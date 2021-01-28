HAWKINS, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 5%, APPROVES 2-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on January 28, 2021, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2450 per share payable February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.



The Company’s Board of Directors also approved a two-for-one split of the Company’s stock. The record date for the split is February 19, 2021, and the distribution date is expected to be March 1, 2021. The split will increase the number of outstanding shares from approximately 10.6 million shares to approximately 21.2 million shares.

