 

Werner Enterprises Announces New Self-Service Carrier Portal, Carrier’s Edge

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Premier Transportation and Logistics Company Deploys New Portal, Delivers Increased Efficiencies and Capabilities for Carriers

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) (“Werner”), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces Carrier’s EDGE, its new carrier portal designed to offer increased visibility and streamline communications for Werner’s alliance carriers. Through Carrier’s EDGE, alliance carriers can gain immediate visibility to Werner freight, book loads at the touch of a button, maintain preferences, view tracking information, buy or sell equipment, and communicate directly with Werner associates.

This innovative portal, available for qualified carriers, launches with load offerings and other great features with additional plans to introduce new capabilities throughout the year. Carriers will be able to view historical load data and insurance, upload documentation and manage available capacity. Designed to enrich the experience for carriers by providing 24/7 access, Carrier’s EDGE will also provide smart recommendations based on preferences, previous offers and loads.

“Carriers rely on real-time visibility and data to improve their operations and keep trailers full and moving,” explains Werner’s Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “While our carriers rely on Werner’s customer service and personalized approach, they also desire a portal that will allow them to self-service when it’s convenient for them, whether that be after hours or in a time crunch. Carrier’s EDGE gives them the best of both worlds by providing the self-service technology they require and increased communication with Werner associates to support their business needs.”

Carrier’s EDGE is Werner’s latest innovation within Werner EDGE, the company’s commitment to technology and innovation. Launched in 2020, Werner EDGE is Werner’s pledge to develop new solutions and offerings that enrich experiences for drivers, shippers, carriers and associates, while optimizing the entire ecosystem.

“We are incredibly proud to offer an enhanced carrier experience from Werner EDGE,” says Werner’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Daragh Mahon. “Through Carrier’s EDGE, our alliance carriers can now optimize freight, streamline work processes, and manage profiles and preferences, all while being rewarded for loyalty and usage. This is only the first introduction of an improved carrier portal; our team will be adding new features and functionality in the coming months, which will all be part of Werner’s commitment to driving the industry forward.”

Carrier’s EDGE will integrate with Trucker Tools’ digital loading and freight matching to provide Werner alliance carriers with one location to view available freight from Werner and beyond. This technology integration and partnership is a continuation of Werner’s long-standing relationship with a leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry.

Alliance carriers can access Carrier’s EDGE or inquire about becoming a qualified carrier at www.werner.com/carriers.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com       


Werner Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Werner Enterprises Announces New Self-Service Carrier Portal, Carrier’s Edge Premier Transportation and Logistics Company Deploys New Portal, Delivers Increased Efficiencies and Capabilities for Carriers OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) (“Werner”), a premier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Werner Enterprises Announces Sale of Werner Global Logistics to Scan Global Logistics Group
20.01.21
Werner Enterprises Announces Investment in TuSimple
30.12.20
Werner Enterprises to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on February 4, 2021