 

Aziyo Biologics Announces Updated CanGaroo Envelope Label in European Markets to Allow for Hydration in an Antibiotic Solution

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, announced that it has received CE Mark approval for updated labeling of the Company’s biological CanGaroo Envelope to allow for the addition of the antibiotic gentamicin. While the indications of the CanGaroo Envelope remain unchanged, this approval now permits the envelope to be hydrated in a gentamicin solution during device preparation prior to implantation at the discretion of the prescribing physician. Pre-clinical testing has demonstrated hydrating the CanGaroo Envelope in gentamicin prior to use can reduce or inhibit bacterial growth.

CanGaroo is the only commercially available biological envelope that forms a natural, systemically vascularized pocket for holding implantable cardiac electronic devices. Aziyo currently sells CanGaroo in Europe primarily through its distributor relationship with BIOTRONIK, as well as through non-exclusive agreements with independent distributors in select countries.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this enhancement of CanGaroo to our European physicians and their patients,” said Ron Lloyd, President and CEO. “With the addition of gentamicin, we continue to advance our CanGaroo product platform. As the only known natural biologic envelope on the market that has shown to lower the risk of complications associated with implantable cardiac electronic devices, CanGaroo hydrated in gentamicin now offers the potential to also reduce post-operative infections.”

About the CanGaroo Envelope
The CanGaroo Envelope is a small intestine submucosa extracellular matrix designed to mitigate complications deriving from implantable electronic devices and the shortcomings of synthetic envelopes. Once implanted, it creates a hospitable environment for the surrounding cells to migrate into the bio scaffold and start matrix turnover. The natural envelope is remodeled into a healthy pocket of systemically vascularized tissue, potentially reducing the risk of fibrotic capsule formation, migration and erosion of the implantable device through the skin, and complications associated with Twiddler’s syndrome. The CanGaroo Envelope may also facilitate the process of implantation and of device removal during its replacement, as well as enhance patient comfort.

