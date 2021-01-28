 

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 89.3% Efficacy in UK Phase 3 Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

First to Demonstrate Clinical Efficacy Against COVID-19 and Both UK and South Africa Variants

  • Strong efficacy in Phase 3 UK trial with over 50% of cases attributable to the now-predominant UK variant and the remainder attributable to COVID-19 virus
  • Clinical efficacy demonstrated in Phase 2b South Africa trial with over 90% of sequenced cases attributable to prevalent South Africa escape variant
  • Company to host investor conference call today at 4:30pm ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, met the primary endpoint, with a vaccine efficacy of 89.3%, in its Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the United Kingdom (UK). The study assessed efficacy during a period with high transmission and with a new UK variant strain of the virus emerging and circulating widely. It was conducted in partnership with the UK Government’s Vaccines Taskforce. Novavax also announced successful results of its Phase 2b study conducted in South Africa.

“With today’s results from our UK Phase 3 and South Africa Phase 2b clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2 and 3 trials involving over 20,000 participants. In addition, our PREVENT-19 US and Mexico clinical trial has randomized over 16,000 participants toward our enrollment goal of 30,000. NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, collaborators, investigators and regulators around the world to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible.”

NVX-CoV2373 contains a full-length, prefusion spike protein made using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology and the company’s proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant. The purified protein is encoded by the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and is produced in insect cells. It can neither cause COVID-19 nor can it replicate, is stable at 2°C to 8°C (refrigerated) and is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation that permits distribution using existing vaccine supply chain channels.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 89.3% Efficacy in UK Phase 3 Trial First to Demonstrate Clinical Efficacy Against COVID-19 and Both UK and South Africa Variants Strong efficacy in Phase 3 UK trial with over 50% of cases attributable to the now-predominant UK variant and the remainder attributable to COVID-19 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units