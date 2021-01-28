 

Azucar Updates on Drilling Activity at the El Cobre Project, Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:11  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. (“Azucar” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to announce that crews have returned from the holiday break and the Company has resumed drilling with one diamond drill at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz State, Mexico.

Further to the Company’s press release of November 12, 2020, Azucar completed hole EC-20-108 in December 2020, located in the Primo Zone (see Figure 1, Exploration Targets). The deeper part of this hole intersected mostly propylitically altered intrusive rocks. Further drilling is required in the Primo zone to fully test for the high grade mineralisation which was identified initially in this area in hole EC-19-086 (see Figure 2, Primo Target).

The Primo target is a new discovery initially announced in 2019 (see Azucar news release of October 16th, 2019) based on the intersection in hole EC-19-086 of (from 718.00 to 918.00) 200.00 metres returning 0.40 g/t gold and 0.24% copper, including 86.50 metres of 0.70 g/t gold and 0.42% copper which included 55.60 metres of 0.94 g/t gold and 0.56% copper.

Azucar has moved the drill to the Porvenir Zone and has now completed two holes there and started a third. Looking forward, and subject to program results, the Company intends to continue exploration at the Primo, Porvenir, and Villa Rica targets in an effort to further delineate resource potential at the project beyond that contained in the initial Norte Zone resource estimate announced on September 29, 2020. All work is being conducted in strict compliance with health and safety regulations, and with a constant focus on protecting the health and safety of employees and protecting and supporting local communities.

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Azucar, stated, “We are pleased to have the drill turning once again on the excellent targets that we have at El Cobre. We look forward to updating shareholders on progress later this winter.”

About the El Cobre Project

To date, Azucar has discovered five copper-gold porphyry zones within the El Cobre Project along an approximately 5km trend, stretching from Norte down to Encinal in the southeast (Figure 1). These zones are defined by distinct Cu-Au soil anomalies, discrete, positive magnetic features, a large IP chargeability anomaly, and drilling. A summary of the various zones is provided below.

