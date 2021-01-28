Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Closing of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Offering and Upsizing of Asset Based Lending Facility

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., announced that Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully closed its private offering of $375.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued at par and bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.000% per annum. In addition, the Company has amended and restated its existing ABL credit agreement (the “ABL Facility”) to provide up to $125.0 million (previously $60.0 million) of commitments. The Issuer’s obligations under the Notes will be guaranteed by the Company, Concrete Pumping Intermediate Acquisition Corp. and each of the Issuer's domestic, wholly-owned subsidiaries that is a borrower under or guarantees the ABL Facility.



The offering proceeds, along with approximately $15.0 million of borrowings under the ABL Facility, were used to repay all outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s existing term loan agreement, dated December 6, 2018, and pay related fees and expenses.

“This transaction has allowed us to improve our liquidity at favorable interest rates,” said Bruce Young, CEO of CPH. “By further strengthening our balance sheet and reducing our cost of debt, we have enhanced our ability to pursue accretive investment opportunities and support our overall long-term growth strategy. We are pleased with the continued support of our investors and remain committed to executing on our strategic priorities and maximizing shareholder value throughout fiscal year 2021.”

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes were offered and sold only to “qualified institutional buyers” in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.