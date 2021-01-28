Hanmi Names Gideon Yu to its Board of Directors

“I am delighted to welcome Gideon Yu to Hanmi’s Board of Directors,” said Hanmi’s Chairman, John J. Ahn. “Gideon’s significant financial expertise, along with his extensive executive management and directorship experience with both early-stage and publicly-held companies, makes him an ideal addition to our Board. Importantly, Gideon also brings strong relationships within the Korean American and mainstream business communities. On behalf of my colleagues on the Board, we look forward to drawing on Gideon’s wealth of expertise and perspective as we pursue our objectives to profitably grow the Bank.”

Mr. Yu has more than 20 years of experience as a finance executive, investor and advisor specializing in venture capital, technology and media companies. Mr. Yu is currently the co-owner and former president of the San Francisco 49ers. Mr. Yu holds the distinction of being the first President of color of any team in the history of the National Football League. Mr. Yu previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of both Facebook and YouTube. Mr. Yu was also a General Partner at Khosla Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage technology companies, where he led the firm’s investment in Square, Inc., a leading fintech company, and was its first outside board member. Mr. Yu currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the Council of Korean Americans and is on the National Leadership Council of the Navy SEAL Foundation. Mr. Yu earned his BS in Industrial Engineering and Engineering Management from Stanford University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.