Sysco Purchases More Than 21,000 Gift Cards From Restaurant Customers Nationwide to Support the Industry and Thank Operations Frontline Associates

“At Sysco, we are here to support our customers as they continue to navigate a difficult pandemic environment,” said Greg Bertrand, Sysco’s executive vice president of U.S. Foodservice Operations. “This initiative enabled us to not only support restaurants in a big way, but also say a well-deserved “thank you” to our operations frontline associates for their ongoing dedication to the foodservice industry and support of our customers.”

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced it had purchased more than 21,000 gift cards providing a cash flow boost totaling more than $525,000 to support its restaurant customers across the United States. Each of these $25 gift cards were given to Sysco’s operations frontline associates in appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the company’s customers.

This is the latest initiative launched by Sysco to support the restaurant industry. As part of its Restaurants Rising campaign, Sysco announced in November 2020 that it had eliminated minimum order size requirements for regularly scheduled delivery days. Sysco customers can also take advantage of free services to help market their business including contactless menus, signs, banners and social media support. In addition, the company launched its Foodie Solutions platform in 2020 which includes numerous toolkits to help restaurants safely navigate the pandemic environment and generate additional revenue.

The effort was inspired by The National Restaurant Association’s challenge to Sysco and others to join the #StepUpToTheTable campaign, and encouraged food industry executives to support the restaurant industry by buying gift cards and giving them to friends and family over the holidays. Sysco immediately participated in the challenge in December, and began planning to create an even greater positive impact to support frontline associates and help generate meaningful cash flow for its restaurant customers.

For more information about Foodie Solutions or to become a customer, visit the Sysco Foodie website.

