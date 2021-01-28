 

Sysco Purchases More Than 21,000 Gift Cards From Restaurant Customers Nationwide to Support the Industry and Thank Operations Frontline Associates

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced it had purchased more than 21,000 gift cards providing a cash flow boost totaling more than $525,000 to support its restaurant customers across the United States. Each of these $25 gift cards were given to Sysco’s operations frontline associates in appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the company’s customers.

“At Sysco, we are here to support our customers as they continue to navigate a difficult pandemic environment,” said Greg Bertrand, Sysco’s executive vice president of U.S. Foodservice Operations. “This initiative enabled us to not only support restaurants in a big way, but also say a well-deserved “thank you” to our operations frontline associates for their ongoing dedication to the foodservice industry and support of our customers.”

This is the latest initiative launched by Sysco to support the restaurant industry. As part of its Restaurants Rising campaign, Sysco announced in November 2020 that it had eliminated minimum order size requirements for regularly scheduled delivery days. Sysco customers can also take advantage of free services to help market their business including contactless menus, signs, banners and social media support. In addition, the company launched its Foodie Solutions platform in 2020 which includes numerous toolkits to help restaurants safely navigate the pandemic environment and generate additional revenue.

The effort was inspired by The National Restaurant Association’s challenge to Sysco and others to join the #StepUpToTheTable campaign, and encouraged food industry executives to support the restaurant industry by buying gift cards and giving them to friends and family over the holidays. Sysco immediately participated in the challenge in December, and began planning to create an even greater positive impact to support frontline associates and help generate meaningful cash flow for its restaurant customers.

For more information about Foodie Solutions or to become a customer, visit the Sysco Foodie website.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information. 

