Seacoast Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2020, return on average tangible assets was 1.49%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 13.87%, and the efficiency ratio was 48.23%, compared to 1.20%, 11.35%, and 61.65%, respectively, in the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, return on average tangible assets was 1.08%, return on average tangible shareholder's equity was 10.10% and the efficiency ratio was 54.84% compared to 1.56%, 14.72% and 51.71%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

STUART, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $29.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, an increase of 30% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income 1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $30.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.01%, tangible book value per share increased to $16.16 and Tier 1 capital increased to 17.4%. For the full year 2020, net income was $77.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $98.7 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in 2019. For the full year 2020, adjusted net income 1 was $89.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $104.6 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, in 2019.

Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.50%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 14.00%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 48.75%, compared to 1.38%, 13.06%, and 54.82%, respectively, in the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.17%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholder's equity1 was 10.93% and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.63% compared to 1.58%, 14.93% and 50.90%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Dennis S. Hudson, Seacoast's Executive Chairman, said, "We wrapped up an unprecedented year with strong performance in the fourth quarter. We continued to generate disciplined growth and delivered continued improvements in operating leverage. I am extremely proud of our team's performance this year as they successfully navigated the effects of the pandemic and continued to produce excellent results, ending 2020 with fourth quarter earnings exceeding the same quarter in the prior year, including achieving an efficiency ratio below 50%. Looking back over my time as CEO here at Seacoast, I am reminded of the many occasions our team has risen to the challenges of the day, which helped create an organization and culture that continues to grow stronger and more resilient. This team and our fortress balance sheet will continue to support the successful execution of our strategic priorities in 2021 and beyond under Chuck's capable leadership."

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and CEO, said, "We continue to steadily build shareholder value through consistent growth in our tangible book value per share, which ended the period at $16.16, an increase of 15% during the quarter on an annualized basis. The tangible common equity ratio of 11% supports our ability to deploy capital for organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions. Seacoast is committed to maintaining its fortress balance sheet, built around strong capital and strict credit underwriting. Our goal remains to continue increasing market share in a disciplined manner by cultivating value-creating relationships, improving digital customer experiences, and driving greater productivity across the franchise by delivering products and services to our markets more efficiently than our competitors."

1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $29.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.42, for the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $77.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $98.7 million, or $1.90, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income 1 was $30.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $27.3 million, or $0.50, for the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, adjusted net income 1 was $89.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $104.6 million, or $2.01, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $8.3 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.1 billion. Book value per share was $20.46, and tangible book value per share was $16.16, compared to $19.91 and $15.57, respectively, on September 30, 2020. This reflects annualized growth in tangible book value per share of 15%.

• Commercial originations during the fourth quarter of 2020 were $277.4 million, compared to $88.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Seacoast continues to maintain conservative underwriting guidelines in the current economic environment, while extending credit to well-qualified customers.

• Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market were $161.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $162.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The residential lending team's continued focus on high-quality service levels to homebuyers, refinance customers, and local real estate professionals has allowed them to capitalize on a strong Florida housing market throughout the year.

• Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

• Consumer originations in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $47.5 million, compared to $62.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.



• Since the beginning of the pandemic, Seacoast has supported financially impacted borrowers by providing loan accommodations including the ability to defer payments. As of December 31, 2020, loans with payment accommodations totaled $74.1 million, or 1% of total loans excluding PPP, compared to $702.7 million, or 13%, at September 30, 2020.

Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $302.0 million on December 31, 2020, a decrease of 34% from the third quarter of 2020. Commercial pipelines were $166.7 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $256.2 million as of the prior quarter end, in line with a seasonal trend of slower volumes in the first quarter. Residential saleable pipelines were $92.0 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $149.9 million as of the prior quarter end. Retained residential pipelines were $25.1 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $33.4 million as of the prior quarter end. The declines quarter-over-quarter reflect a slowing refinance market. Consumer pipelines were $18.2 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $17.1 million as of the prior quarter-end.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased by $0.8 million to $36.1 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.63% at December 31, 2020, 0.63% at September 30, 2020, and 0.52% at December 31, 2019.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $399,000, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. The Company does not have any purchased loan syndications, shared national credits, or mezzanine finance.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has not experienced any material increase in consumer or commercial line utilization .

or . Construc tion and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 26% and 169% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 30% and 176% respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 24% and 157%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

and remain well below regulatory guidance at 26% and 169% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 30% and 176% respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 24% and 157%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital. As the trajectory of the economic recovery remains unclear as the negative impact of COVID-19 continues and further fiscal stimulus is uncertain, Seacoast will remain vigilant in maintaining its conservative credit posture in 2021.



Capital and Liquidity

The tier 1 capital ratio increased to 17.4% from 16.8% at September 30, 2020, and 15.0% December 31, 2019. The total capital ratio was 18.5% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.9% at December 31, 2020.

at December 31, 2020 totaled $404.1 million, an increase of $279.6 million from December 31, 2019, as Seacoast maintained a prudent liquidity position. At December 31, 2020, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $135.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.8 billion. $1.2 billion of debt securities and $733.3 million in residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 8,342,392 $ 8,287,840 $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 Gross Loans 5,735,349 5,858,029 5,772,052 5,317,208 5,198,404 Total Deposits 6,932,561 6,914,843 6,666,783 5,887,499 5,584,753 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 29,347 $ 22,628 $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 Net Interest Margin 3.59 % 3.40 % 3.70 % 3.93 % 3.84 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 55,739 54,301 53,308 52,284 52,081 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.53 $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 1.39 % 1.11 % 1.27 % 0.04 % 1.54 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)2 1.49 1.20 1.37 0.11 1.66 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)2 13.87 11.35 13.47 0.95 14.95 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 11.01 10.67 10.19 10.68 11.05 Tangible Book Value Per Share2 $ 16.16 $ 15.57 $ 15.11 $ 14.42 $ 14.76 Efficiency Ratio 48.23 % 61.65 % 50.11 % 59.85 % 48.36 % Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 30,700 $ 27,336 $ 25,452 $ 5,462 $ 26,837 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.55 0.50 0.48 0.10 0.52 Adjusted ROTA2 1.50 % 1.38 % 1.33 % 0.32 % 1.57 % Adjusted ROTCE2 14.00 13.06 13.09 2.86 14.19 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 48.75 54.82 49.60 53.55 47.52 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a

Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 2.00 2.24 2.11 2.46 2.11 Other Data: Market capitalization3 $ 1,626,913 $ 994,690 $ 1,081,009 $ 965,097 $ 1,574,775 Full-time equivalent employees 965 968 924 919 867 Number of ATMs 77 77 76 76 78 Full-service banking offices 51 51 50 50 48 Registered online users 123,615 121,620 117,273 113,598 109,684 Registered mobile devices 115,129 110,241 108,062 104,108 99,361 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Fourth Quarter Strategic Highlights

For the third consecutive year, Seacoast has been recognized as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies . As the only financial institution headquartered in Florida to earn a spot on the prestigious list, this distinction is a direct reflection of the remarkable job the Seacoast team has done serving customers, implementing technological improvements, and executing our balanced growth strategy.

. As the only financial institution headquartered in Florida to earn a spot on the prestigious list, this distinction is a direct reflection of the remarkable job the Seacoast team has done serving customers, implementing technological improvements, and executing our balanced growth strategy. Seacoast's successful combination of organic growth with value-creating acquisitions continued to benefit shareholders and associates in 2020 with the acquisitions of First Bank of Palm Beaches and Freedom Bank. Both acquisitions added experienced bankers while expanding our presence in attractive growth markets, further supporting sustainable, profitable growth.

• Capitalizing on Seacoast's Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

Digital adoption and usage remain strong. Registered mobile devices have increased 16% in 2020, and online users have increased 13%. Growth is coming from both consumer and business customers utilizing the convenience of mobile and online channels.

Approximately 51% of all deposit transactions were completed outside of the branch network during 2020, an increase of 11% compared to 2019. Routine transactions continue to migrate from the branch network to lower cost channels.

Seacoast and its customers are benefiting from our automated PPP forgiveness solution that streamlines the process for clients while integrating with Seacoast's existing technology infrastructure. In the fourth quarter of 2020, $71.8 million in loan forgiveness was processed. In January 2021, the Company began accepting applications for the re-opening of the PPP lending program on our fully digital origination platform. As of January 27, the Company had received approximately 1,500 applications for $170 million under the latest round of PPP.

As customer preferences change, Seacoast continues to evolve its branch footprint by redirecting capacity into attractive growth markets. In alignment with this strategy, we expect to consolidate three additional branch locations in the first quarter of 2021.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

Seacoast’s "Manager Excellence" training program was recently recognized by American Banker, which named Seacoast one of 2020's Best Banks to Work For . Providing first-time managers and emerging leaders with skill development and ongoing support creates an environment for our associates to recognize and pursue rewarding career opportunities.

. Providing first-time managers and emerging leaders with skill development and ongoing support creates an environment for our associates to recognize and pursue rewarding career opportunities. The Company continues to recruit and acquire strong commercial banking talent. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Seacoast welcomed a team of commercial bankers and credit talent from Wells Fargo in Central Florida. Additionally, in early January 2021, the Company hired Ron York as Treasury Management Executive, formerly with First Horizon Bank.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

Seacoast will host a conference call on January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode 5585 590#; host Chuck Shaffer). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting "Presentations" under the heading "News/Events." A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of January 29, 2021, by clicking here and using passcode 50062311.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com. The link is located in the subsection "Presentations" under the heading "Corporate Information." Beginning the afternoon of January 29, 2021, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.3 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 51 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that we have acquired, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality and the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise); governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of CECL; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"); the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

Given the many unknowns and risks being heavily weighted to the downside, our forward-looking statements are subject to the risk that conditions will be substantially different than we are currently expecting. If efforts to contain COVID-19 are unsuccessful and restrictions on movement last into 2021 and beyond, the recession would be much longer and much more severe. Ineffective fiscal stimulus, or an extended delay in implementing it, are also major downside risks. The deeper the recession is, and the longer it lasts, the more it will damage consumer fundamentals and sentiment. This could both prolong the recession, and/or make any recovery weaker. Similarly, the recession could damage business fundamentals. And an extended global recession due to COVID-19 would weaken the U.S. recovery. As a result, the outbreak and its consequences, including responsive measures to manage it, have had and are likely to continue to have an adverse effect, possibly materially, on our business and financial performance by adversely affecting, possibly materially, the demand and profitability of our products and services, the valuation of assets and our ability to meet the needs of our customers.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'20 4Q'19 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 29,347 $ 22,628 $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 77,764 $ 98,739 Adjusted net income1 30,700 27,336 25,452 5,462 26,837 88,950 104,591 Net interest income2 68,903 63,621 67,388 63,291 61,846 263,203 243,953 Net interest margin2,3 3.59 % 3.40 % 3.70 % 3.93 % 3.84 % 3.65 % 3.92 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.39 % 1.11 % 1.27 % 0.04 % 1.54 % 0.99 % 1.45 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.49 1.20 1.37 0.11 1.66 1.08 1.56 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.50 1.38 1.33 0.32 1.57 1.17 1.58 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.00 2.24 2.11 2.46 2.11 2.19 2.30 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 10.51 8.48 9.96 0.29 11.04 7.44 10.63 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 13.87 11.35 13.47 0.95 14.95 10.10 14.72 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 14.00 13.06 13.09 2.86 14.19 10.93 14.93 Efficiency ratio5 48.23 61.65 50.11 59.85 48.36 54.84 51.71 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 48.75 54.82 49.60 53.55 47.52 51.63 50.90 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 17.85 21.06 17.00 18.84 18.30 18.68 18.56 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 11.01 10.67 10.19 10.68 11.05 11.01 11.05 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 84.48 87.83 88.48 93.02 90.71 88.20 89.21 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 83.72 85.77 87.40 90.81 93.44 83.72 93.44 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.53 $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 1.44 $ 1.90 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.53 0.42 0.47 0.01 0.53 1.45 1.92 Adjusted earnings1 0.55 0.50 0.48 0.10 0.52 1.65 2.01 Book value per share common 20.46 19.91 19.45 18.82 19.13 20.46 19.13 Tangible book value per share 16.16 15.57 15.11 14.42 14.76 16.16 14.76 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 4Q'20 4Q'19 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 6,477 $ 6,972 $ 7,573 $ 8,696 $ 8,500 $ 29,718 $ 35,354 Nontaxable 86 125 121 122 130 454 555 Fees on PPP loans 3,603 161 4,010 — — 7,774 — Interest on PPP loans 1,585 1,558 1,058 — — 4,201 — Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans 60,407 58,768 59,776 63,440 62,868 242,391 250,535 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 523 556 684 734 788 2,497 3,379 Total Interest Income 72,681 68,140 73,222 72,992 72,286 287,035 289,823 Interest on deposits 1,228 1,299 1,203 3,190 3,589 6,920 16,621 Interest on time certificates 2,104 2,673 3,820 4,768 5,084 13,365 21,776 Interest on borrowed money 558 665 927 1,857 1,853 4,007 7,808 Total Interest Expense 3,890 4,637 5,950 9,815 10,526 24,292 46,205 Net Interest Income 68,791 63,503 67,272 63,177 61,760 262,743 243,618 Provision for credit losses 1,900 (845 ) 7,611 29,513 4,800 38,179 10,999 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 66,891 64,348 59,661 33,664 56,960 224,564 232,619 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,423 2,242 1,939 2,825 2,960 9,429 11,529 Interchange income 3,596 3,682 3,187 3,246 3,387 13,711 13,399 Wealth management income 1,949 1,972 1,719 1,867 1,579 7,507 6,352 Mortgage banking fees 3,646 5,283 3,559 2,208 1,514 14,696 6,490 Marine finance fees 145 242 157 146 338 690 1,053 SBA gains 113 252 181 139 576 685 2,472 BOLI income 889 899 887 886 904 3,561 3,674 Other 2,187 2,370 2,147 3,352 2,579 10,056 10,546 14,948 16,942 13,776 14,669 13,837 60,335 55,515 Securities gains (losses), net (18 ) 4 1,230 19 2,539 1,235 1,217 Total Noninterest Income 14,930 16,946 15,006 14,688 16,376 61,570 56,732 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 21,490 23,125 20,226 23,698 17,263 88,539 73,829 Employee benefits 3,915 3,995 3,379 4,255 3,323 15,544 13,697 Outsourced data processing costs 4,233 6,128 4,059 4,633 3,645 19,053 15,077 Telephone / data lines 774 705 791 714 651 2,984 2,958 Occupancy 3,554 3,858 3,385 3,353 3,368 14,150 14,284 Furniture and equipment 1,317 1,576 1,358 1,623 1,416 5,874 6,245 Marketing 1,045 1,513 997 1,278 885 4,833 4,161 Legal and professional fees 509 3,018 2,277 3,363 2,025 9,167 8,553 FDIC assessments 528 474 266 — — 1,268 881 Amortization of intangibles 1,421 1,497 1,483 1,456 1,456 5,857 5,826 Foreclosed property expense and net loss/(gain) on sale 1,821 512 245 (315 ) 3 2,263 51 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (795 ) 756 178 46 — 185 — Other 3,869 4,517 3,755 3,694 4,022 15,835 15,177 Total Noninterest Expense 43,681 51,674 42,399 47,798 38,057 185,552 160,739 Income Before Income Taxes 38,140 29,620 32,268 554 35,279 100,582 128,612 Income taxes 8,793 6,992 7,188 (155 ) 8,103 22,818 29,873 Net Income $ 29,347 $ 22,628 $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 77,764 $ 98,739 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 1.44 $ 1.90 Net income basic 0.53 0.42 0.47 0.01 0.53 1.45 1.92 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — Average diluted shares outstanding 55,739 54,301 53,308 52,284 52,081 53,930 52,029 Average basic shares outstanding 55,219 53,978 52,985 51,803 51,517 53,502 51,449





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 86,630 $ 81,692 $ 84,178 $ 82,111 $ 89,843 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 317,458 227,876 440,142 232,763 34,688 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 404,088 309,568 524,320 314,874 124,531 Time deposits with other banks 750 2,247 2,496 3,742 3,742 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,398,157 1,286,858 976,025 910,311 946,855 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 184,484 207,376 227,092 252,373 261,369 Total Debt Securities 1,582,641 1,494,234 1,203,117 1,162,684 1,208,224 Loans held for sale 68,890 73,046 54,943 29,281 20,029 Loans 5,735,349 5,858,029 5,772,052 5,317,208 5,198,404 Less: Allowance for credit losses (92,733 ) (94,013 ) (91,250 ) (85,411 ) (35,154 ) Net Loans 5,642,616 5,764,016 5,680,802 5,231,797 5,163,250 Bank premises and equipment, net 75,117 76,393 69,041 71,540 66,615 Other real estate owned 12,750 15,890 15,847 14,640 12,390 Goodwill 221,176 221,176 212,146 212,085 205,286 Other intangible assets, net 16,745 18,163 17,950 19,461 20,066 Bank owned life insurance 131,776 130,887 127,954 127,067 126,181 Net deferred tax assets 23,629 25,503 21,404 19,766 16,457 Other assets 162,214 156,717 153,993 145,957 141,740 Total Assets $ 8,342,392 $ 8,287,840 $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 2,289,787 $ 2,400,744 $ 2,267,435 $ 1,703,628 $ 1,590,493 Interest-bearing demand 1,566,069 1,385,445 1,368,146 1,234,193 1,181,732 Savings 689,179 655,072 619,251 554,836 519,152 Money market 1,556,370 1,457,078 1,232,892 1,124,378 1,108,363 Other time certificates 425,878 457,964 445,176 489,669 504,837 Brokered time certificates 233,815 381,028 572,465 597,715 472,857 Time certificates of more than $250,000 171,463 177,512 161,418 183,080 207,319 Total Deposits 6,932,561 6,914,843 6,666,783 5,887,499 5,584,753 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 119,609 89,508 92,125 64,723 86,121 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings — 35,000 135,000 265,000 315,000 Subordinated debt 71,365 71,295 71,225 71,155 71,085 Other liabilities 88,455 78,853 88,277 72,730 65,913 Total Liabilities 7,211,990 7,189,499 7,053,410 6,361,107 6,122,872 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 5,524 5,517 5,299 5,271 5,151 Additional paid in capital 856,092 854,188 811,328 809,533 786,242 Retained earnings 256,701 227,354 204,719 179,646 195,813 Treasury stock (8,285 ) (7,941 ) (8,037 ) (7,422 ) (6,032 ) 1,110,032 1,079,118 1,013,309 987,028 981,174 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 20,370 19,223 17,294 4,759 4,465 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,130,402 1,098,341 1,030,603 991,787 985,639 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 8,342,392 $ 8,287,840 $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 Common shares outstanding 55,243 55,169 52,991 52,709 51,514





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans $ 3,028 $ 1,112 $ 1,714 $ 1,316 $ 2,930 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans 99 624 37 (343 ) 295 Total Net Charge-offs 3,127 1,736 1,751 973 3,225 Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.20 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.23 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans 0.01 0.04 — (0.03 ) 0.02 Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.21 0.12 0.12 0.07 0.25 Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 69,786 $ 70,388 $ 73,587 $ 69,498 $ 34,573 Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 22,947 23,625 17,663 15,913 581 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 92,733 $ 94,013 $ 91,250 $ 85,411 $ 35,154 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,196,205 $ 4,157,376 $ 4,315,892 $ 4,373,378 $ 4,317,919 Acquired loans at end of period 972,183 1,061,853 879,710 943,830 880,485 Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period1 566,961 638,800 576,450 — — Total Loans $ 5,735,349 $ 5,858,029 $ 5,772,052 $ 5,317,208 $ 5,198,404 Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.66 % 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.59 % 0.80 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.62 1.60 1.58 1.61 0.68 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.79 1.80 1.76 1.61 0.68 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 2.86 3.01 3.29 3.36 3.83 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 36,110 $ 36,897 $ 30,051 $ 25,582 $ 26,955 Other real estate owned 10,182 12,299 10,967 11,048 5,549 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 2,569 3,592 4,880 3,592 6,842 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 48,861 $ 52,788 $ 45,898 $ 40,222 $ 39,346 Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) $ 4,182 $ 10,190 $ 10,338 $ 10,833 $ 11,100 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.52 % 0.48 % 0.52 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.59 0.64 0.57 0.55 0.55 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loans 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Construction and land development $ 245,108 $ 280,610 $ 298,835 $ 295,405 $ 325,113 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,141,310 1,125,460 1,076,650 1,082,893 1,034,963 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,395,854 1,394,464 1,392,787 1,381,096 1,344,008 Residential real estate 1,342,628 1,393,396 1,468,171 1,559,754 1,507,863 Commercial and financial 854,753 833,083 757,232 796,038 778,252 Consumer 188,735 192,216 201,927 202,022 208,205 Paycheck Protection Program 566,961 638,800 576,450 — — Total Loans $ 5,735,349 $ 5,858,029 $ 5,772,052 $ 5,317,208 $ 5,198,404 13Q'20 includes $54 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans acquired from Freedom Bank





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 4Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'19 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,496,536 $ 6,477 1.73 % $ 1,322,160 $ 6,972 2.11 % $ 1,179,843 $ 8,500 2.88 % Nontaxable 25,943 109 1.68 23,570 157 2.67 20,709 162 3.13 Total Securities 1,522,479 6,586 1.73 1,345,730 7,129 2.12 1,200,552 8,662 2.89 Federal funds sold and other investments 197,379 523 1.05 239,511 556 0.92 84,961 788 3.68 Loans excluding PPP loans 5,276,224 60,497 4.56 5,242,776 58,854 4.47 5,104,272 62,922 4.89 PPP loans 629,855 5,187 3.28 618,088 1,719 1.11 — — — Total Loans 5,906,079 65,684 4.42 5,860,864 60,573 4.11 5,104,272 62,922 4.89 Total Earning Assets 7,625,937 72,793 3.80 7,446,105 68,258 3.65 6,389,785 72,372 4.49 Allowance for credit losses (93,148 ) (92,151 ) (34,072 ) Cash and due from banks 235,519 138,749 99,008 Premises and equipment 76,001 72,572 67,485 Intangible assets 238,631 228,801 226,060 Bank owned life insurance 131,208 129,156 125,597 Other assets 162,248 163,658 122,351 Total Assets $ 8,376,396 $ 8,086,890 $ 6,996,214 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,458,299 $ 249 0.07 % $ 1,364,947 $ 330 0.10 % $ 1,190,681 $ 983 0.33 % Savings 672,864 166 0.10 648,319 170 0.10 528,771 422 0.32 Money market 1,523,960 813 0.21 1,328,931 799 0.24 1,148,453 2,184 0.75 Time deposits 911,091 2,104 0.92 1,051,316 2,673 1.01 1,078,297 5,084 1.87 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 101,665 42 0.16 90,357 40 0.18 73,693 226 1.22 Federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 15,978 80 1.99 93,913 181 0.77 181,134 845 1.85 Other borrowings 71,321 436 2.43 71,258 444 2.48 71,045 782 4.37 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,755,178 3,890 0.33 4,649,041 4,637 0.40 4,272,074 10,526 0.98 Noninterest demand 2,424,523 2,279,584 1,680,734 Other liabilities 85,622 96,458 67,206 Total Liabilities 7,265,323 7,025,083 6,020,014 Shareholders' equity 1,111,073 1,061,807 976,200 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 8,376,396 $ 8,086,890 $ 6,996,214 Cost of deposits 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.61 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.65 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 68,903 3.59 % $ 63,621 3.40 % $ 61,846 3.84 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,277,441 $ 29,718 2.33 % $ 1,176,842 $ 35,354 3.00 % Nontaxable 22,164 570 2.57 23,122 695 3.01 Total Securities 1,299,605 30,288 2.33 1,199,964 36,049 3.00 Federal funds sold and other investments 239,494 2,497 1.04 88,045 3,379 3.84 Loans excluding PPP loans 5,259,653 242,736 4.62 4,933,518 250,730 5.08 PPP loans 419,154 11,974 2.86 — — — Total Loans 5,678,807 254,710 4.49 4,933,518 250,730 5.08 Total Earning Assets 7,217,906 287,495 3.98 6,221,527 290,158 4.66 Allowance for credit losses (81,858 ) (33,465 ) Cash and due from banks 142,314 94,643 Premises and equipment 71,846 69,142 Intangible assets 231,267 228,042 Bank owned life insurance 128,569 124,803 Other assets 149,956 126,588 Total Assets $ 7,860,000 $ 6,831,280 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,324,433 $ 1,710 0.13 % $ 1,114,334 $ 4,025 0.36 % Savings 610,015 849 0.14 516,526 2,015 0.39 Money market 1,294,629 4,361 0.34 1,164,938 10,581 0.91 Time deposits 1,101,321 13,365 1.21 1,092,516 21,776 1.99 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 84,514 283 0.33 106,142 1,431 1.35 Federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 139,439 1,540 1.10 131,921 3,010 2.28 Other borrowings 71,220 2,184 3.07 70,939 3,367 4.75 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,625,571 24,292 0.53 4,197,316 46,205 1.10 Noninterest demand 2,107,931 1,641,766 Other liabilities 81,279 63,405 Total Liabilities 6,814,781 5,902,487 Shareholders' equity 1,045,219 928,793 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 7,860,000 $ 6,831,280 Cost of deposits 0.32 % 0.69 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.34 % 0.74 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 263,203 3.65 % $ 243,953 3.92 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 1,821,361 $ 1,973,494 $ 1,844,288 $ 1,336,352 $ 1,233,475 Retail 350,783 322,559 314,723 271,916 246,717 Public funds 90,973 70,371 74,674 71,029 85,122 Other 26,670 34,320 33,750 24,331 25,179 Total Noninterest Demand 2,289,787 2,400,744 2,267,435 1,703,628 1,590,493 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 454,909 413,513 412,846 349,315 319,993 Retail 839,958 777,078 733,772 671,378 641,762 Public funds 271,202 194,854 221,528 213,500 219,977 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,566,069 1,385,445 1,368,146 1,234,193 1,181,732 Total transaction accounts Commercial 2,276,270 2,387,007 2,257,134 1,685,667 1,553,468 Retail 1,190,741 1,099,637 1,048,495 943,294 888,479 Public funds 362,175 265,225 296,202 284,529 305,099 Other 26,670 34,320 33,750 24,331 25,179 Total Transaction Accounts 3,855,856 3,786,189 3,635,581 2,937,821 2,772,225 Savings 689,179 655,072 619,251 554,836 519,152 Money market Commercial 611,623 634,697 586,416 487,759 494,803 Retail 661,311 613,532 579,126 572,785 553,075 Brokered 196,616 141,808 — — — Public funds 86,820 67,041 67,350 63,834 60,485 Total Money Market 1,556,370 1,457,078 1,232,892 1,124,378 1,108,363 Brokered time certificates 233,815 381,028 572,465 597,715 472,857 Other time certificates 597,341 635,476 606,594 672,749 712,156 831,156 1,016,504 1,179,059 1,270,464 1,185,013 Total Deposits $ 6,932,561 $ 6,914,843 $ 6,666,783 $ 5,887,499 $ 5,584,753 Customer sweep accounts $ 119,609 $ 89,508 $ 92,125 $ 64,723 $ 86,121

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.