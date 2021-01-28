 

Altera Infrastructure Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:15   

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC, the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera Infrastructure or the Partnership), has declared the following distributions:

Units Distribution Period Amount
(Per Unit) 		Record Date Payment Date
Series A Preferred Units November 15, 2020 to February 14, 2021 $0.4531 February 8, 2021 February 16, 2021
Series B Preferred Units November 15, 2020 to February 14, 2021 $0.5313 February 8, 2021 February 16, 2021
Series E Preferred Units November 15, 2020 to February 14, 2021 $0.5547 February 8, 2021 February 16, 2021

Altera Infrastructure’s cash distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $4.4 billion, comprised of 51 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including two new builds), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Affiliates of global asset manager Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) own 100 percent of Altera Infrastructure’s general partner.

Altera Infrastructure’s preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ALIN PR A”, “ALIN PR B” and “ALIN PR E”, respectively.

For Investor Relations enquires contact:
Jan Rune Steinsland,
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 97 05 25 33
E-mail: investor.relations@alterainfra.com

 


