 

Pool Corporation Announces Year End 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

COVINGTON, La., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on February 11, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day. The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.poolcorp.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international).  

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

 




Wertpapier


