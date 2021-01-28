 

Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Closing of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Offering and Upsizing of Asset Based Lending Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., announced that Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully closed its private offering of $375.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued at par and bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.000% per annum. In addition, the Company has amended and restated its existing ABL credit agreement (the “ABL Facility”) to provide up to $125.0 million (previously $60.0 million) of commitments. The Issuer’s obligations under the Notes will be guaranteed by the Company, Concrete Pumping Intermediate Acquisition Corp. and each of the Issuer's domestic, wholly-owned subsidiaries that is a borrower under or guarantees the ABL Facility.

The offering proceeds, along with approximately $15.0 million of borrowings under the ABL Facility, were used to repay all outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s existing term loan agreement, dated December 6, 2018, and pay related fees and expenses.

“This transaction has allowed us to improve our liquidity at favorable interest rates,” said Bruce Young, CEO of CPH. “By further strengthening our balance sheet and reducing our cost of debt, we have enhanced our ability to pursue accretive investment opportunities and support our overall long-term growth strategy. We are pleased with the continued support of our investors and remain committed to executing on our strategic priorities and maximizing shareholder value throughout fiscal year 2021.”   

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes were offered and sold only to “qualified institutional buyers” in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Seite 1 von 3


Concrete Pumping Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Closing of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Offering and Upsizing of Asset Based Lending Facility DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., announced that Brundage-Bone Concrete …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Its Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Offering
19.01.21
Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Offering of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes
12.01.21
Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
30.12.20
Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, January 12, 2021