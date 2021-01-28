GENFIT Announces Two Key Appointments to the Executive Committee

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 28, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced that Pascal Caisey, Chief Commercial Officer, and Philippe Motté Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer have joined the Executive Committee.

Pascal Caisey, who has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, joined GENFIT in September 2019 as Executive Vice President of Commercial Development. He has vast pharmaceutical business experience, holding roles with GSK, BMS, Pfizer, Schering Plough and most recently Boehringer Ingelheim, where he oversaw, as the European Business Manager, the commercial launch of empagliflozin in Europe. Pascal is a registered nurse and holds an MBA from l’École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC) in Paris. He will leverage his significant expertise to identify new commercial opportunities and further the Company’s business development ambitions. GENFIT plans on expanding its capabilities in the fields of specialty care, metabolic diseases and NASH diagnosis. Pascal’s deep understanding of pharmaceutical commercial development is a critical asset to prepare GENFIT for the expansion of its product pipeline with new opportunities that have a strong commercial potential associated with moderate development costs. He also plays a key role in our Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) program, which is well positioned on a market already worth more than $300MM in 2020 and estimated to reach $1bn by 2025.

Philippe Motté, appointed to Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer, joined GENFIT in June 2020 as Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs. Philippe’s previous commercial and regulatory roles include positions with Sanofi, GSK, Roche, Ipsen, and AbbVie. Prior to joining GENFIT, he was Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs and Chief Access Officer (safety, quality, regulatory, and market access) at MedDay Pharmaceuticals. Philippe holds a PharmD from the Paris-Descartes University and a PhD in Human Biology (major Experimental Oncology) from the Paris-Sud University, completed Postdoctoral Research at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, earned an MBA from the ESCP-EAP European School of Management (Paris), and is certified as a Pharmacien Responsable. He brings to GENFIT expertise essential to addressing the regulatory challenges associated with our development programs and preparing for regulatory submission for elafibranor in PBC if top line results of the ELATIVE Phase 3 trial in PBC expected by early 2023 are positive.