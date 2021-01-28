 

Cancer Genetics Announces $10.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:02  |   |   |   

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in drug discovery and preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology services, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise approximately $10.0 million through the issuance of an aggregate 2,758,624 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,758,624 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $3.625 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about February 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $3.50 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five and one-half years.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. The net proceeds are also expected to be available to the combined company once the previously announced merger with StemoniX closes, which is subject to stockholder approval.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued to the investors by 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on February 2, 2021 and to use its best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 90 days after today in the event of a “full review” by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

