Aziyo Biologics Announces Updated CanGaroo Envelope Label in European Markets to Allow for Hydration in an Antibiotic Solution

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, announced that it has received CE Mark approval for updated labeling of the Company’s biological CanGaroo Envelope to allow for the addition of the antibiotic gentamicin. While the indications of the CanGaroo Envelope remain unchanged, this approval now permits the envelope to be hydrated in a gentamicin solution during device preparation prior to implantation at the discretion of the prescribing physician. Pre-clinical testing has demonstrated hydrating the CanGaroo Envelope in gentamicin prior to use can reduce or inhibit bacterial growth.



CanGaroo is the only commercially available biological envelope that forms a natural, systemically vascularized pocket for holding implantable cardiac electronic devices. Aziyo currently sells CanGaroo in Europe primarily through its distributor relationship with BIOTRONIK, as well as through non-exclusive agreements with independent distributors in select countries.