines 16.68 17.50 Other markets 38.81 26.13 Total product (product only; excluding other revenue) 23.97 23.84 Total average selling price (including other revenue) $ 25.69 $ 25.85



